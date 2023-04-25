English French

Atos launches testing operations for the critical IT applications of Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024

250,000 testing hours, +150 applications

Paris, France – April 25, 2023 – Atos today announces that it has launched a campaign to test more than 150 critical IT applications dedicated to managing and broadcasting the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. These tests are conducted by the Atos Integration Testing Lab (ITL) in Madrid, partnering with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games (OCOG), international sports federations and technology partners across the board.

This campaign aims to validate operations for various systems that are key to a successful Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. Moreover, the campaign seeks to sustain best-in-class services during the event – irrespective of scenarios and peak periods in addition to verifying operational procedures and interfaces with external providers and reporting test progress to the IOC, OCOG as well as technology and sports partners.

In 15 months' time, by the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, the ITL will have conducted 250,000 hours of testing. To date, the tests are performed using real data and scenarios from previous Olympic Games. Effective July 2023, the ITL will introduce new data from the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 qualifying events to its test campaigns.

Currently, around 60 Atos experts are spearheading the test campaigns from operational units dedicated to each sport and competition venue, spread over the 1,000 m2 area of the ITL.

The ITL is able to accurately replicate the IT environment for deployment during the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 and to test the performance of the Olympic Management System (OMS) and the Olympic Diffusion System (ODS). Both application suites deliver essential services to all event stakeholders, encompassing athletes, coaches, commentators, fans and organizing partners. Together, they ensure centralized information and interaction between the various stakeholders.

The Olympic Management System (OMS) is responsible for the 500,000 accreditations, competitions schedule, voting applications for athletes participating in IOC decision-making processes within the Athletes' Commission, the Volunteers' Portal and the management of operational teams.

is responsible for the 500,000 accreditations, competitions schedule, voting applications for athletes participating in IOC decision-making processes within the Athletes' Commission, the Volunteers' Portal and the management of operational teams. The Olympic Diffusion System (ODS) is tasked with the real-time announcement of results for the 878 sporting events for media and the Olympic and Paralympic family. It includes the "Commentator Information System" (CIS) which provides broadcasters with results and statistics from the field as well as background information on athletes. Journalists not covering the competitions from Paris can use the MyInfo application available from their desktops, smartphones or tablets to follow the news published by the Olympic News Services. The Web Results System (WRS) and the Mobile Results Application (RMA) provide results information to millions of supporters around the world. Another key component is the Olympic Data Feed (ODF) which centralizes the results and statistics collected by the On-Venue Results (OVR) system.

Fully aware of the environmental issues at stake, Atos has deployed a sustainable and replicable operating solution since the Olympic and Paralympic Games PyeongChang 2018. The latter is based on three longstanding forms of IT structure – at once autonomous and complementary – which are designed to considerably reduce the number of servers and the environmental impact of IT around the Olympic Games. Based on this approach, Atos more than halved the number of physical servers used at Tokyo 2020 in comparison to previous events. This model enlists the ITL in Madrid, the Central Technology Operations Center (CTOC) which oversees operations from Barcelona, and the Technology Command and Control Center (TOC) located in the host city during competitions.

"With respect to intensity and discipline, the upcoming test operations resemble the training schedule of an elite sportsperson. Paris 2024 has every confidence in Atos' experience as a leader of such campaigns, not to mention the robustness of its technological capabilities. From its ITL base in Madrid, Atos is already testing out the critical applications to deliver an unforgettable experience to the Olympic and Paralympic family next summer, in 2024." said Bruno Marie-Rose, Chief Information and Technology Officer, Paris 2024.

"Paris 2024 looks set to be the most 'connected' in the history of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. To this end, our ITL teams are fully mobilized with the Olympic authorities and their technological partners during this critical testing stage. During such phases, we are increasing data volumes in anticipation of the demands on our systems to ensure their reliability." said Patrick Adiba, Senior Executive Vice-President and Head of Major Events, Atos.

Atos has been a leading IT provider to the Olympic Movement since 1989, when the Company served the Organizing Committee of the Olympic Games Barcelona 1992. Atos became the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic Games in 2001. Atos is also the Official Digital Technology Partner of the European Olympic Committee for the 2023 and 2027 editions of the European Games and the Official Technology Partner of the UEFA National Team Football until 2030.

