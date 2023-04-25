China Metaverse Market Intelligence Report 2023: Market is Expected to Grow by 39.5% to Reach $1.06,1 Billion in 2023 - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 100+ KPIs Covering Market Size by Sector X Use cases X Technology, Business and Consumer Spend, NFT Spend - Q1 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Metaverse industry in China is expected to grow by 39.5% on an annual basis to reach US$1,06,102.8 million in 2023.



The Metaverse industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 35.8% during 2023-2030. The Metaverse Spend Value in the country will increase from US$76,076.8 million in 2022 to reach US$4,57,241.9 million by 2030.



The rapid development in the Chinese metaverse industry is partly fueled by the early layout of digital infrastructure and the adeptness of translating emerging technologies into applications. The metaverse industry has experienced significant growth in China during Q3 and Q4 of 2022.

The potential metaverse market growth has also caught the eye of leading tech giants in China. Firms such as Tencent, NetEase, Alibaba, and ByteDance are all investing in the space to develop and build devices and software that can shape the future of the metaverse industry in the country. Increased investment in the metaverse sector is expected to drive innovation and adoption over the short to medium-term.

E-commerce marketplaces are embracing the metaverse to create an immersive shopping experience for shoppers during the Single's Day event

China has one of the largest e-commerce markets in the world. Amid the increasing competition and the need to create more immersive shopping experiences, both firms have turned to metaverse offerings in China.

In November 2022, JD.com announced that the firm is utilizing emerging technologies such as metaverse to create immersive experiences, while also boosting the Single's Day luxury shopping event. The firm launched 3D visualization features on its website, thereby allowing shoppers to view products in a completely new way.

In September 2022, Alibaba launched a luxury shopping experience for its customers in the metaverse. The metaverse shopping experience, launched on the Tmall Luxury Pavillion platform, hosts an AR fashion show from select brands. Moreover, users can also try on the products in the immersive world. During the Single's Day event, Alibaba also partnered with a virtual influencer to promote products from various brands on the Tmall platform.

With Chinese shoppers demanding innovative shopping experiences, the publisher expects more e-commerce players to innovate and launch immersive shopping experiences.

Investment from the government will drive the growth of the metaverse industry in China

In China, many provinces have announced a metaverse development plan, amid the growing prospects of the emerging technology. As part of the initiative, government investment in the sector is expected to increase significantly.

At least six provincial governments, along with local authorities in 10 cities in China, have issued their metaverse development plans. Guangzhou, Wuhan, and Hangzhou, along with the eastern province of Shandong, have announced plans to offer subsidies for emerging research projects and platforms-related to metaverse. These subsidies range from 2 million yuan to 200 million yuan.

In September 2022, the central province of Henan also joined the metaverse bandwagon in China. The province is planning to build a 30-billion-yuan metaverse industry. In June 2022, the Shanghai government announced a 10-billion-yuan fund for the development of the metaverse industry. By 2025, Shanghai aims to build a 350-billion-yuan metaverse industry in the city.

In the wake of the increasing hype around the metaverse, more provinces are expected to announce their metaverse industry development plan and subsidies to support domestic metaverse firms. Alongside the local authorities and government institutions, Chinese universities are also investing heavily in the sector.

These institutions are opening new virtual departments to lead the next iteration of technological innovation in the Chinese metaverse sector.

Metaverse marketplaces are raising funding rounds from leading tech giants in China

Amid the growing interest in the metaverse space, China-based metaverse marketplaces are raising funding rounds from leading technology giants in the country to further accelerate their growth and global expansion.

In November 2022, Yahaha, a virtual user-generated content metaverse platform, announced that the firm had raised US$40 million in a Series A+ funding round. This funding round led by Temasek and Alibaba, two of the leading tech giants in the country. Since its inception in 2020, the firm had garnered nearly US$100 million in financing.

Some of the early-stage investors include Xiaomi, GL Ventures, 5Y Capital, and Blibili. As of October 2022, the product developed by the firm had attracted more than 100,000 users. While its product is already introduced to the global market, the firm is looking to use the funding to further accelerate its growth and expansion in the global market.

As the Chinese metaverse ecosystem continues to develop and grow, the publisher expects metaverse-related startups to further attract investment from leading corporations and venture capital firms in China from the short to medium-term perspective.

Scope

China Metaverse Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

Total Spend Value Trend Analysis

Business Spend Value Trend Analysis- Consumer Spend Value Trend Analysis

China Metaverse - Business Spend by Sector Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Retail Industry

Technology & Telecommunications Industry

Financial Services Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Travel and Hospitality Industry

Media & Entertainment Industry

Training & Education Industry

Real Estate Industry

Health & Wellness Industry

Other

China Business Spend on Metaverse by Use Case / Application, 2021-2030

Retail (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)

Technology & Telecommunications (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)

Financial Services (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)

Manufacturing (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training]

Travel and Hospitality (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)

Media & Entertainment (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)

Training & Education (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)

Real Estate (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)

Health & Wellness (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)

Other (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)

China NFT Spend by Sector Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Retail Industry

Technology & Telecommunications Industry

Financial Services Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Travel and Hospitality Industry

Media & Entertainment Industry

Training & Education Industry

Real Estate Industry

Health & Wellness Industry

Other Industry

China Business Spend on Metaverse by Technology

By Technology

Retail Industry

Technology & Telecommunications

Financial Services

Manufacturing Industry

Travel and Hospitality

Media & Entertainment

Training & Education

Real Estate

Health & Wellness

Other

China Spend on Metaverse by Platform

Desktop

Mobile

Headset

China Ecommerce Spend on Metaverse by Sector (Gross Merchandise Value), 2021-2030

Retail Shopping

Travel and Hospitality

Online Food Service

Media & Entertainment

Health & Wellness

Technology Products & Services

Other Industries

China NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

NFT -Total Sales Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

NFT - Total Sales Spend Volume Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

NFT - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

China NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets, 2021-2030

NFT Collectibles and Art Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

NFT Real Estate Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

NFT Sports Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

NFT Gaming Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

NFT Utility Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

NFT Fashion and Luxury Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Other Assets Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

China Consumer Spend on Metaverse by Device, 2021-2030

Desktop

Mobile

Digital Gadgets

China Consumer Spend on Metaverse by Hardware Devices, 2021-2030

AR (Augmented Reality)

VR (Virtual Reality)

MR (Mixed Reality)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ppi8m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.