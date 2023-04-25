Cryo-electron Microscopy Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $3.41 Billion by 2032 at an 11.4% CAGR

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryo-electron Microscopy Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product , By Technology, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cryo-electron microscopy market size is expected to reach USD 3.41 billion by 2032, according to a new study.

The cryo-electron microscopy market is a rapidly growing market in structural biology. Cryo-electron microscopy visualizes biomolecules and biological systems at near-atomic resolution. The market for Cryo-electron microscopy is driven by the increasing demand for advanced microscopy technologies in the life sciences industry and the growing need to understand the structural basis of various biological processes.



The cryo-electron microscopy market is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for advanced microscopy technologies and the need to understand the structural basis of various biological processes.



Cryo-EM is becoming an increasingly popular technique for the structural analysis of drug targets, helping to accelerate drug discovery and development. Also, the market is witnessing increasing investments in R&D by government and private organizations, driving technological advancements in microscopy and leading to the launch of new products with enhanced features.



Cryo-electron Microscopy Market Report Highlights

Instrument segment in which fully automated segment accounted for the highest share in 2022 due to increased demand for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and academic research sectors.

Scanning electron microscopy segment held a significant revenue share, mainly driven by increasing demand for high-resolution imaging of biological molecules and structures.

North America is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period because of increasing investments in R&D and the constant launching of new products by key players, boosting the market growth for cryo-electron microscopy.

The publisher has segmented the Cryo-electron Microscopy market report based on product, technology, application, and region:

Cryo-electron Microscopy, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Software

Services

Instrument

Fully Automated Instruments

Semi-Automated Instruments

Cryo-electron Microscopy, Technology Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Transmission Electron Microscopy

Scanning Electron Microscopy

Cryo-Electron Tomography

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Microscopy

Others

Cryo-electron Microscopy, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Cancer Research

Nanotechnology

Cell and Gene Therapy

Vaccines

Life Sciences Research and Academic

Toxicology Studies

Preclinical and Clinical Studies

Healthcare

Disease Diagnosis and Pathology

Others

Cryo-electron Microscopy, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 115 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.29 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $3.41 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Cryo-electron Microscopy Market Insights



5. Global Cryo-electron Microscopy Market, by Product



6. Global Cryo-electron Microscopy Market, by Application



7. Global Cryo-electron Microscopy Market, by Technology



8. Global Cryo-electron Microscopy Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Molecular Devices LLC.

Intertek Group plc

ZEISS International

Labomed Inc.

JEOL Ltd.

Nikon Instruments Inc.

OPTIKA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Creative Biostructure

Helmut Hund Gmbh

KEYENCE CORPORATION.

Thorlabs Inc.

Oxford Instruments

Olympus Corporation

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Gatan Inc.

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics

NanoFocus AG

Lasertec Corporation

Leica Microsystems

HORIBA Ltd

