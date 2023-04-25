H World Group Limited Announces Preliminary Results for Hotel Operations in the First Quarter of 2023

SINGAPORE and SHANGHAI, China, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) (“H World”, “we” or “our”), a key player in the global hotel industry, today announced preliminary results for hotel operations in the first quarter (“Q1 2023”) ended March 31, 2023.

Business update
For our Legacy-Huazhu business, our RevPAR in Q1 2023 recovered to 118% of the 2019 level. Breaking down into monthly numbers, our RevPAR in January, February and March 2023 recovered to 96%, 140% and 120% of the 2019 levels, respectively. The strong recovery was primarily due to the pent-up demand in Q1 2023, and largely driven by ADR growth. During the quarter, a large part of our hotel closures were carried over from last year due to the impact of COVID-19. In line with our ‘Sustainable High Quality Growth’ strategy, we also conducted a round of thorough review of our existing pipeline and eliminated lower-quality pipeline hotels. This resulted in a quarter-over-quarter decline in the number of unopened hotels in pipeline. Our new hotel signings gained momentum quickly, reaching over 670 new hotels during the quarter, in tandem with the market recovery.

Steigenberger Hotels GmbH and its subsidiaries (“DH”, or “Legacy-DH”) continued with promising business recovery. Q1 2023 Blended RevPAR recovered to 94% of the 2019 levels mainly driven by ADR recovery.

Operating Results: Legacy-Huazhu(1)

　Number of hotels 　Number of rooms
　Opened
in Q1 2023
 Closed (2)
in Q1 2023
Net added
in Q1 2023
As of
March 31, 2023
　As of
March 31, 2023
　 　
Leased and owned hotels2 (5)(3)620 88,416
Manachised and franchised hotels260 (204)56 7,844 705,511
Total262 (209)53 8,464 793,927
(1)   Legacy-Huazhu refers to H World and its subsidiaries, excluding DH.
(2)   The reasons for hotel closures mainly included non-compliance with our brand standards, operating losses, and property-related issues. In Q1 2023, we temporarily closed 7 hotels for brand upgrade and business model change purposes.


　As of March 31, 2023
　Number of hotels  Unopened hotels in pipeline  
Economy hotels4,880 903 
Leased and owned hotels348 1 
Manachised and franchised hotels4,532 902 
Midscale and upscale hotels3,584 1,401 
Leased and owned hotels272 12 
Manachised and franchised hotels3,312 1,389 
Total8,464 2,304 


　For the quarter ended　
　March 31,December 31,March 31,yoy
　2022 2022 2023 change
Average daily room rate (in RMB)　　　
Leased and owned hotels263 279 337 28.4%
Manachised and franchised hotels218 236 269 23.4%
Blended224 240 277 23.9%
Occupancy Rate (as a percentage)　　　
Leased and owned hotels56.7%63.1%76.3%+19.6 p.p.
Manachised and franchised hotels59.6%66.6%75.5%+16.0 p.p.
Blended59.2%66.2%75.6%+16.4 p.p.
RevPAR (in RMB)　　　　
Leased and owned hotels149 176 257 72.9%
Manachised and franchised hotels130 157 203 56.4%
Blended132 159 210 58.3%


　For the quarter ended
　March 31,March 31,yoy
　2019 2023 change
Average daily room rate (in RMB)　　
Leased and owned hotels258 337 30.8%
Manachised and franchised hotels211 269 27.4%
Blended221 277 25.4%
Occupancy Rate (as a percentage)　　
Leased and owned hotels83.6%76.3%-7.3p.p.
Manachised and franchised hotels79.8%75.5%-4.3p.p.
Blended80.6%75.6%-5.0p.p.
RevPAR (in RMB)　　　
Leased and owned hotels216 257 19.4%
Manachised and franchised hotels169 203 20.5%
Blended178 210 17.6%


Same-hotel operational data by class        
Mature hotels in operation for more than 18 months
 Number of hotelsSame-hotel RevPARSame-hotel ADRSame-hotel Occupancy
 As of
March 31,
For the quarter yoyFor the quarter yoyFor the quarter yoy
 ended
March 31,		change
ended
March 31,		change
ended
March 31,		change
 2022202320222023 20222023 2022 2023 (p.p.)
Economy hotels3,4273,42711116044.6%17120821.3%64.7%77.1%+12.4
Leased and owned hotels33233211619063.2%18824128.5%62.0%78.7%+16.7
Manachised and franchised hotels3,0953,09511015541.4%16820219.8%65.2%76.9%+11.7
Midscale and upscale hotels2,4332,43316726357.1%29234418.0%57.3%76.3%+19.0
Leased and owned hotels25025018731971.1%35542620.2%52.7%75.0%+22.3
Manachised and franchised hotels2,1832,18316425354.4%28233017.3%58.1%76.5%+18.4
Total5,8605,86013821051.8%22727420.8%61.1%76.7%+15.7


