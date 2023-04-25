LNG Storage Tank Global Market Report 2023: Relative Affordability and Lower Emissions Drive Sector

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LNG Storage Tank Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type , By Material Type, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global LNG storage tank market size is expected to reach USD 29.03 billion by 2032, according to a new study.
The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
Liquid natural gas will likely play an important role in the future of the global energy market, with new plans for production and reception facilities, as well as an increase in LNG shipbuilding.
Furthermore, the usage of poly storage tanks instead of chemical holding tanks is also aiding industry growth. Materials such as oil, trash, water, prescription drugs, and other hazardous compounds may be stored in ASTs that follow stringent industry standards and guidelines. Petroleum products and possibly dangerous compounds can be kept in USTs.
LNG has a better long-term outlook than other fossil fuels because of its relative affordability and lower emissions during production and burning. For instance, as per the WHO estimates that ambient air pollution causes 4.2 Mn deaths each year, with the Asia having the highest death toll. Instead, LNG players should focus on 5 strategic areas: capital effectiveness, optimization, downstream expansion, emission reductions, & advanced analytics.
In emerging and developing countries like South Korea, China, Japan, and India, there is a significant need for LNG storage tanks. The significant developments in electricity, energy, and technology that have been made in the APAC area, as well as the growing trade in LNG, which is expected to drive the growth of the LNG storage tank market in the region, may be credited with the region's expansion.
For instance, the article from October 2022 claims that VLCCs have the first high manganese-based steel LNG fuel tanks across the globe. The South Korean shipbuilders Daewoo Shipbuilding recently held naming ceremonies for two dual-fuel very large crude oil carriers (VLCCs) with high manganese steel fuel tanks for the LNG.
The COVID-19 epidemic has had a significant negative influence on the market's whole supply chain. The market has been impacted by the suspension of production and end use sector operations.
LNG Storage Tank Market Report Highlights
- Self-supporting tank dominates the market in 2022. The primary cause for the segment expansion is due to their simple installation and small shipment capacity, these tanks are in higher demand.
- In 2022, the Steel will demand a high revenue share. The main factor fueling the market's expansion is the demand due to attributed to various properties of steel material.
- Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow prominently. This is primarily due to high demand in the emerging nations to suffice their energy requirements.
- The global players with global presence include McDermott International, ISISAN ISI SAN., Corban Energy, and Trans Tech Energy
The publisher has segmented the LNG Storage Tank Market report based on product type, material type, and region:
LNG Storage Tank, Product Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
- Self-Supporting Tanks
- Non-Self Supporting Tanks
LNG Storage Tank, Material Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
- Steel
- 9% Nickel Steel
- Aluminum Alloys
- Other
LNG Storage Tank, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|116
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$16.02 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$29.03 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global LNG Storage Tank Market Insights
4.1. LNG Storage Tank Market - Industry Snapshot
4.2. LNG Storage Tank Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.1.1. Increasing use of solar thermal power technologies
4.2.1.2. Increasing number of ship owners are replacing marine diesel and heavy fuel oil
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.2.2.1. High installation cost
5. Global LNG Storage Tank Market, by Product Type
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. Introduction
5.3. Self-Supporting Tanks
5.4. Non-Self-Supporting Tanks
6. Global LNG Storage Tank Market, by Material Type
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Introduction
6.3. Steel
6.4. 9% Nickel Steel
6.5. Aluminium Alloys
6.6. Other
7. Global LNG Storage Tank Market, by Geography
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Linde Plc
- Wartsila
- Cimc Enric
- Chart Industries
- IHI Corporation
- McDermott International Inc.
- ISISAN ISI SAN. VE T?C.A. ?
- Colour SA
- Corban Energy Group
- Trans Tech Energy LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b8lv02
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment