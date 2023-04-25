Produced Water Treatment Market is Probable to Influence the Value of USD 6.37 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Challenges and Competitive Outlook

LEEDS, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- " Produced Water Treatment Market " is the title of a new report from Data Bridge Market Research. Key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive environment are all dissected in detail in the research. Produced Water Treatment market report has been comprised of significant data along with a future forecast and detailed analysis on a global and regional level. Estimations about the rise or fall of the CAGR value for a specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Produced Water Treatment report. A transparent research method has been accomplished with the right tools and techniques to make this Produced Water Treatment market research report excellent. To make this Produced Water Treatment report of supreme quality, consistent efforts of enthusiastic, innovative dynamic, and skilled researchers and analysts have been utilized. The estimations of CAGR values are also provided in this Produced Water Treatment report, which helps businesses in deciding upon the investment value over time.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the produced water treatment market was valued at USD 3.91 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.37 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Produced water is a complex and severe mixture of inorganic and organic compounds which produced in large amount during the production of the oil and gas from the reservoir. The amount of the produced water from the wells, inversely for the unusual source of energy such as coal bead methane gas and exponentially for the conventional sources of energy such as oil during the lifetime of the well.



Opportunities

Increasing implementation of technological process

The technological process of producing water treatment goals at removing algae and bacteria, dissolved organics, dissolved gases, free and dispersed oil, microorganisms, excess hardness, dissolved minerals and salts, and possible radioactive materials. The secondary separation witnessed for 46.8% share of global revenue in 2015. The technology involves the use of membrane filtration, electro-coagulation, degassers, flotation, solids separators and adsorption. The increasing implementation of technological process for the treatment of produced water will create immense opportunities for market growth.

Investing in this study would grant you access to valuable information, including:

Comprehensive coverage of the Produced Water Treatment Industry , both globally and broken down by regions.

, both globally and broken down by regions. Regional-level breakdowns of the market, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Country-specific market size splits for the most important countries with major market shares.

Market share and revenue/sales data for the industry's leading players.

Analysis of market trends such as emerging technologies, products, and start-ups, as well as PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, and more.

Detailed market size data, including breakdowns by application/industry verticals.

Projections and forecasts for the market's future growth and development.

The Produced Water Treatment Market is Dominated by Firms Such as:

Veolia (France)

SUEZ (France)

Aquatech International L.L.C (U.S.)

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (U.S.)

Ecolab. (U.S.)

Pentair (U.S.)

Xylem Inc. (U.S.)

Samco Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Dryden Aqua (U.K.)

DAS Environmental Expert GMBH, Dersen (Germany)

Dow (U.S.)

DuPont (U.S.)

3M (U.S.)

Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.)

Microvi Biotech, Inc.(U.S.)

Condorchem Envitech (Spain)

Huber SE (Germany)

Entex Technologies (U.S.)

Organica Water (U.S.)

Aqwise (Germany)

Recent Development

In March 2021, Heartland Technology partnered with power-on-demand which is supplier of oil and gas cogeneration solution. This partnership deliver combined and innovative power-water solutions to the energy sector which generate cleaner on-site power with reduced greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions.

In November 2021, Ovivo Inc., a global supplier of water and wastewater treatment equipment, systems and technology, has invested over 25 million US dollars to construct a state-of-the-art facility. This company will produce Cembrane’s unique patented Silicon Carbide flat sheet membranes in the U.S.

In July 2020, Veolia Water Technologies introduced TERION. This standard single-skid unit combines continuous electrode ionization and single pass reverse osmosis to produce high-grade deionized water for power, laboratory, and general industry.

Key Market Segments Covered in Produced Water Treatment Industry Research:

BY PRODUCTION SOURCE

Crude Oil

Natural Gas

BY SERVICE

Primary Treatment

Secondary Treatment

BY APPLICATION

Offshore

Onshore

BY TREATMENT TYPE

Chemical Treatment

Reverse Osmosis /Membrane Treatment

Biological Treatment

Physical Treatment

Combined Systems

BY END USE

Oil and Gas

Industrial

Power Generation

Global Produced Water Treatment Market Drivers:

Rise in demand produced water treatment in wastewater treatment

The development in population and migration of people from rural to urban areas, depletion of freshwater sources and scarcity of consumable water overall the world have increased the requirement for desalinated water. This has stimulated the governments of developing markets to invest in the water treatment area to improve their capabilities related to providing drinkable water and accommodating the growing demand. These factors are expected to fuel the demand of the produced water treatment in the municipal sector.

High usage of produced water treatment in oil and gas industries

The produced water treatment systems are widely used to clean the produced water from oil and gas industries and then use it for irrigation. The management of produced water has always been the major focus of oil and gas industries. However, growing fuel demand and consumption has increased the whole scenario. Growing oil and gas drilling activities has caused generation of huge amount of produced wastewater all over the globe.

Rise in industrialization

Rise in industrialization, increase the demand of water are expected to be the major driving factors for the growth of the market. Several industries require water in large amounts for day to day actions. With the help of produced water treatment, industries can reuse water over and over again for operational work. These factors are responsible for increasing industrialization, leading to major produced water treatment market growth.

Restraints/ Challenges

Issues associated with produced water treatment market

Operation in sub-optimal configuration might stay a major challenge for the growth of the produced water treatment market. Similarly, the decline in the prices of natural gas ices and accurate quantification of produced water will hamper the growth of the produced water treatment market.

This produced water treatment market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the produced water treatment market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Produced Water Treatment Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the produced water treatment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the produced water treatment market in terms of market share and revenue. This is due to the rise in government initiatives and the presence of major market players in this region. Also, the robust presence of crude oil reserves in Canada and U.S. is expected to rise the usage of water management services.

Asia-Pacific region dominates the produced water treatment market during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to the advancement in water treatment technologies in this region. Moreover, implementation of Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) and First Shale Gas Policy by the governments of India and China, respectively will be a major driver over the next few years.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Core Objective of Produced Water Treatment Market:

Produced Water Treatment Market Size and growth rate factors.

Important changes in the future Produced Water Treatment Market.

Top worldwide competitors of the Market.

Scope and product outlook of Produced Water Treatment Market.

Developing regions with potential growth in the future.

Tough Challenges and risk faced in the Market.

Global Produced Water Treatment top manufacturers profile and sales statistics.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Produced Water Treatment Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Produced Water Treatment Market, By Production Source Global Produced Water Treatment Market, By Service Global Produced Water Treatment Market, By Application Global Produced Water Treatment Market, By Treatment Type Global Produced Water Treatment Market, By End User Global Produced Water Treatment Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

