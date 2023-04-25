Canada Metaverse Market Intelligence Report 2023: Market is Expected to Grow by 38.3% to Reach $4.646 Billion in 2023 - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 100+ KPIs Covering Market Size by Sector X Use cases X Technology, Business and Consumer Spend, NFT Spend - Q1 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Metaverse industry in Canada is expected to grow by 38.3% on an annual basis to reach US$4,646.9 million in 2023.



The Metaverse industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 32.5% during 2023-2030. The Metaverse Spend Value in the country will increase from US$3,359.2 million in 2022 to reach US$17,093.2 million by 2030.



This report provides a comprehensive view of the size, and dynamics of the metaverse industry in Canada along with market trends covering over 100 KPIs.

It details market opportunities across key sectors - retail industry, technology & telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, media & entertainment, training & education, real estate, and health & wellness. It provides analysis in terms of business spend as well as consumer spend.

Report Highlights

Business spend: Market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities by business spend on metaverse by sector, application / use cases, technology, and platform.

Consumer spend: Breaks down consumer spend on metaverse by key component segments such as append on e-commerce, NFT purchase, by devices, and hardware devices to provide detailed assessment across the metaverse industry.

NFT industry segments: Provides value, volume, and average value per transaction across 7 key assets in the NFT market. This includes collectibles and art, real estate, sports, utility, gaming, fashion and luxury, and others.

Scope



Canada Metaverse Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

Total Spend Value Trend Analysis

Business Spend Value Trend Analysis- Consumer Spend Value Trend Analysis

Canada Metaverse - Business Spend by Sector Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Retail Industry

Technology & Telecommunications Industry

Financial Services Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Travel and Hospitality Industry

Media & Entertainment Industry

Training & Education Industry

Real Estate Industry

Health & Wellness Industry

Other

Canada Business Spend on Metaverse by Use Case / Application, 2021-2030

Retail (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)

Technology & Telecommunications (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)

Financial Services (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)

Manufacturing (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training]

Travel and Hospitality (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)

Media & Entertainment (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)

Training & Education (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)

Real Estate (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)

Health & Wellness (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)

Other (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)

Canada NFT Spend by Sector Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Retail Industry

Technology & Telecommunications Industry

Financial Services Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Travel and Hospitality Industry

Media & Entertainment Industry

Training & Education Industry

Real Estate Industry

Health & Wellness Industry

Other Industry

Canada Business Spend on Metaverse by Technology

By Technology

Retail Industry

Technology & Telecommunications

Financial Services

Manufacturing Industry

Travel and Hospitality

Media & Entertainment

Training & Education

Real Estate

Health & Wellness

Other

Canada Spend on Metaverse by Platform

Desktop

Mobile

Headset

Canada Ecommerce Spend on Metaverse by Sector (Gross Merchandise Value), 2021-2030

Retail Shopping

Travel and Hospitality

Online Food Service

Media & Entertainment

Health & Wellness

Technology Products & Services

Other Industries

Canada NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

NFT -Total Sales Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

NFT - Total Sales Spend Volume Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

NFT - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Canada NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets, 2021-2030





NFT Collectibles and Art Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

NFT Real Estate Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

NFT Sports Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

NFT Gaming Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

NFT Utility Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

NFT Fashion and Luxury Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Other Assets Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Canada Consumer Spend on Metaverse by Device, 2021-2030

Desktop

Mobile

Digital Gadgets

Canada Consumer Spend on Metaverse by Hardware Devices, 2021-2030

AR (Augmented Reality)

VR (Virtual Reality)

MR (Mixed Reality)

