Nozomi Networks Partners with the World’s Top Cyber Incident Responders to Provide Industry Leading Tools and Services for Critical Infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks Inc. today announced Accenture Security, IBM Security and Mandiant (now part of Google Cloud) are participants in its new Elite Cyber Defenders Program. The program enables the leading global incident response organizations with Nozomi Networks’ award-winning OT and IoT cybersecurity solutions, advanced security training, shared threat intelligence and joint security research. This technology-led, collaborative initiative provides global industrial and government customers with access to the strongest possible cybersecurity defense tools, expert-trained incident response teams, and cutting-edge threat intelligence curated specifically for operational technology environments.



A recent World Economic Forum survey finds the cybersecurity skills gap has grown wider in the last 12 months. 59% of the businesses surveyed acknowledge skills shortages would make it difficult to respond to a cybersecurity incident. And a report from (ISC)² finds eight in ten organizations have suffered at least one breach caused by a lack of cybersecurity skills. Meanwhile, industrial environments are rapidly transforming, creating new security challenges that attackers are actively exploiting. Attacks on manufacturing and energy represented more than 35% of all attacks observed in 2022 according to IBM’s 2023 X-Force Threat Intelligence Index. Manufacturing remained the top attacked industry for a second year in a row.

Elite Cyber Defenders can provide the necessary resources to respond to cyber incidents amidst these skills shortages. This technology-led, collaborative initiative provides critical infrastructure customers with access to the superior cybersecurity defense tools, expert-trained field resources, and industry-leading OT threat intelligence curated specifically for operational technology environments.

“When it comes to protecting critical infrastructure in the face of an attack, accurate and timely information, full system visibility and expert response can make the difference in minutes or hours, vs. days, weeks or months of system downtime and remediation,” said Nozomi Networks CEO Edgard Capdevielle. “Nozomi Networks’ Elite Cyber Defenders Program brings the industry’s most purpose-built detection technology, threat intelligence and incident response teams together for the best possible defense, without compromise.”

Nozomi Networks Elite Cyber Defenders collectively staff more than 250 certified Nozomi Networks experts on their combined global OT incident response teams and utilize Nozomi Networks’ solutions for in-depth forensic analysis, proactive OT assessments and rapid response capabilities for customers. Elite Cyber Defenders are also committed to working with Nozomi Networks Labs on shared threat intelligence and joint security research focused on identifying novel malware and new TTPs employed by threat actors. Each participant in the program will offer custom-designed incident response and assessment programs for joint customers. The establishment of this program reinforces Nozomi Networks’ commitment to industry collaboration, superior service and meaningful tools to customers across their OT/IoT/IT networks.

Accenture Security

“The heightened geopolitical landscape is fueling a resurgence of cyberattacks from groups who are more structured and destructive – and targeting high value critical infrastructure. Having more certified Nozomi Networks engineers than anyone coupled with the Elite Cyber Defenders program will address a critical need as our clients look to manage these cyber risks. Combined with our deep OT incident response services that are integrated into our Managed Extended Detection and Response capability means we can immediately help organizations proactively strengthen their overall cyber resilience.”

Jim Guinn, Global Cyber Industry (including OT/IoT) Lead at Accenture

Accenture Security collaborates with the brightest minds in cybersecurity to build cyber resilience for the world’s leading organizations. Accenture Security Industry solutions help organizations with a better cybersecurity strategy through advanced technologies.

IBM Security

“Critical infrastructure organizations are at the eye of the storm when it comes to cyberattacks. The potential for immediate impact across society due to a security incident on industrial systems, makes it all the more important that the security industry works together on incident response readiness. By integrating X-Force’s OT Incident Response expertise with Nozomi Networks’ market leading OT Security capabilities, we’re doing just that – arming our defenders with technology built to enhance speed, visibility and efficiency to act in their response and recovery for industrial clients.”

Charles Henderson, Head of IBM Security X-Force

The Elite Cyber Defenders program will bring together IBM’s incident response capabilities and expertise and Nozomi Networks’ deep OT/IoT experience from the process automation field and thorough knowledge to support organizations. With the Elite Cyber Defenders Program, participating members will aim to further enhance their collaboration in areas such as incident response, research and threat intelligence sharing on cloud, IT, OT and IoT.

Mandiant (now part of Google Cloud)

“Mandiant is excited to partner with Nozomi Networks to provide our customers with a comprehensive incident response solution. Nozomi Networks' network visibility platform provides critical context for Mandiant's incident response experts, helping them to quickly identify and contain threats. This partnership will help our customers to better protect their critical infrastructure from cyber attacks."

Charles Carmakal, CTO, Mandiant Consulting

Mandiant is recognized by enterprises, governments and law enforcement agencies worldwide as a market leader in threat intelligence and expertise gained on the frontlines of cyber security. Mandiant scales its intelligence and expertise through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform to deliver current intelligence, automation of alert investigation and prioritization and validation of security controls products from Nozomi Networks and others.

