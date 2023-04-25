Boyden United States Welcomes Leadership, Governance and DEI Icon Beverly Cole as a Partner in California

San Francisco, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries, is delighted to welcome Beverly Cole to its partnership in the United States, based in San Francisco, effective immediately.

Commenting on her appointment, Beverly Cole, Partner, Boyden United States, said, “I am excited to join Boyden with its collaborative nature, strong reputation and international focus. The firm is distinguished by a strategic approach and rigorous client focus. The team in the United States is very supportive and offers many disciplines that align well with my career, particularly the manufacturing and entertainment sectors where I am delighted to re-engage, sharing Boyden’s executive search and leadership consulting capabilities.”

Beverly has over 30 years’ experience in executive roles ranging from consumer services and entertainment institutions to petrochemical manufacturing, focusing on marketing, strategic sourcing and international collaborations. She has also served in the financial sector as a regulator. Her reputation for DE&I is legendary and she has already left a lasting impact across various sectors, particularly entertainment.

Beverly has served on both public and private boards and has authored several papers on board service. She currently serves on the board of Bank OZK and private equity fund Founders First Capital Partners, as well as the board of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) and Private Directors Association. She is Stanford College Board and Cybersecurity certified.

Other roles include serving on the Economic Advisory Council with the Federal Reserve of San Francisco and several political appointments as State of California Commissioner. She has been appointed to several international think tanks, the invitation-only Renaissance Weekend and G100 Global Women. She is a sought-after speaker on board service and also discusses diversity & inclusion in Corporate America.

