Biosolids Market Size is Predicted to Hit US$ 2.7 Billion at a Growth Rate of 4.6% by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockvile, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on the Fact.MR analysis, the global biosolids market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.7 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2023–2033 and reach a valuation of US$ 2.7 billion in 2033.



Biosolids are recyclable organic materials produced in municipal wastewater treatment facilities. Wastewater solids, or the organic and mineral material recovered during wastewater treatment, contribute to biosolids formation. To lessen odors, pollutants, and pathogens, microorganisms break down the wastewater solids and turn them into biosolids. The biosolids undergo additional heat treatment, which lowers pathogen levels to background levels and produces a product suitable for agricultural land and non-agricultural land uses.

By providing organic matter, nitrogen, and phosphorus, biosolids improve soil tilth, increase soil organic matter, and benefit crops under a variety of circumstances. Biosolids products are a locally produced and inexpensive source of plant nutrients and organic matter. While products made from biosolids offer the same advantages as organic fertilizers and soil improvers.

Due to all of such beneficial factors, biosolids use in the agriculture sector is increasing steadily all over the globe which is driving the market growth. Other than this biosolids are used as mixing in bricks to enhance the strength of buildings and other structures.

Report Attributes Details Biosolids Market Size (2022A) US$ 1.6 Billion Estimated Market Value (2023E) US$ 1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (2033F) US$ 2.7 Billion Global Market Growth Rate (2023-2033) 4.6% CAGR No. of Pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 112 Tables No. of Figures 93 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Biosolids market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 1.7 billion in 2023 and projects a growth rate of 4.6% from 2023 –2033

The biosolids market is anticipated to display a valuation of US$ 2.7 billion in 2033

North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 25.0% in 2023

Predominating market players include Cambi Group AS, Cleanaway, Englobe, REMONDIS SE & Co. KG, and FCC Group

Tier-1 manufacturers of biosolids account for over 13–15% share of the global market



“Biosolids to Witness High demand as Soil Quality Enhancer is anticipated to Gain Traction across Agricultural Sector” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Growth Stratagems

The biosolids market is very fragmented. Significant investments in research & development by market players to spur the growth outlook. A prominent share of the market is acquired by top players.

The biosolids market is becoming more valuable due to its players' market strategies. As numerous players have established joint ventures with regional research institutions to develop new products and innovative, affordable production methods.

The market for biosolids is highly fragmented. Players are significantly investing in research and development to improve the quality of biosolids to meet the end-user’s requirements. Prominent market players contribute around 30-32% of the global market value. Investment in research & development of innovative formulations and techniques to increase the use of biosolids in various end-use verticals.

Other than this, players are adopting groundbreaking strategies such as establishing joint ventures with local research institutes for inventing new cost-effective production techniques.

For instance, in July 2022, Phoenixville and its co-partner SoMax BioEnergy launches a big innovation for the beneficial use of biosolids. Their joint venture tests a new hydrothermal carbonization conversion technology to bypass digestion and turn biosolids into energy-dense hydro-char fuel.



Key Companies Profiled

Agrivert Ltd

BCR Environmental

Cambi Group AS

Cleanaway

FCC Group

Syngeta

Sumitomo Corporation

Terrapure Environmental

Segmentation of Biosolids Industry Research

By Form: Cakes Liquid Pellets

By Product Type: Class A Class B

By Application: Agricultural Fertilizers/Soil Conditioners for Human Crop Production Fertilizers for Animal Crop Production - Pastures Non-agricultural Forest Crops (Land Restoration and Forestry) Land Reclamation (Roads and Urban Wetlands) Reclaiming Mining Sites Landscaping, Recreational Fields, and Domestic Use Energy Recovery & Production Heat Generation, Incineration, and Gasification Oil and Cement Production Commercial Uses

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the biosolids market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of form (cakes, liquid, pellets), product type(class A, class B), application (agricultural, [fertilizers/soil conditioner for human crop production, fertilizers for animal crop production – pastures)), non-agricultural, (forest crops (land restoration and forestry), land reclamation (roads and urban wetlands), reclaiming mining sites, landscaping, recreational fields, and domestic use, energy recovery & production)), heat generation, incineration, and gasification, (oil and cement production, commercial uses)) and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Biosolids Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Biosolids sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Biosolids demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Biosolids Market during the forecast period?



