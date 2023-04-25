English Finnish

CHANGE IN HONKARAKENNE OYJ’S HOLDING OF TREASURY SHARES

Honkarakenne Oyj has assigned 8 333 Honkarakenne B-shares as a part of CEO’s performance-based incentive for year 2022.

The handover date for the shares was 21 April 2023. After the transfer, Honkarakenne group holds

321 052 of its own class B shares.

Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2022, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 73.7 million, of which exports accounted for 26%. www.honka.com