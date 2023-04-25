English Finnish

HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 25 April 2023 at 10:00

HONKARAKENNE OYJ - MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS – SAARELAINEN, MARKO

Honkarakenne Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Marko Saarelainen

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Honkarakenne Oyj

LEI: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 29015/7/6

Transaction date: 2023-04-21

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900104

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 8333 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 8333 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

Further information:

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com or

Maarit Jylhä, CFO, tel. +358 40 594 4099, maarit.jylha@honka.com

Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2022, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 73.7 million, of which exports accounted for 26%. www.honka.com