Operating Results: Legacy-DH(3)

　Number of hotels　Number of
rooms		　Unopened hotels
in pipeline
　Opened
in Q1 2023
 Closed
in Q1 2023
Net added
in Q1 2023
As of
March 31,
2023(4)
　

　

As of
March 31,2023
　

　

As of
March 31,2023
　 
Leased hotels1 (2)(1)80 15,497 25
Manachised and franchised hotels1 (4)(3)48 10,675 10
Total2 (6)(4)128 26,172 35
(3)   Legacy-DH refers to DH.
(4)   As of March 31, 2023, a total of 2 hotels were temporarily closed. 1 hotel was closed due to flood damage, and 1 hotel was closed due to repair work.


 For the quarter ended　
 March 31,December 31,March 31,yoy
　2022 2022 2023 change
Average daily room rate (in EUR)    
Leased hotels90 114 108 19.9%
Manachised and franchised hotels85 134 97 13.9%
Blended88 122 104 17.7%
Occupancy rate (as a percentage)　　　　
Leased hotels34.1%60.0%53.0%+18.9 p.p.
Manachised and franchised hotels44.0%58.3%54.1%+10.2 p.p.
Blended38.0%59.3%53.5%+15.5 p.p.
RevPAR (in EUR)　　　　
Leased hotels31 68 57 86.2%
Manachised and franchised hotels38 78 53 40.1%
Blended33 72 55 65.8%


Hotel Portfolio by Brand

　As of March 31, 2023
　Hotels Rooms Unopened hotels
　in operationin pipeline
Economy hotels4,896 387,694 916
HanTing Hotel3,285 291,489 596
Hi Inn445 23,193 129
Ni Hao Hotel184 13,553 153
Elan Hotel747 35,255 1
Ibis Hotel219 22,308 24
Zleep Hotels16 1,896 13
Midscale hotels2,956 322,093 1,103
Ibis Styles Hotel87 9,114 34
Starway Hotel563 47,691 206
JI Hotel1,758 206,410 639
Orange Hotel548 58,878 224
Upper midscale hotels590 84,317 250
CitiGO Hotel34 5,337 5
Crystal Orange Hotel164 21,239 60
Manxin Hotel114 10,903 57
Madison Hotel56 7,369 41
Mercure Hotel139 22,532 47
Novotel Hotel19 4,734 12
IntercityHotel(5)56 10,742 23
MAXX (6)8 1,461 5
Upscale hotels126 20,494 59
Jaz in the City3 587 1
Joya Hotel8 1,368 -
Blossom House53 2,470 46
Grand Mercure Hotel8 1,674 4
Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts(7)54 14,395 8
Luxury hotels15 2,318 5
Steigenberger Icon(8)9 1,847 1
Song Hotels6 471 4
Others9 3,183 6
Other hotels(9)9 3,183 6
Total8,592 820,099 2,339
(5)   As of March 31, 2023, 5 operational hotels and 10 pipeline hotels of IntercityHotel were in China.   
(6)   As of March 31, 2023, 3 operational hotels and 5 pipeline hotels of MAXX were in China.   
(7)   As of March 31, 2023, 11 operational hotels and 3 pipeline hotels of Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts were in China.   
(8)   As of March 31, 2023, 3 operational hotels of Steigenberger Icon were in China.   
(9)   Other hotels include other partner hotels and other hotel brands in Yongle Huazhu Hotel & Resort Group (excluding Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts and Blossom House).

About H World Group Limited
Originated in China, H World Group Limited is a key player in the global hotel industry. As of March 31, 2023, H World operated 8,592 hotels with 820,099 rooms in operation in 18 countries. H World’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Ni Hao Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel, Zleep Hotels, Steigenberger Icon and Song Hotels. In addition, H World also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.

H World’s business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, H World directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, H World manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers that H World appoints, and H World collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, H World provides training, reservations and support services to the franchised hotels, and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. H World applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of March 31, 2023, H World operates 13 percent of its hotel rooms under lease and ownership model, and 87 percent under manachise and franchise models.

For more information, please visit H World’s website: https://ir.hworld.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information in this release contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Such factors and risks include our anticipated growth strategies; our future results of operations and financial condition; economic conditions; the regulatory environment; our ability to attract and retain customers and leverage our brands; trends and competition in the lodging industry; the expected growth of demand for lodging; and other factors and risks detailed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “forecast,” “project” or “continue,” the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. Readers should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or results.

H World undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Contact Information
Investor Relations
Tel: +86 (21) 6195 9561
Email: ir@hworld.com
https://ir.hworld.com