Press Release: Bruno Zerbib is appointed Chief Technology & Innovation Officer of the Orange group

English French

Press release

Paris, 25 April 2023

Bruno Zerbib is appointed Chief Technology & Innovation Officer of the Orange group



Bruno Zerbib is appointed Chief Technology & Innovation Officer of Orange and member of the Group's Executive Committee from 1 June 2023. He will replace Michaël Trabbia who was appointed Executive Director and CEO of Orange Wholesale as of April 3. Bruno Zerbib was previously Chief Technology and Digital Officer of Schneider Electric.

Christel Heydemann, Chief Executive Officer of Orange, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Bruno Zerbib to the Group’s executive management team as director of innovation. As new technologies such as artificial intelligence and network function virtualization become increasingly prevalent, we must strive to remain at the forefront of these new developments to stay ahead in our various markets and before our customers. I would also like to sincerely thank Michaël Trabbia for his tenure as head of innovation.”



Bruno Zerbib is a graduate of TélécomSud Paris and the University of Paris Cité where he specialized in IT. He began his career in 1998 in Silicon Valley where he held several positions at Hewlett Packard and then at Cisco. He moved to Yahoo in 2012 where he led the company's transformation into a cloud-native platform capable of handling over one billion monthly users.



In 2017, Bruno Zerbib joined Altice as Director of Technology and IT. He worked as part of Altice’s Global Engineering Innovation division on key topics such as augmented TV experience, technology partnerships and network transformation for all of Altice subsidiaries. In 2018, he joined Schneider Electric as Director of Technology and Digital to provide more efficient, sustainable technological solutions to Schneider Electric customers, in particular by integrating the use of the cloud, artificial intelligence and industrial IoT.



About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 43.5 billion euros in 2022 and 136,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2022, including 75,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 287 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2022, including 242 million mobile customers and 24 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com , www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contacts:

Sylvain Bruno; sylvain.bruno@orange.com ; +33 6 86 17 88 89

Tom Wright; tom.wright@orange.com ; +33 6 78 91 35 11

Attachment