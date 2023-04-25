E-pharmacy Global Market Report 2023: Easy Ordering, High-Quality Services, Availability of Pharmaceuticals, and Rising Internet Accessibility Drives Growth

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-pharmacy Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Drug Type , By Product Type, By Payment Method, By Platform, By Regions, and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global e-pharmacy market size is expected to reach USD 371.25 billion by 2032, according to a new study.



Easy ordering, high-quality services, availability of pharmaceuticals, and rising internet accessibility have changed customers' preferences in favor of e-pharmacy platforms. The global market is also anticipated to be driven by the huge rise in smartphone usage, which enables firms in the e-pharmacy sector to attract a wide spectrum of customers from established and emerging economies.



The e-pharmacy industry expanded significantly during COVID-19, especially in developing nations like India. The proliferation of e-pharmacy mobile applications that offer online drug delivery services results from regional lockdowns and movement limitations. Additionally, government actions encouraging digital technology to enhance drug access have positively impacted the expansion of the e-pharmacy sector. As a result, several industry companies engaged in the e-pharmacy business during the pandemic saw an increase in application subscribers.



E-pharmacy, commonly referred to as an internet pharmacy or an online pharmacy, is a digital platform where users can buy pharmaceuticals or other medications. The platform is made to offer online pharmacy services, such as the delivery of drugs. Refilling prescriptions and providing patients with over-the-counter and specialty medications are both made possible by e-pharmacies.



The availability of online pharmacies in developing countries has improved due to a significant increase in online service providers. Internet users have significantly increased in recent years, further fueling a high adoption rate. Therefore, the availability of a wide selection of pharmaceutical items and the simplicity with which internet pharmacies can be accessed via smartphones are key drivers fueling the expansion of the e-pharmacy market. Additionally, partnerships between producers and online pharmacies to increase the accessibility of their products and the client base through online channels will spur market expansion during the forecast period.



The e-pharmacy market statistics will be driven by the availability of a variety of over-the-counter medications for various commonly occurring disorders like the flu and the common cold. Additionally, a favourable regulatory environment that encourages Rx to OTC conversion will improve segment revenue growth. The Consumer Healthcare Products Association claims that the conversion of prescription allergy medications to over-the-counter (OTC) medications results in increased consumer preference due to better accessibility and cost effectiveness. As a result, there will be more products available on the market as a result of the aforementioned considerations.



E-pharmacy Market Report Highlights

The online pharmacy market is divided into OTC and prescription drugs. The segment with the largest market share was OTC products, and in the upcoming years, that segment is anticipated to grow significantly.

App-based and web-based E-pharmacies are dominating the E-pharmacy market because they offer convenience, accessibility, and personalized services to customers.

North America accounts for the majority of the market under investigation. This is primarily caused by the rising popularity of online services and the rise in internet users, which are expected to hasten the market's expansion throughout the forecast year.

During the pandemic, there was a surge in demand for E-pharmacy services as people avoided visiting physical pharmacies due to concerns about infection. The increased demand led to significant growth in the E-pharmacy market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 115 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $75.5 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $371.25 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.3% Regions Covered Global

