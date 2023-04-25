Pediatric Osteosarcoma Therapeutics Market Exhibits a Revenue CAGR of 4.1% During the Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report by Growth Plus Reports, the global pediatric osteosarcoma therapeutics market is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.1% by 2031.
The global pediatric osteosarcoma therapeutics market was valued and expected to rise with a significant revenue share during the forecast period. Pediatric osteosarcoma is a type of bone cancer primarily affecting children and adolescents. The therapy combines chemotherapy, including antineoplastic agents, antiemetic agents, colony-stimulating factors, and antidotes.
Recent Development in Pediatric Osteosarcoma Therapeutics Market:
- In September 2022, Dovitinib, an experimental therapy for osteosarcoma, was given the FDA's rare pediatric disease designation (RPDD) by Oncoheroes Biosciences, Inc.
- In February 2022, The FDA granted QSAM Biosciences Inc. the rare pediatric disease designation (RPDD) for CycloSam, a drug used to treat osteosarcoma. This nuclear technology employs DOTMP, a chelator thought to eliminate off-target migration and targets sites of high bone turnover, making it an ideal agent to treat primary and secondary bone cancers.
Pediatric Osteosarcoma Therapeutics Market Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2031
|Base Year for Estimation
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|Historical Year
|2022
|Segments Covered
|Therapy Type, Drug Class, End-user, and Region.
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways:
- The large prevalence of pediatric osteosarcoma is driving the market revenue expansion.
- The rising demand for personalized therapeutics is boosting market revenue growth.
- Several government initiatives and funding are expanding market revenue share.
Market Drivers and Restraints:
The development of targeted therapies and immunotherapies drives the market revenue growth. These personalized treatments and the development of other R&D activities are propelling the market revenue growth.
However, the high treatment costs and development and obtaining regulatory approval for targeted therapies are restraining the market revenue growth.
Market Segmentation:
Segmentation By Therapy Type
Based on therapy types, the global pediatric osteosarcoma therapeutics market is segmented into monotherapy and combination therapy. The combination therapy segment accounts for the largest market revenue share due to its effectiveness in multiple clinical trials and targeting various tumor development pathways.
Segmentation By Drug Class
Based on the drug class, the global pediatric osteosarcoma therapeutics market is segmented into chemotherapy and targeted therapy. The chemotherapy segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market and is further sub-segmented into antineoplastic agents, antiemetic agents, colony-stimulating factors, and antidotes. The acceptance of antineoplastic drugs as the standard of care for treating pediatric osteosarcoma because of their great effectiveness in clinical studies has helped the segment's revenue growth.
Segmentation By End-user
Based on the end-user, the global pediatric osteosarcoma therapeutics market is segmented into specialty hospitals, cancer institutes, and others. The specialty hospitals segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market. This large revenue share is attributed to their specialized treatments and dedicated team to treat pediatric osteosarcoma, leading to better patient outcomes.
Regional Growth Dynamics
Based on the region, the global pediatric osteosarcoma therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market due to developing and approving novel therapeutics, leading research institutions, and pharmaceutical companies.
Competitive Landscape
A list of the market player operating in the pediatric osteosarcoma therapeutics market are:
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Merck & Co.
Report Coverage
The report analyzes basic market fundamentals and dynamics, strategies, key investment areas, regional growth analytics, revenue forecast, significant market players, and collaborations. Additionally, the study provides a comprehensive discussion of the global future of the pediatric osteosarcoma therapeutics market.
