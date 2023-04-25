PlayMining Helps Gamers Make a Social Contribution with Revolutionary GameFi-for-Good ‘Impact NFTs’

SINGAPORE, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3 entertainment company Digital Entertainment Asset (DEA) has announced the launch of the world’s first ‘Impact NFT’ on the PlayMining GameFi platform. This new innovation by PlayMining allows players of Play-to-Earn (P2E) games to automatically donate a portion of their crypto earnings to a predetermined charity or person in need when an Impact NFT is used in the game.



“While increased social awareness has contributed to a dramatic growth in the donations industry, the market is still skewed toward older generations who have more disposable income to donate,” said DEA co-founder and co-CEO Kozo Yamada . “We developed Impact NFTs to make donations more accessible for younger generations. Now, they can help contribute to social impact initiatives just by playing a game!”

Play Lucky Farmer to Support a Lucky Farmer’s Community

The first Impact NFT available on the PlayMining NFT marketplace enables players of Lucky Farmer —a farm-themed coin pusher P2E game on the PlayMining platform—to help support the community around a banana farm in the Philippines. Players who purchase and use the Impact NFT in their game will have 20 percent of their crypto earnings automatically sent to the banana farm’s owner.

The players will also receive a personal thank-you video letter from the farmer, who goes by the nickname “DJhau”. DJhau has expressed his commitment to using the proceeds not only to help support his family, but also to create employment and support economic activities in his local community.

DJhau turned to banana farming to support his family of 11 (including nine siblings) after his previous business went bankrupt during the COVID pandemic. However, after a prolonged period where his family consistently struggled to make ends meet, he sought outside support to help him keep the farm going. DEA recognized DJhau’s passionate desire to support both his family and community, and chose to dedicate PlayMining’s first Impact NFT to help DJhau achieve his goals.

GameFi-for-Good: Empowering People Through Games

DEA is actively involved in a number of social good activities, and was recently featured in an Investing.com article as a top Web3 innovator solving real-world problems. For example, PlayMining has hosted a food drive to help an impoverished community in Indonesia and is collaborating on a game that incentivizes players to go out in the real world to help inspect aging public infrastructure in communities where local governments are understaffed.

There are five P2E NFT games on the PlayMining GameFi platform— Job Tribes , Cookin’ Burger , Dragon Ramen , Graffiti Racer and Lucky Farmer —all of which enable gamers to earn DEAPcoin ( $DEP ) tokens through play. DEP can be traded on popular exchanges such as OKX, Gate.io, Uniswap, Bitmart and Bitrue, or spent on the PlayMining NFT and PlayMining NFT Premier marketplaces on cards and items that bring new utility to the games on the platform.

‘Scholarship’ programs are available that help new players borrow NFTs to get started playing, so they can earn DEP more quickly without any up-front monetary investment. These scholarships have proven popular, especially in Southeast Asia (SEA), where some players are able to earn a full-time income just by playing games. Job Tribes in particular has helped more than 9,300 scholars earn over US$4.7 million since December 2021.

To better support their community in SEA, a poor region where GameFi has exploded in popularity as a means of earning supplemental income, DEA has partnered with the area’s largest P2E gaming guild, YGG SEA. The partnership will see PlayMining’s entire game catalog onboarded to the yggsea.io gaming platform, enabling PlayMining to receive greater exposure and help more people in SEA.

DEA is also dedicated to supporting content creators. They have paid out over SG$9 million in royalties to both official and fan artists on the PlayMining NFT marketplace. Furthermore, third-party indie game studios that launch NFT games on PlayMining have access to the platform’s NFT marketplaces and developing metaverse initiative—major boons that help the companies develop their own creative IPs.

“At DEA, we believe very strongly in embracing the power of Web3 technology to create opportunities for social impact,” said DEA’s other co-founder and co-CEO Naohito Yoshida . “PlayMining has a community of over 2.7 million loyal supporters. We are wholly dedicated to not only providing these fans with entertainment, but also empowering them in as many ways as we can.”

About Digital Entertainment Asset

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. (DEA) is a Singapore-based global Web3 entertainment company founded in August 2018. DEA is a developer of Play-to-Earn (P2E) games — also referred to as Play-and-Earn (P&E) games. DEA also operates the PlayMining gamefi platform, NFT marketplace and ‘Verse’ metaverse project as well as DEAPcoin ($DEP) — the first P&E token approved by the Financial Service Agency (FSA) of Japan. The team is headed by two co-CEOs — Naohito Yoshida and Kozo Yamada — who together bring decades of experience in founding successful startups (with 3 IPOs), creating hit video games, producing Web TV programs and displaying a deep understanding of NFT gaming.

About PlayMining

PlayMining is a GameFi and metaverse platform that empowers creators who would otherwise benefit very little in the traditional IP creation industry. The PlayMining platform is a new business model for content creation, featuring an NFT Marketplace powered by the PlayMining DEAPcoin ($DEP), paired with an NFT gaming and Metaverse platform. Featuring both in-house games as well as third-party projects with their own native tokens that allow creators to capture much of the value they create, the PlayMining platform has 2.7 million users and a catalog of P&E game titles including Job Tribes, Cookin’ Burger, Menya Dragon Ramen, Graffiti Racer and Lucky Farmer, as well as the metaverse project Fujiwara Kamui Verse.

