Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

First quarter net income of $26.0 million ;



First quarter earnings per diluted common share of $0.83 ;

Annualized return on first quarter average assets of 1.38% ;

Annualized return on first quarter average tangible common equity of 19.36% (1) ; and

Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.04% of total assets.



TYLER, Texas, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (“Southside” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBSI) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Southside reported net income of $26.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, an increase of $1.0 million, or 4.2%, compared to $25.0 million for the same period in 2022. Earnings per diluted common share increased $0.06, or 7.8%, to $0.83 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, from $0.77 for the same period in 2022. The annualized return on average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was 13.92%, compared to 11.42% for the same period in 2022. The annualized return on average assets was 1.38% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to 1.40% for the same period in 2022.

“The strength of our balance sheet and sound business plan, combined with the granularity of our loans and deposits, all contributed to Southside’s resilience during the recent uncertainty in the banking industry,” stated Lee R. Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southside. “First quarter financial results for 2023 were highlighted by net income of $26.0 million, earnings per diluted common share of $0.83, a 1.38% return on average assets, and continued strong asset quality with nonperforming assets to total assets decreasing to 0.04%. Our tax-equivalent net interest margin linked quarter decreased 19 basis points due to increased deposit pricing pressure and measures taken to maintain additional cash at the Federal Reserve. Our deposits, net of brokered deposits and public funds, decreased 3.4% linked quarter, with approximately 78% of that occurring prior to the recent events in the banking industry.”

“As we move forward, we believe our conservative underwriting guidelines combined with our balance sheet and business plan, position us well to continue to produce a solid return profile.”

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Net income was $26.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $25.0 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $1.0 million, or 4.2%. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.83 and $0.77 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The increase in net income was primarily a result of increases in net interest income and noninterest income, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense and income tax expense. Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were 1.38% and 13.92%, respectively, compared to 1.40% and 11.42%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 53.57% and 50.99%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to 50.71% and 48.15%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and 48.92% and 46.38%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $53.4 million, compared to $48.9 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of 9.1%. The increase in net interest income was due to the increase in interest income, a result of the increase in the average yield and the average balance of interest earning assets, partially offset by an increase in interest expense on our interest bearing liabilities due to higher interest rates and to a lesser extent, an increase in the average balance of our interest bearing liabilities. Linked quarter, net interest income decreased $3.5 million, or 6.1%, compared to $56.8 million during the three months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in net interest income was due largely to the increase in the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities, which more than offset the increase in the average yield earned on interest earning assets.

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) decreased slightly to 3.02% and 3.21%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to 3.03% and 3.22%, respectively, for the same period in 2022. Linked quarter, net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) decreased from 3.19% and 3.40%, respectively for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Noninterest income was $12.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, an increase of $1.3 million, or 12.2%, compared to $10.7 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was due to a net gain on sale of equity securities and an increase in bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) income related to death benefits realized, partially offset by a decrease in other noninterest income and an increase in net loss on sale of securities available for sale (“AFS”). On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income increased $1.3 million, or 11.8%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022. The increase was due to a net gain on sale of equity securities and an increase in BOLI income, partially offset by an increase in net loss on sale of securities AFS.

Noninterest expense increased $3.7 million, or 11.7%, to $34.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $31.2 million for the same period in 2022. The primary increase was in salaries and employee benefits. Several additional expense categories increased during the three months ended March 31, 2023, including other noninterest expense, professional fees, software and data processing expense and advertising, travel and entertainment expense. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased by $1.3 million, or 3.8%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits and other noninterest expense.

Income tax expense increased $1.4 million, or 44.4%, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. On a linked quarter basis, income tax expense increased $0.3 million, or 5.8%. Our effective tax rate (“ETR”) increased to 14.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to 11.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and increased from 13.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The higher ETR for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was primarily due to a decrease in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income as compared to the same period in 2022.

