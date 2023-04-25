Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) - Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Hidradenitis Suppurativa - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom and Japan.



Geography Covered

The United States

EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom

Japan

Study Period: 2019-2032



Hidradenitis Suppurativa Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Diagnosis



The diagnosis is primarily clinical, based on symptoms reported by the patient and signs observed by the physician. No pathognomonic test exists, and biopsy is rarely required, especially in well-developed lesions.



Primary Diagnosis of Hidradenitis suppurativa involves the identification of the disease and assessment of its comorbidities. Fulfillment of three criteria are necessary for the diagnosis of Hidradenitis suppurativa:



Typical lesions: deep-seated, painful nodules

Characteristic distribution: Typical anatomical predilection (i.e. axillae, groins, perineal and perianal regions, buttocks, infra-mammary and inter-mammary folds)

Recurrence: Chronicity and recurrence of lesions



Hidradenitis suppurativa is usually associated with depression and severe overall impairment of quality of life (QoL), exceeding other skin disorders heavily impacting Quality of life such as psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, alopecia, and acne. Hidradenitis suppurativa may restrict simple movements, interfere with routine daily activities, be disfigured because of the wound healing and scarring process, and limit the ability to work.



Hidradenitis Suppurativa Treatment



A clinically relevant staging and disease severity assessment is essential for the development of evidence-based treatments. There are several scoring systems for the assessment of disease severity of Hidradenitis suppurativa, including Hurley staging, Physician's Global Assessment (PGA), the modified Sartorius score (MSS), and Hidradenitis suppurativa Severity Index (HSSI).



Hidradenitis Suppurativa Epidemiology



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total diagnosed prevalent cases of Hidradenitis suppurativa, Gender-specific prevalent cases of Hidradenitis suppurativa, Age-specific prevalent cases of Hidradenitis suppurativa, Stage-specific cases of Hidradenitis suppurativa, in the 7MM market covering the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2019 to 2032.



Key Findings



This section provides glimpse of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa epidemiology in the 7MM



Country Wise- Hidradenitis Suppurativa Epidemiology

The epidemiology segment also provides the Hidradenitis Suppurativa epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of Hidradenitis Suppurativa in the 7MM comprised of approximately 1,200,000 cases in 2022 and are projected to increase during the forecast period.

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of Hidradenitis Suppurativa in the United States are approximately 600,000 in 2022.

The United States contributed to the largest prevalent cases of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, in the 7MM in 2022.

Among EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest number of Hidradenitis Suppurativa cases, whereas Spain accounted for the lowest number of cases in 2022.

In Japan, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Hidradenitis Suppurativa were approximately 46,000 in 2022, these cases are anticipated to increase during the forecast period.

In the US and EU Hidradenitis suppurativa is more common in females than males, affecting approximately 148,000 males and 445,000 females in the US in 2022.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa report encloses a detailed analysis of Hidradenitis Suppurativa marketed drugs and late-stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Hidradenitis Suppurativa clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Marketed Drugs

HUMIRA (adalimumab): AbbVie



HUMIRA (adalimumab) is a recombinant human IgG1 monoclonal antibody specific for human tumor necrosis factor (TNF). This drug was created using phage display technology resulting in an antibody with human-derived heavy and light chain variable regions and human IgG1: kappa constant regions. It is produced by recombinant DNA technology in a mammalian cell expression system and is purified by a process that includes specific viral inactivation and removal steps.



Note: Detailed Current therapies assessment will be provided in the full report of Hidradenitis suppurativa



Emerging Drugs

COSENTYX (secukinumab): Novartis Pharmaceuticals



COSENTYX (secukinumab), marketed by Novartis is an IL-17A monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to IL-17A and inhibits Interleukin-17A, and IL-17 promotes neutrophil activities. These cytokines act on many different cell types and defend against different extracellular pathogens causing fungal or bacterial infections. This product is approved for several indications, such as plaque psoriasis, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriatic arthritis. However, the company is investigating this product in Phase III for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa patients. This therapeutic molecule is administered by the subcutaneous route. Data from SUNSHINE and SUNRISE trials were submitted to health authorities as part of regulatory applications. The company expects a regulatory decision in the first half of 2023 in Europe and the second half in 2023 in the US for COSENTYX in hidradenitis suppurativa.



BIMZELX (bimekizumab): UCB Biopharma



Bimekizumab is the first humanized monoclonal IgG1 antibody that potently and selectively neutralizes both IL-17A and IL-17F, two key cytokines driving inflammatory processes. IL-17A and IL-17F are the most closely related members of the IL-17 family of cytokines, and they are both co-expressed at sites of inflammation and have overlapping pro-inflammatory functions. Both IL-17A and IL-17F can independently cooperate with other inflammatory mediators to drive chronic inflammation and tissue destruction. UCB Biopharma has completed the Phase II trial for moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa. In May 2022, UCB announced that the US FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding the Biologics License Application (BLA) for bimekizumab for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. As per the company, results from two Phase III (BE HEARD I and BE HEARD II) studies will form the basis of global regulatory applications for bimekizumab in hidradenitis suppurativa starting in Q3 2023.



