Canada Metaverse Market Intelligence Report 2023: Market is Expected to Grow by 38.3% to Reach $4.646 Billion in 2023 - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 100+ KPIs Covering Market Size by Sector X Use cases X Technology, Business and Consumer Spend, NFT Spend - Q1 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Metaverse industry in Canada is expected to grow by 38.3% on an annual basis to reach US$4,646.9 million in 2023.
The Metaverse industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 32.5% during 2023-2030. The Metaverse Spend Value in the country will increase from US$3,359.2 million in 2022 to reach US$17,093.2 million by 2030.
This report provides a comprehensive view of the size, and dynamics of the metaverse industry in Canada along with market trends covering over 100 KPIs.
It details market opportunities across key sectors - retail industry, technology & telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, media & entertainment, training & education, real estate, and health & wellness. It provides analysis in terms of business spend as well as consumer spend.
Report Highlights
- Business spend: Market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities by business spend on metaverse by sector, application / use cases, technology, and platform.
- Consumer spend: Breaks down consumer spend on metaverse by key component segments such as append on e-commerce, NFT purchase, by devices, and hardware devices to provide detailed assessment across the metaverse industry.
- NFT industry segments: Provides value, volume, and average value per transaction across 7 key assets in the NFT market. This includes collectibles and art, real estate, sports, utility, gaming, fashion and luxury, and others.
Scope
Canada Metaverse Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators
- Total Spend Value Trend Analysis
- Business Spend Value Trend Analysis- Consumer Spend Value Trend Analysis
Canada Metaverse - Business Spend by Sector Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
- Retail Industry
- Technology & Telecommunications Industry
- Financial Services Industry
- Manufacturing Industry
- Travel and Hospitality Industry
- Media & Entertainment Industry
- Training & Education Industry
- Real Estate Industry
- Health & Wellness Industry
- Other
Canada Business Spend on Metaverse by Use Case / Application, 2021-2030
- Retail (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)
- Technology & Telecommunications (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)
- Financial Services (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)
- Manufacturing (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training]
- Travel and Hospitality (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)
- Media & Entertainment (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)
- Training & Education (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)
- Real Estate (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)
- Health & Wellness (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)
- Other (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)
Canada NFT Spend by Sector Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
- Retail Industry
- Technology & Telecommunications Industry
- Financial Services Industry
- Manufacturing Industry
- Travel and Hospitality Industry
- Media & Entertainment Industry
- Training & Education Industry
- Real Estate Industry
- Health & Wellness Industry
- Other Industry
Canada Business Spend on Metaverse by Technology
- By Technology
- Retail Industry
- Technology & Telecommunications
- Financial Services
- Manufacturing Industry
- Travel and Hospitality
- Media & Entertainment
- Training & Education
- Real Estate
- Health & Wellness
- Other
Canada Spend on Metaverse by Platform
- Desktop
- Mobile
- Headset
Canada Ecommerce Spend on Metaverse by Sector (Gross Merchandise Value), 2021-2030
- Retail Shopping
- Travel and Hospitality
- Online Food Service
- Media & Entertainment
- Health & Wellness
- Technology Products & Services
- Other Industries
Canada NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators
- NFT -Total Sales Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
- NFT - Total Sales Spend Volume Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
- NFT - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
Canada NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets, 2021-2030
- NFT Collectibles and Art Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
- NFT Real Estate Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
- NFT Sports Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
- NFT Gaming Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
- NFT Utility Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
- NFT Fashion and Luxury Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
- Other Assets Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
Canada Consumer Spend on Metaverse by Device, 2021-2030
- Desktop
- Mobile
- Digital Gadgets
Canada Consumer Spend on Metaverse by Hardware Devices, 2021-2030
- AR (Augmented Reality)
- VR (Virtual Reality)
- MR (Mixed Reality)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/so77uz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.