Balance Sheet Data

At March 31, 2023, Southside had $7.79 billion in total assets, compared to $7.56 billion at December 31, 2022 and $7.12 billion at March 31, 2022.

Loans at March 31, 2023 were $4.15 billion, an increase of $351.7 million, or 9.3%, compared to $3.80 billion at March 31, 2022. Linked quarter, loans increased $5.0 million, or 0.1%, due to increases of $32.2 million in construction loans, $9.1 million in 1-4 family residential loans and $3.2 million in commercial real estate loans. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $23.9 million in commercial loans, $11.5 million in municipal loans and $4.1 million in loans to individuals.

Securities at March 31, 2023 were $2.75 billion, an increase of $205.4 million, or 8.1%, compared to $2.54 billion at March 31, 2022. Linked quarter, securities increased $119.9 million, or 4.6%, from $2.63 billion at December 31, 2022. The linked quarter net increase was due to the purchase of U.S. Treasury Bills, partially offset by a decrease in mortgage-backed securities and municipal bonds.

Deposits at March 31, 2023 were $5.84 billion, a decrease of $232.2 million, or 3.8%, compared to $6.07 billion at March 31, 2022. Linked quarter, deposits decreased $359.8 million, or 5.8%, from $6.20 billion at December 31, 2022. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, brokered deposits decreased $191.8 million, or 29.1%, compared to December 31, 2022, and decreased $208.1 million, or 30.8%, compared to March 31, 2022, as the funding of our cash flow hedge swaps partially transitioned from brokered deposits to Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings to obtain lower cost funding.

At March 31, 2023, we had 180,516 total deposit accounts with an average balance of $30,000. At March 31, 2023, our deposit accounts consisted of the following (dollars in thousands):

March 31, 2023 Balance Number of Accounts Average

Balance % of Total Deposits Individual non-maturity $ 2,328,776 150,070 $ 16 39.9 % Commercial non-maturity 1,646,832 21,027 78 28.2 % Certificates of deposits 496,672 8,707 57 8.5 % Public funds 898,467 712 1,262 15.4 % Total deposits, excluding brokered deposits 5,370,747 180,516 $ 30 92.0 % Brokered deposits 467,473 — — 8.0 % Total deposits $ 5,838,220 100.0 %

At March 31, 2023, our estimated uninsured deposits, excluding affiliate deposits (Southside-owned deposits) and public funds (all collateralized), was 26.5%. At March 31, 2023, estimated uninsured deposits consisted of the following (dollars in thousands):

March 31, 2023 Balance Uninsured

Balance % of Uninsured Total Deposits Affiliate deposits $ 21,807 $ 21,470 0.4 % Customer deposits 4,450,473 1,545,304 26.5 % Brokered deposits 467,473 — — Public funds 898,467 870,076 14.9 % Total $ 5,838,220 2,436,850 41.7 % Excluding public funds (collateralized) (870,076 ) (14.9 )% Excluding affiliate deposits (21,470 ) (0.4 )% Total estimated uninsured deposits $ 1,545,304 26.5 %

We continued to increase interest rates paid on deposits during the quarter in order to retain deposits. Our noninterest bearing deposits represent 26.4% of total deposits. Linked quarter, our cost of interest bearing deposits increased 60 basis points from 1.22% in the prior quarter to 1.82%. Our cost of total deposits for the first quarter of 2023 increased 46 basis points from 0.88% in the prior quarter to 1.34%.

Our cost of interest bearing deposits increased 152 basis points, from 0.30% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, to 1.82% for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Our cost of total deposits increased 112 basis points, from 0.22% at March 31, 2022 to 1.34% at March 31, 2023.

