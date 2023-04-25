Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market Report (2023-2028): Demand for Drone Detection Amidst Growing Commercial Drone Sales

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market (2023 - 2028) Component, Solution, Type, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market is estimated to be USD 989.35 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1997.74 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.09%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth in the Volume of Commercial Air Traffic

Demand for Drone Detection Amidst Growing Commercial Drones

Need For Ensuring Security and Collision Prevention

Growing Adoption of the IoT Applications and Augmented Reality (AR) Systems

Restraints

Operational Issues

Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Issues

Stringent Government Regulations

Opportunities

Need for Operating Beyond Line of Visual Sight (BVLOS)

Technological Developments in UTM

Replacing ATM for Manned and Unmanned Aviation

Challenges

Complexities In Development and Implementation

Market Segmentations



The Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market is segmented based Component, Solution, Type, End-User, and Geography.

By Component, the market is classified into Hardware, Software, and Services.

By Solution, the market is classified into Communication Infrastructure, Navigation Infrastructure, and Surveillance Infrastructure.

By Type, the market is classified into Persistent and Non-Persistent.

By End-User, the market is classified into Agriculture & Forestry, Logistics & Transportation, and Surveillance & Monitoring.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $989.35 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1997.74 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis



6 Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By Component



7 Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By Solution



8 Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By Type



9 Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By End- User



10 Americas' Unmanned Traffic Management Market



11 Europe's Unmanned Traffic Management Market



12 Middle East and Africa's Unmanned Traffic Management Market



13 APAC's Unmanned Traffic Management Market



14 Competitive Landscape



15 Company Profiles



16 Appendix



