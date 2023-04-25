Dental Practice Management Software Market Size on Target to Reach US$ 7 billion in 2032 | CAGR of 11.89%

New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental practice management software market generated around US$ 2.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow US$ 7 billion in 2032. Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register a CAGR of 11.89%. Dental Practice Management software is a medical and clinical administrative solution that improves operational effectiveness. In addition to administrative features like appointment scheduling, report generation, bookkeeping, e-billing, and insurance claims, it provides capabilities like patient charting and e-prescriptions. A high standard of patient care is achieved as a result of time savings, data integrity, and a user-friendly interface. Also, it provides accounting services in the region where it is being used, which helps with effective resource and financial management.

Key Takeaway:

By development mode , in 2022, the web-based sector dominated the market in 2022 with a 55.6% market share.

, the patient communication market category dominated the market in 2022 with a market share, and it is anticipated that increasing acceptability by better features will accelerate segment expansion. By end-user, the dental clinics sector dominated the largest market share in end-user type analysis.

is anticipated to have the highest CAGR among all the regions. APAC is expected to grow at a greater pace owing to affordable prices, increasing medical tourism, as well as hospitals and clinics, among other factors.

Factors affecting the growth of the Dental Practice Management Software market?

There are several factors that can have an impact on the growth of the Dental Practice Management Software market. Some of these factors include:

Rising demand for dental services : The growing global population, aging population, and increasing awareness of oral health are driving demand for dental services. As a result, dental practices are adopting technology solutions to improve efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance patient care.

: The growing global population, aging population, and increasing awareness of oral health are driving demand for dental services. As a result, dental practices are adopting technology solutions to improve efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance patient care. Advancements in technology : Dental software providers are constantly innovating to provide more advanced and user-friendly solutions. New technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud computing are transforming the dental software market.

: Dental software providers are constantly innovating to provide more advanced and user-friendly solutions. New technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud computing are transforming the dental software market. Government initiatives : Government initiatives to improve healthcare delivery and patient outcomes are also driving the adoption of dental software solutions. For instance, in some countries, government regulations mandate the use of electronic health records (EHR) by healthcare providers, including dental practices.

: Government initiatives to improve healthcare delivery and patient outcomes are also driving the adoption of dental software solutions. For instance, in some countries, government regulations mandate the use of electronic health records (EHR) by healthcare providers, including dental practices. Increasing awareness of the benefits of digital solutions: As more dental practices adopt digital solutions, other dental professionals are becoming more aware of the benefits of these tools. Word of mouth and positive reviews are helping to promote the growth of the dental software market.

As more dental practices adopt digital solutions, other dental professionals are becoming more aware of the benefits of these tools. Word of mouth and positive reviews are helping to promote the growth of the dental software market. Integration with other healthcare technologies: Dental software solutions that can integrate with other healthcare technologies are in high demand. For instance, dental software that can interface with electronic health records, medical billing software, and radiology systems can streamline operations and improve patient care.

Market Growth

With dental professionals, their clients, and staff, communication has been improved thanks to dental practice management software. The software increases a clinic's effectiveness. Also, it can aid in making healthcare notes and papers more readable, hence reducing clinical errors. The market has been expanding dramatically on a global scale. The growing senior population worldwide, rising awareness, and a greater focus on oral health everywhere are elements that are driving up demand for this software.

Regional Analysis

The North American market for dental practice management software is expected to be the most lucrative, both in terms of revenue and market share, during the period 2022-2032. Around 44% of the market for dental practice management software was in North America. Growing dental care spending has made it easier for dental institutions to acquire practice management software. The implementation of complementary healthcare initiatives has also increased the use of this software in the region. As an example, the Community Dental Health Coordinators (CDHCs) aim to increase awareness of orthodontic and dental issues in remote, rural areas and Native American tribes. These factors will significantly increase the usage of dental practice management software in North America.

The Asia-Pacific area is predicted to expand at the quickest rate between 2023 and 2033. The national component of the research gives a list of specific market-impacting aspects as well as domestic market regulatory changes that affect the market's present and future tendencies. Technical trends, Porter's Five Forces analysis, case studies, and evaluations of the upstream and downstream of the value chain are some of the indicators used to forecast the market environment for specific countries. When providing forecast analyses of the nation's statistics, we take into account the accessibility and presence of foreign brands as well as the difficulties they encounter due to either intense or moderate competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and other factors.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 2.3 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 07 Billion CAGR (from 2022 to 2032) 11.89% North America Revenue Share 44% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The prevalence of oral disorders has significantly changed in recent years. According to the WHO, around 3.5 billion people were affected by oral disorders in 2016. More than 300,000 cases of oral and lip cancer were reported worldwide in 2012, and 700,000 cases are anticipated by 2017, according to data from the Globocan Project. 500 million children worldwide suffer from primary tooth decay, while it is estimated that 2.4 billion adults worldwide have permanent tooth decay. Moreover, the American College of Prosthodontists estimates that 179 million Americans are missing at least one tooth (ACP). As a result, it is projected that the market for dental practice management software would expand due to an increase in the number of patients with oral illnesses, public awareness of oral hygiene, demand for cosmetic dentistry, and dental tourism, particularly in developing countries.