Capital Resources and Liquidity

Our capital ratios and contingent liquidity sources remain solid. During the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, we purchased 457,394 shares of the Company’s common stock at an average price of $34.89 pursuant to the Stock Repurchase Plan. As of March 31, 2023, approximately 618,831 authorized shares remained available for purchase. Subsequent to March 31, 2023, and through April 20, 2023, we purchased 177,406 shares of common stock at an average price of $33.02 pursuant to the Stock Repurchase Plan. We utilized the Federal Reserve’s Bank Term Funding Program (“BTFP”) to reduce our overall funding costs and to enhance our interest rate risk position. As of March 31, 2023, our BTFP borrowings of $198.4 million were at a cost of 4.37%.

The table below shows our total lines of credit, current borrowings as of March 31, 2023, total amounts available for future borrowings, and swapped value (in thousands):

March 31, 2023 Line of Credit Borrowings Total Available for Future Liquidity Swapped FHLB advances $ 1,866,515 $ 333,183 $ 1,533,332 $ 180,000 Federal Reserve discount window 632,832 350,000 282,832 350,000 Correspondent bank lines of credit 62,500 — 62,500 — Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program 201,539 198,416 3,123 — Total liquidity lines $ 2,763,386 $ 881,599 $ 1,881,787 $ 530,000

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2023 were $3.2 million, or 0.04% of total assets, a decrease of $8.3 million, or 72.2%, compared to $11.5 million, or 0.16% of total assets, at March 31, 2022, and a decrease from $10.9 million, or 0.14% of total assets, at December 31, 2022. The decrease in nonperforming assets was primarily due to the adoption of ASU 2022-02 on January 1, 2023, which allowed for the prospective exclusion of loan modifications that are performing, but would have previously required disclosure as troubled debt restructures in nonperforming assets.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $36.3 million, or 0.87% of total loans, at March 31, 2023, compared to $35.5 million, or 0.93% of total loans, at March 31, 2022. The decrease in the allowance as a percentage of total loans was primarily due to improved asset quality and the increase in the total loan portfolio when compared to March 31, 2022. The allowance for loan losses was $36.5 million, or 0.88% of total loans, at December 31, 2022.

For the three month period ended March 31, 2023, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $0.1 million, compared to a provision for credit losses for loans of $0.3 million and $0.5 million for the three month periods ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Net charge-offs were $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to net charge-offs of $15,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and net charge-offs of $0.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

We recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.1 million and a provision of $28,000 for the three month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, compared to a provision of $1.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The balance of the allowance for off-balance-sheet credit exposures at March 31, 2023 and 2022, was $3.6 million and $2.4 million, respectively, and is included in other liabilities.

Dividend

Southside Bancshares, Inc. declared a first quarter cash dividend of $0.35 per share on February 2, 2023, which was paid on March 2, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023.

_______________

(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for more information and for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. These include the following fully taxable-equivalent measures (“FTE”): (i) Net interest income (FTE), (ii) net interest margin (FTE), (iii) net interest spread (FTE), and (iv) efficiency ratio (FTE), which include the effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using a federal income tax rate of 21% to increase tax-exempt interest income to a tax-equivalent basis. Interest income earned on certain assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments.

Net interest income (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE). Net interest income (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts for the tax-favored status of net interest income from certain loans and investments and is not permitted under GAAP in the consolidated statements of income. We believe this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest income. Net interest margin (FTE) is the ratio of net interest income (FTE) to average earning assets. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest margin. Net interest spread (FTE) is the difference in the average yield on average earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and the average rate paid on average interest bearing liabilities. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest spread.

Efficiency ratio (FTE). The efficiency ratio (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that provides a measure of productivity in the banking industry. This ratio is calculated to measure the cost of generating one dollar of revenue. The ratio is designed to reflect the percentage of one dollar which must be expended to generate that dollar of revenue. We calculate this ratio by dividing noninterest expense, excluding amortization expense on intangibles and certain nonrecurring expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income, excluding net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale and certain nonrecurring impairments. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently. Whenever we present a non-GAAP financial measure in an SEC filing, we are also required to present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure and such comparable GAAP measure.

