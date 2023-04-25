Global Quartz Market Report 2023: Increasing Use of Quartz in Electronics Such as Radio Transmitters, Radio Receivers, GPS Transmitters, and Computers Drives Growth

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Quartz Market Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global Quartz market is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecasted period. Factors like the increasing use of Quartz in electronics such as radio transmitters, radio receivers, GPS transmitters, and computers to give an accurate frequency are expected to drive the global Quartz Market.

Further, Quartz is widely used in jewelry production and, as gemstones owing to its polishable and crystalline nature, is projected to drive the Global Quartz Market.

Furthermore, Quartz glass is used in various applications such as windows, lenses, mirror substrates, crucibles, and IR transmitting optics. It has outstanding thermal properties and excellent optical transmission expected to drive the Global Quartz Market.

However, exposure to higher levels of Quartz can cause a severe lung disease called silicosis with cough and shortness of breath. Quartz's mining environmental impact and discoloration in Quartz tiles and slabs are expected to hinder the future market growth of Quartz.



Quartz is used in electronics such as radio transmitters, radio receivers, Gps transmitters, microprocessors, computers, and jewelry production. It is to manufacture glassware such as container glass, flat glass, plate glass, specialty glass, fiberglass, bottles, table glassware, and optical-based quartz crystals are used in lasers, microscopes, telescopes, electronic sensors, and scientific instruments. Quartz sand is used in cohesive agents such as clay, resin, sodium silicate, and oil for molding and metal casting. It is used as fillers, and Quartz crystals are also used in clocks and watches.



The Electronic industry is the most primary and vital consumer of Quartz and is estimated to drive the global demand for Quartz. Quartz crystals are used in electronics as it generates current on their surface when bent or compressed. These crystals are mainly used as resonators in electronic circuits, making the industry's market grow. According to U.S. Geological Survey, Imports of piezoelectric quartz are likely to increase demand for vibration sensors such as accelerometers, which are utilized in automotive and aerospace applications.

The consumer electronics market expansion, which includes personal computers, video games, and tablet computers, is expected to support the global production of cultured quartz production.

Quartz heat lamps are typically fabricated using tungsten filaments encased and sealed in Quartz tubes, driving the demand for Quartz in the market.

Quartz fibers are fabricated and formed into wool that can create a variety of insulation products similar to fiberglass due to its high thermal resistance and non-flammable property, which are projected to drive the demand for the Quartz market. Thus, the above factors have made the electronic industry a vital segment of growth for the Global market of Quartz.



The Asia Pacific region is on its way to becoming the global leader in the production and consumption of Quartz, with most of the consumption in populated countries like China and India. The demand for electronics is increasing as the consumer's needs are growing. Quartz is used in various electronics due to its properties, such as the quartz crystal being unaffected by most solvents and remains crystalline to hundreds of degrees Fahrenheit, expected to drive the global Quartz market.

A variety of Quartz such as Citrine, Amethyst, Ametrine, Rose Quartz, Aventurine, and Opal due to increasing demand for jewelry and gemstone products in various luxury goods segments, thus adding to the Quartz market demand.

Due to the rapid increase in urbanization, fused quartz and quartz sand are used to create transparent vessels used in laboratory equipment, including quartz tubing, quartz rods, quartz flasks, and quartz beakers. Fused silica is used in quartz condensing tubes, plates, discs, and frits, which are porous filters created by bonding together by grains of quartz glass, driving the demand for the Global Quartz Industry.

In metal casting, quartz sand is used due to its high melting point, high strength, and refractoriness properties. Ground quartz is used as filler in adhesives, putty, paint, and rubber. This powder provides chemical inertness and wears resistance, thus driving the Global Quartz Industry.

Oscillators in quartz crystals can vibrate at exact frequencies, which helps regulate the watch or clock's movement, driving the global Quartz market. Therefore, mentioned factors have made the Asia Pacific region a vital area for the development of Quartz.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Scope and Methodology



3. Market Analysis



4. Industry Analysis



5. Market Segmentation & Forecast

5.1 By Group

5.1.1 Crystalline

5.1.2 Cryptocrystalline

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Plain Quartz

5.2.2 Amethyst-Purple Quartz

5.2.3 Citrine-Yellow Quartz

5.2.4 Smoky Quartz

5.2.5 Rose Quartz

5.2.6 Prasiolite-Green Quartz

5.2.7 Chalcedony

5.2.8 Others

5.3 By Product

5.3.1 Quartz Powder

5.3.2 Quartz Granules

5.3.3 Quartz Sand

5.3.5 Others

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Electronic

5.4.2 Jewelry

5.4.3 Glass

5.4.4 Metal Casting

5.4.5 Filler

5.4.6 Watches - Clocks

5.4.7 Others



6. Regional Market Analysis



7. Key Company Profiles

7.1 Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co., Ltd

7.2 Baba Quartz

7.3 Quality Quartz Engineering, Inc

7.4 Covia Holdings LLC

7.5 The Quartz Corp

7.6 High Purity Quartz Pty Ltd

7.7 Donghai Shihu Quartz Co., Ltd

7.8 Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co. Ltd

7.9 Sibelco Group

7.10 Creswick Quarz Ltd

7.11 Russian Quartz LLC

7.12 Nordic Mining ASA

7.13 Saint-Gobain Quartz

7.14 Caesarstone Ltd

7.15 I-Minerals Inc

*List of companies is not exhaustive



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 List of Notable Players in the Market

8.2 M-A, JV, and Agreements

8.3 Market Share Analysis

8.4 Strategies of Key Players



9. Conclusions and Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





