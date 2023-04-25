The Myocene device has been scientifically validated for its reliability and consistency for the objective measurement of muscle fatigue

LIÈGE, Belgium, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent publication in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Physiology presents a study that concludes that the Myocene device is a valid tool to assess the long-term fatigue and can be used to monitor muscle fatigability.

Since its presentation in September 2021, the Myocene device developed by the Belgian eponymous company immediately aroused the interest of top athletes, elite sports clubs and reference laboratories.

The device makes it possible to objectively measure in two minutes the level of fatigue of the quadriceps. By monitoring this fatigue, the strength and conditioning coaches can observe the impact of the training and the competition and individualize the training plan to increase the performance of their athletes.

The LiBM (Interuniversity Laboratory of Motor Biology, Saint-Etienne, France), world leader in the field of muscle fatigue, has published an article that scientifically validates the use of the Myocene device.

The study conducted by LiBM concludes that the device is a valid tool for assessing long-term fatigue and that it can therefore be used to monitor this fatigue in athletes.

"This is a major step forward in the development of Myocene, as this study confirms that our device is a reliable and effective tool for measuring muscle fatigue in athletes," said Jean-Yves Mignolet, CEO of Myocene.

"This type of fatigue measurement was previously reserved for sports science laboratories," adds Professor Guillaume Millet, a member of LiBM and co-author of the paper. "This is the first time that a portable, easy-to-use and fast device has been tested. This opens the door to a large-scale use in the sports world. Our future work will focus on demonstrating how, with this innovative tool, it is possible to measure fatigue regularly and objectively in athletes who train frequently. Monitoring fatigue is essential to adapt the training loads of athletes.”

Other articles are expected following a series of scientific studies conducted by various university laboratories.

About Myocene

Myocene® is a Liège-based sports technology company which creates unique and innovative devices for measuring muscle fatigue and performance. Thanks to patented algorithms and AI, the Myocene measurement represents a real breakthrough for athletes.

Learn more about Myocene by visiting www.myocene.com, and following us on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.