Management believes adjusting net interest income, net interest margin and net interest spread to a fully taxable-equivalent basis is a standard practice in the banking industry as these measures provide useful information to make peer comparisons. Tax-equivalent adjustments are reflected in the respective earning asset categories as listed in the “Average Balances with Average Yields and Rates” tables.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) As of 2023 2022 Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 101,109 $ 106,143 $ 110,620 $ 111,099 $ 90,399 Interest earning deposits 151,999 9,276 3,476 12,910 72,158 Federal funds sold 57,384 83,833 81,031 48,280 24,550 Securities available for sale, at estimated fair value 1,437,222 1,299,014 1,424,562 1,733,354 2,065,984 Securities held to maturity, at net carrying value 1,308,457 1,326,729 1,151,205 1,083,672 474,319 Total securities 2,745,679 2,625,743 2,575,767 2,817,026 2,540,303 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 16,696 9,190 12,887 13,726 3,757 Loans held for sale 407 667 421 815 1,576 Loans 4,152,644 4,147,691 4,063,495 3,963,041 3,800,916 Less: Allowance for loan losses (36,332 ) (36,515 ) (36,506 ) (35,449 ) (35,524 ) Net loans 4,116,312 4,111,176 4,026,989 3,927,592 3,765,392 Premises & equipment, net 141,363 141,256 142,653 142,772 142,880 Goodwill 201,116 201,116 201,116 201,116 201,116 Other intangible assets, net 4,144 4,622 5,137 5,687 6,273 Bank owned life insurance 134,635 133,911 133,394 132,675 131,923 Other assets 121,501 131,703 160,256 192,363 138,788 Total assets $ 7,792,345 $ 7,558,636 $ 7,453,747 $ 7,606,061 $ 7,119,115 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,543,413 $ 1,671,562 $ 1,759,959 $ 1,735,488 $ 1,630,056 Interest bearing deposits 4,294,807 4,526,457 4,421,200 4,512,921 4,440,343 Total deposits 5,838,220 6,198,019 6,181,159 6,248,409 6,070,399 Other borrowings and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 958,810 374,511 318,252 212,179 34,067 Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt

issuance costs 98,710 98,674 98,639 98,604 98,569 Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,266 60,265 60,264 60,262 60,261 Other liabilities 85,309 81,170 87,797 254,825 71,578 Total liabilities 7,041,315 6,812,639 6,746,111 6,874,279 6,334,874 Shareholders' equity 751,030 745,997 707,636 731,782 784,241 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,792,345 $ 7,558,636 $ 7,453,747 $ 7,606,061 $ 7,119,115





Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended 2023 2022 Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Income Statement: Total interest income $ 80,848 $ 75,128 $ 66,880 $ 57,100 $ 53,873 Total interest expense 27,495 18,286 11,365 6,022 4,967 Net interest income 53,353 56,842 55,515 51,078 48,906 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (40 ) 2,086 1,494 (633 ) 294 Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 53,393 54,756 54,021 51,711 48,612 Noninterest income Deposit services 6,422 6,478 6,241 6,496 6,628 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale (2,146 ) — (99 ) (2,177 ) (1,543 ) Net gain on sale of equity securities 2,416 — — — — Gain on sale of loans 104 36 109 208 178 Trust fees 1,467 1,571 1,407 1,520 1,494 Bank owned life insurance 1,675 516 720 720 691 Brokerage services 697 727 701 1,098 809 Other 1,398 1,438 1,190 1,232 2,468 Total noninterest income 12,033 10,766 10,269 9,097 10,725 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 21,856 20,967 21,368 20,329 19,969 Net occupancy 3,734 3,973 3,847 3,654 3,656 Advertising, travel & entertainment 1,050 1,188 789 716 737 ATM expense 355 360 317 356 281 Professional fees 1,372 1,473 1,412 1,147 927 Software and data processing 2,055 1,741 1,736 1,739 1,631 Communications 327 387 497 509 503 FDIC insurance 544 511 485 477 472 Amortization of intangibles 478 515 550 586 622 Other 3,078 2,446 2,463 2,593 2,397 Total noninterest expense 34,849 33,561 33,464 32,106 31,195 Income before income tax expense 30,577 31,961 30,826 28,702 28,142 Income tax expense 4,543 4,293 3,875 3,297 3,146 Net income $ 26,034 $ 27,668 $ 26,951 $ 25,405 $ 24,996 Common Share Data: Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 31,372 31,896 32,112 32,119 32,357 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 31,464 31,964 32,221 32,251 32,537 Common shares outstanding end of period 31,121 31,547 32,127 32,108 32,294 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.83 $ 0.87 $ 0.84 $ 0.79 $ 0.77 Diluted 0.83 0.87 0.84 0.79 0.77 Book value per common share 24.13 23.65 22.03 22.79 24.28 Tangible book value per common share (1) 17.54 17.13 15.61 16.35 17.86 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.35 0.38 0.34 0.34 0.34 Selected Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.38 % 1.47 % 1.43 % 1.42 % 1.40 % Return on average shareholders’ equity 13.92 15.08 14.23 13.33 11.42 Return on average tangible common equity (1) 19.36 21.35 19.94 18.62 15.20 Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1) 4.76 4.43 4.00 3.66 3.53 Average rate on interest bearing liabilities 2.14 1.48 0.92 0.52 0.44 Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.21 3.40 3.36 3.30 3.22 Net interest spread (FTE) (1) 2.62 2.95 3.08 3.14 3.09 Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 137.67 143.66 142.83 144.54 141.93 Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.85 1.78 1.77 1.79 1.75 Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1) 50.99 46.38 47.42 47.74 48.15

(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.





Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended 2023 2022 Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Nonperforming Assets: $ 3,180 $ 10,862 $ 11,717 $ 11,815 $ 11,455 Nonaccrual loans 3,169 2,846 3,039 3,119 2,357 Accruing loans past due more than 90 days — — — — — Restructured loans (1) — 7,849 8,481 8,568 9,098 Other real estate owned — 93 162 128 — Repossessed assets 11 74 35 — — Asset Quality Ratios: Ratio of nonaccruing loans to: Total loans 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.06 % Ratio of nonperforming assets to: Total assets 0.04 0.14 0.16 0.16 0.16 Total loans 0.08 0.26 0.29 0.30 0.30 Total loans and OREO 0.08 0.26 0.29 0.30 0.30 Ratio of allowance for loan losses to: Nonaccruing loans 1,146.48 1,283.03 1,201.25 1,136.55 1,507.17 Nonperforming assets 1,142.52 336.17 311.56 300.03 310.12 Total loans 0.87 0.88 0.90 0.89 0.93 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding 0.03 0.05 0.02 — — Capital Ratios: Shareholders’ equity to total assets 9.64 9.87 9.49 9.62 11.02 Common equity tier 1 capital 12.73 12.63 12.98 12.83 13.67 Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.81 13.70 14.07 13.94 14.86 Total risk-based capital 16.28 16.11 16.50 16.38 17.50 Tier 1 leverage capital 9.83 9.96 10.09 10.34 10.39 Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (2) 7.19 7.35 6.92 7.10 8.35 Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets 9.94 9.72 10.02 10.64 12.28

(1) Pursuant to our adoption of ASU 2022-02, effective January 1, 2023, we prospectively discontinued the recognition and measurement guidance previously required on troubled debt restructures. As a result, “restructured” loans as of March 31, 2023 exclude any loan modifications that are performing but would have previously required disclosure as troubled debt restructures.

(2) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.





Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended 2023 2022 Loan Portfolio Composition Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Real Estate Loans: Construction $ 591,894 $ 559,681 $ 554,345 $ 520,484 $ 490,166 1-4 Family Residential 672,595 663,519 646,692 640,706 647,837 Commercial 1,990,861 1,987,707 1,901,921 1,834,734 1,722,577 Commercial Loans 388,182 412,064 433,538 428,974 401,144 Municipal Loans 438,566 450,067 449,219 457,239 455,155 Loans to Individuals 70,546 74,653 77,780 80,904 84,037 Total Loans $ 4,152,644 $ 4,147,691 $ 4,063,495 $ 3,963,041 $ 3,800,916 Summary of Changes in Allowances: Allowance for Loan Losses Balance at beginning of period $ 36,515 $ 36,506 $ 35,449 $ 35,524 $ 35,273 Loans charged-off (633 ) (864 ) (686 ) (479 ) (555 ) Recoveries of loans charged-off 362 383 449 516 540 Net loans (charged-off) recovered (271 ) (481 ) (237 ) 37 (15 ) Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 88 490 1,294 (112 ) 266 Balance at end of period $ 36,332 $ 36,515 $ 36,506 $ 35,449 $ 35,524 Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures Balance at beginning of period $ 3,687 $ 2,091 $ 1,891 $ 2,412 $ 2,384 Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures (128 ) 1,596 200 (521 ) 28 Balance at end of period $ 3,559 $ 3,687 $ 2,091 $ 1,891 $ 2,412 Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 39,891 $ 40,202 $ 38,597 $ 37,340 $ 37,936





The tables that follow show average earning assets and interest bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the earning assets and the average rate of the interest bearing liabilities for the periods presented. The interest and related yields presented are on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are therefore non-GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” for more information.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate ASSETS Loans (1) $ 4,128,775 $ 55,453 5.45 % $ 4,103,429 $ 52,650 5.09 % Loans held for sale 1,662 20 4.88 % 1,087 15 5.47 % Securities: Taxable investment securities (2) 690,864 5,712 3.35 % 622,004 4,804 3.06 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 1,692,700 16,466 3.95 % 1,730,233 15,652 3.59 % Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 455,811 4,329 3.85 % 483,914 4,614 3.78 % Total securities 2,839,375 26,507 3.79 % 2,836,151 25,070 3.51 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 31,470 245 3.16 % 22,616 212 3.72 % Interest earning deposits 87,924 1,033 4.76 % 10,974 108 3.90 % Federal funds sold 72,630 837 4.67 % 84,858 774 3.62 % Total earning assets 7,161,836 84,095 4.76 % 7,059,115 78,829 4.43 % Cash and due from banks 107,765 108,200 Accrued interest and other assets 398,709 356,248 Less: Allowance for loan losses (36,690 ) (36,602 ) Total assets $ 7,631,620 $ 7,486,961 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Savings accounts $ 665,919 1,313 0.80 % $ 676,654 758 0.44 % Certificates of deposit 787,887 5,407 2.78 % 645,972 3,035 1.86 % Interest bearing demand accounts 2,983,218 13,186 1.79 % 3,119,682 9,894 1.26 % Total interest bearing deposits 4,437,024 19,906 1.82 % 4,442,308 13,687 1.22 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 404,199 3,141 3.15 % 189,939 1,623 3.39 % Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 98,693 999 4.11 % 98,657 1,013 4.07 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,265 1,031 6.94 % 60,264 901 5.93 % Repurchase agreements 65,435 492 3.05 % 37,416 117 1.24 % Other borrowings 136,700 1,926 5.71 % 85,033 945 4.41 % Total interest bearing liabilities 5,202,316 27,495 2.14 % 4,913,617 18,286 1.48 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,588,725 1,757,568 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 81,829 88,024 Total liabilities 6,872,870 6,759,209 Shareholders’ equity 758,750 727,752 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,631,620 $ 7,486,961 Net interest income (FTE) $ 56,600 $ 60,543 Net interest margin (FTE) 3.21 % 3.40 % Net interest spread (FTE) 2.62 % 2.95 %

(1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.

