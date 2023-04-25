Water Treatment Chemicals Market on the Rise with Growing Focus on Clean Water and Sustainable Solutions | Says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The water treatment chemicals market size Increasing demand for water worldwide will drive the global water treatment chemicals market growth in the foreseeable future. The major factors driving the growth of water treatment chemicals are the increasing demand for chemically treated water from various end-use segments and stringent regulations and sustainability mandates concerning the environment.

The water treatment chemicals market refers to the global market for various chemicals that are used to treat water in order to make it suitable for consumption or for various industrial applications. Water treatment chemicals are used to remove impurities, reduce harmful substances, and improve the overall quality of water.

The demand for water treatment chemicals is driven by various factors such as increasing population, growing urbanization, and industrialization. Additionally, the increasing awareness about the importance of water conservation and the need to reduce water pollution has also led to the growth of the water treatment chemicals market.

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Dynamics:

The water treatment chemicals market is influenced by several factors such as increasing demand for clean water, government regulations, industrial growth, technological advancements, rising environmental concerns, and fluctuating raw material prices. The growing global population and corresponding increase in demand for clean water have created a high demand for water treatment chemicals. Governments around the world have introduced regulations that require industries to treat their wastewater, driving the demand for water treatment chemicals.

The growth of various industries has led to an increase in water usage and wastewater discharge, further increasing the demand for water treatment chemicals. Technological advancements in water treatment technologies have driven the development of more efficient water treatment chemicals. Rising environmental concerns have led to an increased focus on sustainable water treatment practices, driving the demand for eco-friendly water treatment chemicals.

Regional Analysis:

Here's a brief overview of each region:

North America: The water treatment chemicals market in North America is driven by government regulations, the need for clean water, and the growth of various industries. The United States is the largest market for water treatment chemicals in the region, followed by Canada.

Europe: The water treatment chemicals market in Europe is driven by stringent government regulations and the need for clean water. The market is dominated by countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is the largest and fastest-growing market for water treatment chemicals, driven by rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The market is expected to continue growing due to increasing demand for clean water and the need to comply with government regulations.

Segmentation:

The water treatment chemicals market can be segmented into different categories based on the type of chemicals, end-users, and geography. The type of chemicals segment includes coagulants and flocculants, corrosion and scale inhibitors, pH adjusters and stabilizers, biocides and disinfectants, chelating agents, and others such as defoamers and antifoaming agents. The end-users segment includes municipal water treatment plants, industrial water treatment systems in various industries such as power generation, oil & gas, chemicals, pulp & paper, food & beverage, as well as residential water treatment systems, and other industries such as agriculture and aquaculture.

End-Use Insights:

The water treatment chemicals market can be analyzed based on its end-use industries.

Industrial Water Treatment Systems:

Industrial water treatment systems are used in various industries such as power generation, oil & gas, chemicals, pulp & paper, food & beverage, and many more. In these industries, water is used for various purposes such as cooling, washing, and processing. Water treatment chemicals such as corrosion and scale inhibitors, biocides and disinfectants, and chelating agents are used to prevent corrosion, scale formation, and microbial growth, which can damage the industrial equipment and reduce its efficiency.

Residential Water Treatment Systems:

Residential water treatment systems are used in households to improve the quality of the drinking water. These systems use chemicals such as activated carbon, ion exchange resins, and reverse osmosis membranes to remove impurities such as chlorine, lead, and fluoride from the water and make it safe for consumption.

Other End-use Industries:

Apart from the above-mentioned industries, water treatment chemicals are also used in other end-use industries such as agriculture and aquaculture. In agriculture, water treatment chemicals are used to remove excess salts and nutrients from the water, which can harm the crops. In aquaculture, water treatment chemicals are used to maintain the water quality and prevent the growth of harmful microorganisms, which can affect the aquatic life.

Industry Developments:

Adoption of eco-friendly water treatment chemicals: In recent years, there has been a growing demand for eco-friendly water treatment chemicals that are safe for the environment. Manufacturers have responded by developing new products that are biodegradable and do not contain harmful chemicals.

Increase in mergers and acquisitions: The water treatment chemicals market has seen an increase in mergers and acquisitions as companies seek to expand their product portfolios and geographic reach. For example, in 2020, Kurita Water Industries acquired Avista Technologies, a US-based water treatment company.

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market to Reach USD 489.07 Billion by 2029 | Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Industry Register a CAGR of 7.1%

