WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 25 April 2023, at 11:00 EEST



WithSecure Corporation: Change in the holding of own shares



WithSecure Corporation’s Annual General Meeting held on 21 March 2023 resolved that approximately 40% of the annual remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors will be paid as company shares. Accordingly, WithSecure Corporation has transferred without consideration a total of 78,306 of the company’s own shares to the members of the Board of Directors.



Following the transaction, WithSecure holds 226,120 of its own shares.



