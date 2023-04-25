Portalverse teams with Google Cloud to Accelerate Web3 Cloud Games

Singapore, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portalverse Network, the leading decentralized real-time rendering and cloud gaming network, has announced a new collaboration with Google Cloud to accelerate the development of Web3 cloud games. Portalverse will use Google Cloud as one of its primary cloud providers to build a distributed real-time rendering edge network with Game Host, Game Providers and Player Communities, using the groundbreaking Proof of Rendering and Streaming (PoRS) verification consensus built on Cosmos.

Portalverse will leverage Google Cloud’s world-class infrastructure and expertise to accelerate the development of the Portalverse Network, providing a seamless and immersive gaming experience for players around the world. This collaboration also serves as a strong framework for Web3 games in Portalverse's community to also leverage Google Cloud's planet scale infrastructure for success.

For instance, Abyss World, a flagship title on Sui Ecosystem within this partnership, is anticipated to demonstrate the potential of Web3 cloud gaming. By building on Google Cloud, Portalverse Network will enable the game to harness the power of decentralized cloud gaming to offer even faster, more immersive and seamless gaming experiences to players around the world, regardless of their devices or location and help reach a broader audience of gamers.

Portalverse Network successfully closed a multi-million dollar institutional round last year. Building on Google Cloud paves the way for Portalverse to continue to incubate more games like Abyss World, and achieve its goal of becoming the decentralized physical infrastructure(DePin) for the Metaverse as a Service.





