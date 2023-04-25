Space Launch Services Global Market Report 2023: Growing Regulations and Standardization of Space Travel Bolsters Sector

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Launch Services Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Payload , By Launch Platform, By Service Type, By Launch Vehicle, By End Use, By Region, Segment Forecast,2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global space launch services market size is expected to reach USD 43.94 billion by 2032, according to a new study.



Launch services refer to the process of launching spacecraft into orbit, including rockets, satellites, and crewed spacecraft. This industry has seen significant recent updates and developments, particularly in the areas of reusable rockets, small satellite launch services, and commercial crewed launches.



The launch services industry is the development of reusable rockets. Companies such as SpaceX and Blue Origin have made major strides in this area, with SpaceX successfully landing and reusing its Falcon 9 rockets multiple times. This has significant cost-saving implications for the industry, as reusable rockets can reduce launch costs by a significant margin.



The launch services industry is the rise of small satellite launch services. With the advent of miniaturized satellite technology, there has been a growing demand for launch services that can cater to small satellite operators. Companies such as Rocket Lab and Virgin Orbit have emerged as key players in this market, offering dedicated launch services for small satellites.



Several recent updates in the area of commercial crewed launches. With the retirement of the Space Shuttle, NASA has turned to private companies such as SpaceX and Boeing to provide crewed launch services to the International Space Station. SpaceX has already completed several successful crewed launches, with plans for additional missions in the coming years.



The launch services industry is undergoing rapid change and evolution, with new players and technologies constantly emerging. As the demand for satellite services continues to grow, the launch services industry will likely remain a key area of focus for investment and innovation in the years to come.



Space Launch Services Market Report Highlights

The test segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period due to rising demand for third-party service providers that supply technically equipped personnel to handle the pricey AI systems.

The market share of the space launch services segment was dominated by the air segment. The air segment has always been an important part of the business, especially when it comes to sending commercial and government payloads into low-Earth orbit.

The satellite segment is expected to expand at the fastest rate in the space launch services market. This is because there is a growing demand for satellites to be used for a variety of purposes, such as communication, navigation, Earth observation, and scientific research.

The space launch services industry is expected to expand significantly in the coming years in both North America and Europe. The rising demand for space missions is also being met by the emergence of new commercial launch service providers in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Growing Regulations and Standardization of Space Travel

Technological Advancements in Space Launch Services

Restraints and Challenges

Concern Over Space Debris

The publisher has segmented the Space Launch Services report based on the launch platform, payload, launch vehicle, end-use, and region:

Space Launch Services, Payload Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2032)

Satellite

Human Spaceflight

Cargo

Testing Probes

Others

Space Launch Services, Launch Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2032)

Land

Air

Sea

Space Launch Services, Launch Vehicle Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2032)

Small

Medium to Heavy

Space Launch Services, End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2032)

Government & Military

Commercial

Space Launch Services, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019-2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 118 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $15.3 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $43.94 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Space Launch Services Market Insights



5. Global Space Launch Services Market, by Payload



6. Global Space Launch Services Market, by Launch Platform



7. Global Space Launch Services Market, by Launch Vehicle



8. Global Space Launch Services Market, by End User



9. Global Space Launch Services Market, by Geography



10. Competitive Landscape



11. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Airbus S.A.S

Antrix Corporation Ltd.

China Aerospace Science

Technology Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rocket Lab U.S.A.

Safran S.A.

Exploration Technologies Corp.

