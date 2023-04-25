IT Service Management (ITSM) SOA - 2023 Platinum Edition: IT Service Levels Fall as ITSM Implementations Falter

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IT Service Management (ITSM) SOA - 2023 Platinum Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





IT Service Management SOA Policy Template - Platinum Edition contains the ITSM - SOA Template in Word format Gold Edition; and the PDF Version of the Internet and IT Job Description HandiGuide which is over 800 pages in length.

IT Service Management for Service Oriented Architecture Template contains standards, policies and procedures, metrics and service level agreement for the help desk, change control, and service requests. Individual policies included are Blog, BYOD, electronic communications, Sensitive information, and Travel and off-site meetings. It also contains a Business and IT Impact Questionnaire, and several electronic forms included.

They are: Blog Compliance Agreement; BYOD Access and Use Agreement; Email employee Agreement; Internet Access Request; Internet and Electronic Communications; Internet Use Approval; Sensitive Information Policy Compliance Agreement; WFH and Telecommuting.

Also included in the core template are eight (8) full job descriptions including Vice President Strategy and Architecture; Director Electronic Commerce; Manager KPI Metrics; Manager Service Level Reporting; Manager User Support; Manager Vendor Management; Metrics Measurement Analyst; and, SEO Specialist.

Change Control - Help Desk - Service Requests Blog - Personal Web Site - Sensitive Information

When a system defect or workplace disruption hits, you need to act fast to ensure the enterprise can continue to function, your employees and associates are informed and productivity is maintained. And where better to designate the first responder than your service - help desk with a focus on IT Service Management (ITSM).

KPI metrics have taken off as measurement of the quality of IT's service has become a priority. Currently, 67% of all organizations have implemented the KPI approach. In a survey of 205 organizations that have these metrics in place, we found that user perception is the top metric that most are focused on.

Service Requests and Help Desk Support are drives of user perception

The positive implications of change control management are:

CIOs and enterprise executives demonstrate their own and the organization's commitment to managing all of the processes around solutions being implemented.

Employees gain a solid understanding of why a change is being implemented.

Everyone engages in the solution being implemented.

Training is used to build knowledge in the implication of the change being implemented.

Resistance is identified and dealt with early in the process.

Communications are segmented and customized for each audience, answering the questions that they care about.

Momentum is built throughout different areas and levels within the enterprise.

Changes are less painful to the organization and to the employees.

A coalition of support among senior leaders and managers creates momentum throughout the organization.

Probability of meeting project objectives is increased.

The enterprise builds a history of successful change.

The IT Service Management Policy Template MS Word document that contains policies, standards, procedures and metrics that comply with the ITIL Standard. Chapters of the template include:

Service Requests Policy

Service Request Standard

Help Desk Policy

Help Desk StandardsITIL Service Management

Help Desk Procedures

Help Desk Service Level Agreement

Change Control Standard

Change Control Quality Assurance Standard

Change Control Management Workbook

Documentation Standard

Application Version Control Standard

Version Control Standard

Internet Policy

e-mail Policy

Electronic Communication Policy

Blog & Personal Web Site Policy

Travel and Off-Site Meeting

Sensitive Information Policy

Work From Home and Telecommuting Policy

In addition, the ITSM template includes the Business and IT Impact Questionnaire, a Change Control Request Form and an Internet Use Approval Form. It conforms with ITIL.

The basic template now includes eleven (11) full job descriptions which define responsibilities. They are:

Vice President Strategy and Architecture

Chief Experience Officer

Director Electronic Commerce

Director IT Infrastructure

Manager KPI Metrics

Manager Service Level Reporting

Manager User Support

Manager Vendor Management

Manager WFH Support

Metrics Measurement Analyst

SEO Specialist

The template can be purchased by itself or with supporting job descriptions. The analyst also provides an update service for the template as it is modified.

The study reported:

Business Unit users were not as happy with IT performance in the past year

Companies were not as responsive and supportive as in prior years

Fewer support functions reported KPI metrics related to SLAs to business units

Access to the help desk and service functions was more difficult

The quality and speed of responses did not meet expectations

There was less proactive problem-solving. More of the help desk and service functions are structured around per-defined "scripts. Many of these functions are off-shore and support staff have poor US English skills".

Less service-oriented training was conducted

ROI was not calculated for many of the changes requested.

On the bright side, more Business Units are aware of the tools available, and more organizations had recently defined SLAs by their business units.

The ITSM-SOA template has been updated to reflect the findings of the analysis, added materials to current shortfalls, and included eleven (11) detailed job descriptions to support the creation of SLAs with ITSM and SOA in mind.

IT Service Management and Service-Oriented Architecture

Service Management Standards IT Service Management Moving to a Service Oriented Architecture - SOA Best Practices for IT Service Management for SOA ITIL ISO/IEC 20000

Service Request Policy

Service Request Standard

Help Desk Policy

Help Desk Standards

Help Desk Procedures

Help Desk Service Level Agreement

Standards

Internet Standards

Change Control Standard

Change Control Quality Assurance Standard

Change Control Management Workbook

Documentation Standard

Version Control Policy

Version Control Standard

Service Level Agreement for [The Application]

Appendix Best Practices - Help Desk Service Level Agreements Content Included as Separate Attachments Job Descriptions Vice President Strategy and Architecture Chief Experience Officer Director IT Infrastructure Director Electronic Commerce Manager KPI Metrics Manager Service Level Reporting Manager User Support Manager Vendor Management Manager WFH Support Metrics Measurement Analyst SEO Specialist

Policies Blog and Personal Website BYOD Internet, e-Mail, Social Networking, Mobile Devices, Electronic Communications, and Record Retention Patch Management Version Control Policy Sensitive Information Travel, Electronic Meetings, and Off-Site Meetings WFH and Telecommuting

Electronic Forms and Questionnaires Business and IT Impact Analysis Questionnaire Blog Policy Compliance Agreement BYOD Access and Use Agreement Change Control Request Email - Employee Acknowledgment Internet Access Request Internet & Electronic Communication - Employee Acknowledgment Internet Access Request Security Access Application Sensitive Information Policy Compliance Agreement Social Networking Policy Compliance Agreement Telecommuting IT Checklist Telecommuting Work Agreement Text Messaging Sensitive Information Agreement