Market Restraints

The lack of current awareness about impending advanced dental management software among healthcare professionals in emerging nations is one of the major factors limiting the growth of the global dental practice management software market over the course of the anticipated period.

Market Opportunities

Rising disposable incomes and increased awareness of oral hygiene are expected to cause the global market for dental practice management software to grow significantly over the course of the forecast year. This trend can be seen in both developing and emerging regions. These are a few key factors that could potentially affect market growth between 2023 and 2030. The aging of the global population will play a significant role in the growth of the dental practice management software sector.

As more senior persons face oral health issues, the demand for dental office management software will expand. As people in developed economies grow more conscientious of and attach greater importance to oral health, there will be an increase in the need for dental office management systems in the future. The dentistry sector is undergoing rapid change, which will increase demand. Examples include the transformation of separate practice management software into integrated electronic health records or the creation of practice management systems with cutting-edge capabilities.

Report Segmentation of the Dental Practice Management Software Market

Deployment Mode Insight

In 2022, the web-based industry dominated the market with a share of 55.6%. This is a result of its low cost, enhanced security, quick updates, and limitless storage capacity. The rising usage of DPM software in dental offices for billing, reporting, patient charting, scheduling, and treatment planning is predicted to support the segment's growth. Yet, it is projected that cloud-based software will increase over the coming several years. One of the significant differences between the two models is the use of individual instances of the programme in the web-based patient portal model as opposed to the cloud-based model, where the model given is standardized for all clients. the fact that the web-based model segment runs exclusively on the web servers of the provider, as opposed to cloud-based models, is the key issue impeding its expansion.

Application Insight

The forecast period will see a rise in The market made up of invoice/billing, payment processing, patient communication, insurance management, and other application segments. The market category for patient communication had the biggest market share in 2022. Growing acceptance brought on by enhanced services including family reminders, SMS messaging for reminders, and patient satisfaction surveys is anticipated to fuel segment expansion. The majority of DPM software, like Dent Soft, creates customer profiles based on their basic demographic information, registration numbers, national identification numbers, contact details, and medical conditions. This makes quick and sophisticated searches possible. Also, it enables patients to schedule appointments online, aiding in the expansion of the patient communication sector.

End User Insight

The segment of dental clinics dominated the market. The market will remain dominated by this category for the duration of the forecast. The segment's growth is being fuelled by more dental clinics using DPM software. The programme manages bookkeeping, billing, and scheduling, streamlining clinic operations. As a result, it is projected that clinics would need more DPM solutions. Also, several regional clinic networks are acquiring or joining forces with smaller practices. This is assisting the growth of this market segment. Hospitals, on the other hand, are predicted to have the fastest CAGR during the course of the forecast period. Its development is attributed to the high number of dental appointments and the widespread usage of DPM software in hospitals.

Market Segmentation

Based Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Web-Based

Based on Application

Patient Communication

Invoice/Billing

Payment Processing

Insurance Management

Other Applications

Based on End-User

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Academics and Research Institutes

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The dental practice management software market includes a small number of significant players and is only moderately competitive. A few of the leading competitors presently control the majority of the market share in the sector. A few other smaller companies are also joining the market, and it is anticipated that they will maintain a significant role, as a result of the growing need for mobile health and the growing senior population.

Some of the major players include:

Henry Schein Inc.

Carestream Dental LLC

DentiMax

Practice-Web Inc.

Nextgen Healthcare Inc.

ACE Dental Software

Datacon Dental Systems Inc.

Good Methods Global Inc.

CD Nevco LLC

Dentiflow

Henry Schein Inc

Allscripts Healthcare LLC

Patterson Companies Inc.

Dovetail

Epic Systems Corporation

Quality Systems Inc.

Benco Dental Supply Company

NXGN Management LLC

OptimizeRx

Dentisoft Technologies

MOGO

Other Key Player’s

Recent Development of the Dental Practice Management Software Market

In June 2021- Curve Dental will have access to Local Med, a web-based appointment booking tool, thanks to a relationship with Dental Intelligence. Under this collaboration, dental practices will have easier access to Curve Dental's practice management software, which allows patients to digitally confirm appointments. This strategic choice will provide the company a competitive edge.

In May 2021- According to Henry Schein, axiom Dental Software will include dental and medical patient records. The new Consistency of Care module improves information exchange between dentistry and medicine as well as the interoperability of electronic health records. Because of this strategic approach, the organization will be able to provide a higher-value service to its target market than its sector's competitors. Some of the most well-known participants in the Dental Practice Management Software Market are listed below.

