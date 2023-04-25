FL Entertainment: Weekly share transactions

24 April 2023

Share Transactions Disclosure

FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 17 April to 21 April 2023 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 30 June 2022.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2023-04-17SELL509.550000477.50XAMS
2023-04-19BUY39.50000028.50XAMS
2023-04-19SELL109.55000095.50XAMS
2023-04-20BUY979.500000921.50XAMS
2023-04-21SELL3969.6470963 820.25XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://www.flentertainment.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

About FL Entertainment

Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur,
FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gaming, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world’s largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2022, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA, of €4,047m and €670m respectively. FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022.
