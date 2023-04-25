Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Report (2023-2028): Rising Demand from the Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic, and Food & Beverage Industries Fuels Growth

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market (2023-2028) by Material, Technology, Capacity, Product, End User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market is estimated to be USD 445.23 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 621.25 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.89%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand from the Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic, and Food & Beverage Industries

Growing Demand for Contamination Free Filling and Packaging Techniques

Increasing Contract Manufacturing and Packaging Industry

Stringent Government Regulations in Packaging

Restraints

Increased Prices Of the Final Product

Opportunities

Increasing Demand From the Aseptic Packaging Industry

Consumer Preference Against the Use of Preservatives

Rising Technological Advancement

Challenges

Product Compatibility and Biosafety

Cost-To-Benefit Ratio a Concern to Small Manufacturers

Market Segmentations



The Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market is segmented based on Material, Technology, Capacity, Product, End User, and Geography.

By Material, the market is classified into Polypropylene (PP) and Polyethylene (PE).

By Technology, the market is classified into Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic, and Manual.

By Capacity, the market is classified into Small Capacity (1 ml to 100 mL) and Large Capacity (above 100 mL).

By Product, the market is classified into Bottles, Ampoules, Vials, and Prefilled Syringes & Injectables.

By End Users, the market is classified into Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Cosmetic Personal Care, and Others

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Unicep Packaging, Unither Pharmaceuticals, Weiler Engineering, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth Market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the Market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 173 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $445.23 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $621.25 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 PESTLE Analysis

5.4 SWOT Analysis

5.5 Impact of COVID-19

5.6 Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession

5.7 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market, By Raw Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polypropylene (PP)

6.3 Polyethylene (PE)

6.3.1 High-Density Polyethylene

6.3.2 Low-Density Polyethylene



7 Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fully Automatic

7.3 Semi-Automatic

7.4 Manual



8 Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market, By Capacity

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small Capacity (1 ml to 100 mL)

8.3 Large Capacity (above 100 mL)



9 Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market, By Product

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Bottles

9.3 Ampoules

9.4 Vials

9.5 Prefilled Syringes & Injectables



10 Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market, By End Users

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Pharmaceuticals

10.3 Food & Beverage

10.4 Cosmetic Personal Care

10.5 Others



11 Americas' Blow Fill Seal Technology Market



12 Europe's Blow Fill Seal Technology Market



13 Middle East and Africa's Blow Fill Seal Technology Market



14 APAC's Blow Fill Seal Technology Market



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Competitive Quadrant

15.2 Market Share Analysis

15.3 Strategic Initiatives

15.3.1 M&A and Investments

15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



16 Company Profiles



17 Appendix



Companies Mentioned





Albasit India Packaging

Amanta Healthcare Ltd.

Asept Pak, Inc.

Automatic Liquid Packaging Solutions

Catalent, Inc.

China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Curida AS

HealthStar, Inc.

Horizon Therapeutics PLC

Hunan Chinasun Pharmaceutical Machinery Co. Ltd.

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Labh Group

Pharmapack

PrimaPharma Inc

Plastikon

Recipharm AB

San Tung Machine Industry Co. Ltd.

Salvat

Shanghai Sunway Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

The Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Unicep Packaging, LLC

Unipharma Products Pvt. Ltd.

Unither Pharmaceuticals SAS

Weiler Engineering Inc.

Wuxi Jingpai Machinery Co., Ltd





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sl0bvr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment