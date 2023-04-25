Emission Monitoring Systems Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Promotion of Environmental Awareness to Support Growth

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emission Monitoring Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Emission Monitoring Systems Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Emission Monitoring Systems estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. CEMS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the PEMS segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $728.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR



The Emission Monitoring Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$728.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$952.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

ABB Ltd.

AMETEK, Inc.

Chemtrols Industries Pvt. Ltd.

CMC Solutions LLC

Durag Holding AG

Ecotech Pty., Ltd.

Emerson Electric Company

Enviro Technology Services

Environnement SA

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

General Electric Company

Horiba Ltd.

Opsis AB

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Protea Ltd.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SICK AG

Siemens AG

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 296 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Emission Monitoring Systems Market to Register Steady Growth

Emission Monitoring Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Percentage Market Shares of Product Sales Volume by Leading Players

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Stringent Environmental and Legal Regulations to Bolster Market Growth

Increasing Promotion of Environmental Awareness to Support Growth of Emission Monitoring Systems Market

Increasing Safety and Health Issues to Support Market Demand

With Increasing Use of Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas, Emission Monitoring Systems Market to Register Gains

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



