Cryo-electron Microscopy Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $3.41 Billion by 2032 at an 11.4% CAGR

The global cryo-electron microscopy market size is expected to reach USD 3.41 billion by 2032, according to a new study.
The report gives a detailed insight into the current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
The cryo-electron microscopy market is a rapidly growing market in structural biology. Cryo-electron microscopy visualizes biomolecules and biological systems at near-atomic resolution. The market for Cryo-electron microscopy is driven by the increasing demand for advanced microscopy technologies in the life sciences industry and the growing need to understand the structural basis of various biological processes.
The cryo-electron microscopy market is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for advanced microscopy technologies and the need to understand the structural basis of various biological processes.
Cryo-EM is becoming an increasingly popular technique for the structural analysis of drug targets, helping to accelerate drug discovery and development. Also, the market is witnessing increasing investments in R&D by government and private organizations, driving technological advancements in microscopy and leading to the launch of new products with enhanced features.
Cryo-electron Microscopy Market Report Highlights
- Instrument segment in which fully automated segment accounted for the highest share in 2022 due to increased demand for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and academic research sectors.
- Scanning electron microscopy segment held a significant revenue share, mainly driven by increasing demand for high-resolution imaging of biological molecules and structures.
- North America is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period because of increasing investments in R&D and the constant launching of new products by key players, boosting the market growth for cryo-electron microscopy.
The publisher has segmented the Cryo-electron Microscopy market report based on product, technology, application, and region:
Cryo-electron Microscopy, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
- Software
- Services
- Instrument
- Fully Automated Instruments
- Semi-Automated Instruments
Cryo-electron Microscopy, Technology Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
- Transmission Electron Microscopy
- Scanning Electron Microscopy
- Cryo-Electron Tomography
- Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Microscopy
- Others
Cryo-electron Microscopy, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
- Cancer Research
- Nanotechnology
- Cell and Gene Therapy
- Vaccines
- Life Sciences Research and Academic
- Toxicology Studies
- Preclinical and Clinical Studies
- Healthcare
- Disease Diagnosis and Pathology
- Others
Cryo-electron Microscopy, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|115
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1.29 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$3.41 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Cryo-electron Microscopy Market Insights
5. Global Cryo-electron Microscopy Market, by Product
6. Global Cryo-electron Microscopy Market, by Application
7. Global Cryo-electron Microscopy Market, by Technology
8. Global Cryo-electron Microscopy Market, by Geography
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Molecular Devices LLC.
- Intertek Group plc
- ZEISS International
- Labomed Inc.
- JEOL Ltd.
- Nikon Instruments Inc.
- OPTIKA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Creative Biostructure
- Helmut Hund Gmbh
- KEYENCE CORPORATION.
- Thorlabs Inc.
- Oxford Instruments
- Olympus Corporation
- Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
- Gatan Inc.
- Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics
- NanoFocus AG
- Lasertec Corporation
- Leica Microsystems
- HORIBA Ltd
