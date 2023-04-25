Titanium Dioxide Market worth $27.9 billion by 2026 Globally, at a CAGR of 5.9%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Titanium Dioxide Market by Grade (Rutile, Anatase), Process (Sulfate, Chloride), Application (Paints & Coating, Plastics, Paper, Inks), & Region(North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, South America) - Trends and Forecasts up to 2026", as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The Titanium Dioxide market is expected to witness a steady growth forecast period due to growth in the paints & coating application in automotive and construction industry.

List of Key Players in Titanium Dioxide Market:

The Chemours Company (US) Tronox Holding PLC (US) Lomon Billions Group (China) Venator Materials PLC (UK) Kronos Worldwide Inc (US) INEOS (UK) CINKARNA Celje d.d. (Slovenia) Evonik Industries AG (Germany) TAYCA CORPORATION (Japan) ILUKA RESOURCES (Australia) ISHIHARA SANGYO KAISHA, LTD.(Japan) Others

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities in Titanium Dioxide Market:

Drivers: Thriving construction sector worldwide Restraints: Stringent environmental policies of governments, especially in APAC and EU, banning use of titanium dioxide Opportunities: Increased use of ultrafine particles of titanium dioxide in cosmetics and construction industries Challenges: Volatility in cost of Titanium Dioxide

Key Findings of the Study:

Based on grade, the Titanium Dioxide market is segmented into Rutile and Anatase

Based on process, the market is segmented into chloride and sulfate process.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into paints & coatings, plastics, papers, inks and others.

Titanium dioxide is a naturally occurring oxide of titanium. It has the highest refractive index of any material and is one of the whitest materials on earth. When ground into a fine powder, it transforms into a pigment that provides maximum whiteness and opacity. Properties of titanium dioxide includes high melting & boiling point, ability to scatter light, non-toxic, chemically inert, photocatalytic activity, opaqueness, and UV-resistant owing to which it is prevalently used in the paints & coatings industry. Along with this, Titanium dioxide pigments are used in plastics, paper, ink, building materials, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, foods, and many other commercial products.

Rutile titanium dioxide is preferred in paints and coatings because it can offer better color strength and opacity than anatase-grade titanium dioxide. It is more suitable for exterior applications and used in interface applications because of its high refractive index; therefore, these pigments have improved ability to scatter light in paint films. Anatase is a type of polymorph and is the rarest form of titanium dioxide. Anatase becomes rutile when exposed at about 915°C and becomes yellow when the temperature is higher than 400°C. It is not recommended to use for outdoor applications because of the lower absorption rate than rutile.

Rutile-grade titanium dioxide is produced from chloride and sulfate processes, whereas anatase titanium dioxide is only produced from sulfate processes. Currently, the sulfate process dominates the production of titanium dioxide due to the lower production cost compared to the chloride process. China is the major player in the production and consumption of titanium dioxide. The global manufacturers are focused on shifting toward the chloride process due to environmental considerations and end-use requirements for high-quality titanium dioxide.

The paints & coatings application is the primary user of titanium dioxide. Titanium dioxide is utilized in paints and coatings to provide better coverage, brightness, whiteness, opacity, and durability. The rapidly growing housing and construction sector, increasing gross domestic product (GDP), ongoing rapid urbanization, and increasing disposable income propel the paints and coatings market. In plastics applications, titanium dioxide offers excellent tinting strength, easy dispersion, and high exterior durability. Apart from improving aesthetics and providing coloring effects, titanium dioxide pigments enhance the stability of plastics, which increases the resistance of plastics to adverse weather conditions. Titanium dioxide is also utilized in paper, ink and other applications. Other application includes cosmetics, food colorant and photocatalytic applications.