(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, loans totaling $3.2 million and $2.8 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate ASSETS Loans (1) $ 4,012,547 $ 45,992 4.55 % $ 3,847,614 $ 39,088 4.07 % Loans held for sale 606 7 4.58 % 1,776 18 4.07 % Securities: Taxable investment securities (2) 626,136 4,896 3.10 % 617,603 4,632 3.01 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 1,750,952 14,455 3.28 % 1,653,871 13,599 3.30 % Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 520,501 4,770 3.64 % 417,057 3,238 3.11 % Total securities 2,897,589 24,121 3.30 % 2,688,531 21,469 3.20 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 24,013 101 1.67 % 17,663 77 1.75 % Interest earning deposits 18,664 105 2.23 % 77,894 125 0.64 % Federal funds sold 46,106 269 2.31 % 37,343 79 0.85 % Total earning assets 6,999,525 70,595 4.00 % 6,670,821 60,856 3.66 % Cash and due from banks 102,840 100,231 Accrued interest and other assets 433,532 446,136 Less: Allowance for loan losses (35,706 ) (35,895 ) Total assets $ 7,500,191 $ 7,181,293 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Savings accounts $ 685,947 481 0.28 % $ 670,187 326 0.20 % Certificates of deposit 588,212 1,452 0.98 % 518,104 578 0.45 % Interest bearing demand accounts 3,164,961 5,954 0.75 % 3,175,385 3,360 0.42 % Total interest bearing deposits 4,439,120 7,887 0.70 % 4,363,676 4,264 0.39 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 173,838 1,078 2.46 % 55,990 224 1.60 % Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 98,621 1,004 4.04 % 98,586 1,000 4.07 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,263 669 4.40 % 60,262 471 3.13 % Repurchase agreements 30,530 54 0.70 % 30,055 18 0.24 % Other borrowings 98,174 673 2.72 % 6,549 45 2.76 % Total interest bearing liabilities 4,900,546 11,365 0.92 % 4,615,118 6,022 0.52 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,746,245 1,702,985 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 101,881 98,870 Total liabilities 6,748,672 6,416,973 Shareholders’ equity 751,519 764,320 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,500,191 $ 7,181,293 Net interest income (FTE) $ 59,230 $ 54,834 Net interest margin (FTE) 3.36 % 3.30 % Net interest spread (FTE) 3.08 % 3.14 %

(1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.

(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, loans totaling $3.0 million and $3.1 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate ASSETS Loans (1) $ 3,703,980 $ 35,625 3.90 % Loans held for sale 928 8 3.50 % Securities: Taxable investment securities (2) 644,706 4,608 2.90 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 1,563,185 12,683 3.29 % Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 566,941 4,017 2.87 % Total securities 2,774,832 21,308 3.11 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 20,677 113 2.22 % Interest earning deposits 44,642 24 0.22 % Federal funds sold 8,651 4 0.19 % Total earning assets 6,553,710 57,082 3.53 % Cash and due from banks 107,144 Accrued interest and other assets 607,235 Less: Allowance for loan losses (35,636 ) Total assets $ 7,232,453 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Savings accounts $ 652,394 273 0.17 % Certificates of deposit 563,599 594 0.43 % Interest bearing demand accounts 3,097,966 2,370 0.31 % Total interest bearing deposits 4,313,959 3,237 0.30 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 122,783 366 1.21 % Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 98,552 998 4.11 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,261 356 2.40 % Repurchase agreements 21,494 10 0.19 % Other borrowings 467 — — Total interest bearing liabilities 4,617,516 4,967 0.44 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,642,973 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 84,009 Total liabilities 6,344,498 Shareholders’ equity 887,955 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,232,453 Net interest income (FTE) $ 52,115 Net interest margin (FTE) 3.22 % Net interest spread (FTE) 3.09 %

(1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.

(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of March 31, 2022, loans totaling $2.4 million were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

The following tables set forth the reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity, book value per share to tangible book value per share, net interest income to net interest income adjusted to a fully taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% marginal tax rate for interest earned on tax-exempt assets such as municipal loans and investment securities, along with the calculation of total revenue, adjusted noninterest expense, efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE) for the applicable periods presented.

