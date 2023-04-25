External Fixation System Market Expected to Reach US$ 1,558.48 Million by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Growth Plus Reports, the global External Fixation System Market was valued at US$ 974.13 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass US$ 1,558.48 million by 2031, at a revenue CAGR of 5.36%. The report analyzes top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenarios, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of bone degenerative diseases will provide plenty of growth opportunities for the external fixation system market.

North America will dominate the global external fixation system market.

Increasing orthopaedic illnesses will fuel the growth of the external fixation system market.

External Fixation System Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 974.13 million Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 1,558.48 million Growth Rate CAGR of 5.36% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, Type, Application, End User, and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The ageing of the population, the high frequency of bone degenerative diseases, and the increased incidence of sports injuries are the primary factors driving the revenue growth of the global market. Furthermore, improvements in technology and increase in numerous orthopaedic illnesses will support market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global external fixation system market from three perspectives: Product, Type, Application, End User, and Region.

Product Segmentation: Based on the product, the global external fixation system market is segmented into manual fixators and computer-aided fixators. The computer-aided fixators segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because Computer-assisted external fixation techniques can be used to treat open shaft fractures. They allow for either quick or gradual modification. Preoperative planning and assistive equipment with depth measurements can help to shorten the procedure.

Type Segmentation: Based on the type, the global external fixation system market is segmented into unilateral, bilateral, circular, hybrid, and others. The circular segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because they are more commonly used in complicated anomalies that need repair and lengthening in all dimensions.

Application Segmentation: Based on the application, the global external fixation system market is segmented into orthopedic deformities, fracture fixation, infected fracture, limb correction, and others. The fracture fixation segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because fracture fixation can be accomplished in a variety of methods, with a variety of external fixation systems available.

End-User Segmentation: Based on the end-user, the global external fixation system market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, orthopedic and trauma centers. The hospital segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because outpatient hospital visits are increasing as a result of post-operative treatment and the availability of competent specialists.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global external fixation system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America dominates the global external fixation system market due to the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, industry giants, and payment coverage, as well as the nation’s expanding diabetes prevalence.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the global external fixation system market are:

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (DePuy Synthes)

Orthofix Holdings Inc.

Ortho-SUV Ltd.

Response Ortho LLC

Smith & Nephew

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Auxein Medical

Acumed

Tasarimmed Tıbbi Mamuller San. Tic A.Ş

Orthopaedic Implant Company (“OIC”)

Gexfix SA

WishBone Medical Inc.

Matrix Meditech

The external fixation system market is moderately competitive with few key players. Key players operating in the market are implementing competitive sustainability tactics such as product development and regional presence growth. Major firms are aggressively acquiring other companies to strengthen their global market positions.

Recent developments:

Orthofix announced in March 2022 that it has gained 510(k) approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its TrueLok Evo Ring Fixation system. TrueLok is an innovative carbon fibre external fixation system which develops a lightweight device for patient comfort.

Johnson & Johnson’s DePuy Synthes announced the acquisition of OrthoSpin in December 2021. OrthoSpin, founded in Israel, creates a robot-assisted external fixation device for orthopaedic procedures.

Table of Content