Note: Detailed emerging therapies assessment will be provided in the final report.



Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Outlook



Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) is a complex dermatological disease characterized by recurrent painful nodules and suppuration in areas, such as the axilla and groin. The disease is poorly understood, and treatment is not satisfactory.



As there is no cure for Hidradenitis suppurativa, early diagnosis and treatment help prevent the disease from getting worse and forming additional scars, and the current treatment approaches depend on the severity and clinical staging of the disease.



There are a number of lifestyle modifications recommended, such as smoking cessation, weight loss, and stress management, but there is little evidence regarding their efficacy. In terms of pharmacological treatment market options, the following therapies are available like topical and systemic antibiotics, corticosteroids, hormonal therapy, systemic retinoid, zinc supplements, and immunosuppressive agents including biologics (HUMIRA, Infliximab). Other pharmacological therapies like birth control pills (to address the hormonal cause of Hidradenitis suppurativa) can also be used.



The mainstay of medical treatment of mild disease involves anti-bacterial washes and topical antibiotics. Acute flares may be managed by intralesional corticosteroids and/or minor surgical procedures. Oral therapies for mild to moderate Hidradenitis suppurativa include extended courses of broad-spectrum antibiotics and systemic retinoid. Currently, the market is mainly driven by off-label therapies and HUMIRA, as it is the only approved therapy for Hidradenitis suppurativa until now.



In severe cases, the oral combo of clindamycin and rifampicin is effective and is used as a first-line treatment. Other first-line treatments like topical Clindamycin, tetracycline, and subcutaneous Adalimumab (HUMIRA) are also there.



However, HUMIRA is the only officially approved treatment for the management of moderate-to-severe Hidradenitis suppurativa by both the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in June 2015 and the US FDA in September 2015. It is a recombinant, fully humanized, anti-tumor necrosis factor-alpha (anti-TNF-a) monoclonal antibody (IgG1) that has a high affinity and specificity for TNF-a.



Moving forward, in off-label therapies, the commonly used antibiotics are clindamycin, rifampicin, and tetracycline as these antibiotics have shown their efficacy in the studies, and these antibiotics are used when more severe or widely spread lesions are present.



On the other hand, corticosteroids like triamcinolone acetonide have been used for the rapid reduction in inflammation associated with acute flares and for the management of recalcitrant nodules and sinus tracts. Additionally, corticosteroids, such as prednisone, are also used to reduce pain and swelling.



Key Findings



This section includes a glimpse of the Hidradenitis suppurativa in the 7MM market.

The total market size of Hidradenitis Suppurativa in the US is approximately USD 1,000 million in 2022 and is projected to grow during the forecast period (2023-2032).

Among EU4 and the UK, Germany had the maximum market share in 2022 while Spain had the lowest market share.

The market size of Hidradenitis Suppurativa in Japan is approximately USD 5 million in 2022 which is expected to rise during the forecast period (2023-2032).

Analyst Commentary

Hidradenitis Suppurativa market has diverse pipeline targeting Interleukins (i.e. IL-17, IL-1), anti-TNF, JAK inhibitors and anti-complement factor.

Pipeline therapies are coming with patient convenient route of administration and also expected to increase the treatment duration.

Emerging therapies with better clinical profile compared to HUMIRA expected to dominate the market.

Currently only HUMIRA is approved for the treatment of moderate to severe Hidradenitis suppurativa thus providing the potential lucrative market opportunities.

No treatment options available in relapsed/ refractory patients to HUMIRA.

Now companies are also focusing on the development of biomarkers which will further increase the prevalent pool owing to diagnosis in early stages for better diagnosis.

Rising prevalence of Hidradenitis suppurativa will provide the larger window of opportunity for new treatment.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase III, Phase II, and Phase I stage. It also analyzes key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers detailed information on collaborations, acquisitions and mergers, licensing, and patent details for Hidradenitis Suppurativa emerging therapies.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis, and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Hidradenitis Suppurativa epidemiology and treatment.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Hidradenitis Suppurativa are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of Hidradenitis Suppurativa market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering the 7MM drug outreach.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM Hidradenitis Suppurativa market.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, Hidradenitis Suppurativa market is set to change due emerging therapies in the pipeline, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Hidradenitis Suppurativa R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

The report also encompasses other major segments, i.e., Total diagnosed prevalent cases of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Gender-specific prevalent cases of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Age-specific prevalent cases of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Stage-specific cases of Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

Expected Launch of potential therapies, COSENTYX (Novartis Pharmaceuticals), BIMZELX (UCB Biopharma) and others might change the landscape in treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

The introduction of biosimilars has significantly affected HUMIRA's sales in Europe and Japan.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

UCB Biopharma

Incyte Corporation

AbbVie

Aclaris Therapeutics

Boehringer Ingelheim

UNION Therapeutics

ACELYRIN

Priovant Therapeutics

Pfizer

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Eli Lilly