Three Months Ended 2023 2022 Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity: Net income $ 26,034 $ 27,668 $ 26,951 $ 25,405 $ 24,996 After-tax amortization expense 378 407 435 463 491 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 26,412 $ 28,075 $ 27,386 $ 25,868 $ 25,487 Average shareholders' equity $ 758,750 $ 727,752 $ 751,519 $ 764,320 $ 887,955 Less: Average intangibles for the period (205,555 ) (206,049 ) (206,591 ) (207,163 ) (207,774 ) Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 553,195 $ 521,703 $ 544,928 $ 557,157 $ 680,181 Return on average tangible common equity 19.36 % 21.35 % 19.94 % 18.62 % 15.20 % Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share: Common equity at end of period $ 751,030 $ 745,997 $ 707,636 $ 731,782 $ 784,241 Less: Intangible assets at end of period (205,260 ) (205,738 ) (206,253 ) (206,803 ) (207,389 ) Tangible common shareholders' equity at end of period $ 545,770 $ 540,259 $ 501,383 $ 524,979 $ 576,852 Total assets at end of period $ 7,792,345 $ 7,558,636 $ 7,453,747 $ 7,606,061 $ 7,119,115 Less: Intangible assets at end of period (205,260 ) (205,738 ) (206,253 ) (206,803 ) (207,389 ) Tangible assets at end of period $ 7,587,085 $ 7,352,898 $ 7,247,494 $ 7,399,258 $ 6,911,726 Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets 7.19 % 7.35 % 6.92 % 7.10 % 8.35 % Common shares outstanding end of period 31,121 31,547 32,127 32,108 32,294 Tangible book value per common share $ 17.54 $ 17.13 $ 15.61 $ 16.35 $ 17.86 Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin to net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread to net interest spread (FTE): Net interest income (GAAP) $ 53,353 $ 56,842 $ 55,515 $ 51,078 $ 48,906 Tax-equivalent adjustments: Loans 697 744 742 762 745 Tax-exempt investment securities 2,550 2,957 2,973 2,994 2,464 Net interest income (FTE) (1) 56,600 60,543 59,230 54,834 52,115 Noninterest income 12,033 10,766 10,269 9,097 10,725 Nonrecurring income (2) (1,221 ) — 99 2,177 706 Total revenue $ 67,412 $ 71,309 $ 69,598 $ 66,108 $ 63,546 Noninterest expense $ 34,849 $ 33,561 $ 33,464 $ 32,106 $ 31,195 Pre-tax amortization expense (478 ) (515 ) (550 ) (586 ) (622 ) Nonrecurring expense (3) 3 26 87 39 22 Adjusted noninterest expense $ 34,374 $ 33,072 $ 33,001 $ 31,559 $ 30,595 Efficiency ratio 53.57 % 48.92 % 50.09 % 50.61 % 50.71 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1) 50.99 % 46.38 % 47.42 % 47.74 % 48.15 % Average earning assets $ 7,161,836 $ 7,059,115 $ 6,999,525 $ 6,670,821 $ 6,553,710 Net interest margin 3.02 % 3.19 % 3.15 % 3.07 % 3.03 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.21 % 3.40 % 3.36 % 3.30 % 3.22 % Net interest spread 2.44 % 2.74 % 2.87 % 2.91 % 2.89 % Net interest spread (FTE) (1) 2.62 % 2.95 % 3.08 % 3.14 % 3.09 %

(1) These amounts are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are non-GAAP measures.

(2) These adjustments may include net gain or loss on sale of securities available for sale, net gain on sale of equity securities, BOLI income related to death benefits realized and other investment income or loss in the periods where applicable.

(3) These adjustments may include loss on redemption of subordinated notes, foreclosure expenses and branch closure expenses, in the periods where applicable.