H World Group Limited Announces Preliminary Results for Hotel Operations in the First Quarter of 2023

Business update

For our Legacy-Huazhu business, our RevPAR in Q1 2023 recovered to 118% of the 2019 level. Breaking down into monthly numbers, our RevPAR in January, February and March 2023 recovered to 96%, 140% and 120% of the 2019 levels, respectively. The strong recovery was primarily due to the pent-up demand in Q1 2023, and largely driven by ADR growth. During the quarter, a large part of our hotel closures were carried over from last year due to the impact of COVID-19. In line with our ‘Sustainable High Quality Growth’ strategy, we also conducted a round of thorough review of our existing pipeline and eliminated lower-quality pipeline hotels. This resulted in a quarter-over-quarter decline in the number of unopened hotels in pipeline. Our new hotel signings gained momentum quickly, reaching over 670 new hotels during the quarter, in tandem with the market recovery.

Steigenberger Hotels GmbH and its subsidiaries (“DH”, or “Legacy-DH”) continued with promising business recovery. Q1 2023 Blended RevPAR recovered to 94% of the 2019 levels mainly driven by ADR recovery.

Operating Results: Legacy-Huazhu (1)

Number of hotels Number of rooms Opened

in Q1 2023

Closed (2)

in Q1 2023

Net added

in Q1 2023

As of

March 31, 2023

As of

March 31, 2023

Leased and owned hotels 2 (5 ) (3 ) 620 88,416 Manachised and franchised hotels 260 (204 ) 56 7,844 705,511 Total 262 (209 ) 53 8,464 793,927 (1) Legacy-Huazhu refers to H World and its subsidiaries, excluding DH.

(2) The reasons for hotel closures mainly included non-compliance with our brand standards, operating losses, and property-related issues. In Q1 2023, we temporarily closed 7 hotels for brand upgrade and business model change purposes.





As of March 31, 2023 Number of hotels Unopened hotels in pipeline Economy hotels 4,880 903 Leased and owned hotels 348 1 Manachised and franchised hotels 4,532 902 Midscale and upscale hotels 3,584 1,401 Leased and owned hotels 272 12 Manachised and franchised hotels 3,312 1,389 Total 8,464 2,304





For the quarter ended March 31, December 31, March 31, yoy 2022 2022 2023 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 263 279 337 28.4 % Manachised and franchised hotels 218 236 269 23.4 % Blended 224 240 277 23.9 % Occupancy Rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 56.7 % 63.1 % 76.3 % +19.6 p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 59.6 % 66.6 % 75.5 % +16.0 p.p. Blended 59.2 % 66.2 % 75.6 % +16.4 p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 149 176 257 72.9 % Manachised and franchised hotels 130 157 203 56.4 % Blended 132 159 210 58.3 %





For the quarter ended March 31, March 31, yoy 2019 2023 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 258 337 30.8 % Manachised and franchised hotels 211 269 27.4 % Blended 221 277 25.4 % Occupancy Rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 83.6 % 76.3 % -7.3p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 79.8 % 75.5 % -4.3p.p. Blended 80.6 % 75.6 % -5.0p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 216 257 19.4 % Manachised and franchised hotels 169 203 20.5 % Blended 178 210 17.6 %





Same-hotel operational data by class Mature hotels in operation for more than 18 months Number of hotels Same-hotel RevPAR Same-hotel ADR Same-hotel Occupancy As of

March 31,

For the quarter yoy For the quarter yoy For the quarter yoy ended

March 31, change

ended

March 31, change

ended

March 31, change

2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 (p.p.) Economy hotels 3,427 3,427 111 160 44.6 % 171 208 21.3 % 64.7 % 77.1 % +12.4 Leased and owned hotels 332 332 116 190 63.2 % 188 241 28.5 % 62.0 % 78.7 % +16.7 Manachised and franchised hotels 3,095 3,095 110 155 41.4 % 168 202 19.8 % 65.2 % 76.9 % +11.7 Midscale and upscale hotels 2,433 2,433 167 263 57.1 % 292 344 18.0 % 57.3 % 76.3 % +19.0 Leased and owned hotels 250 250 187 319 71.1 % 355 426 20.2 % 52.7 % 75.0 % +22.3 Manachised and franchised hotels 2,183 2,183 164 253 54.4 % 282 330 17.3 % 58.1 % 76.5 % +18.4 Total 5,860 5,860 138 210 51.8 % 227 274 20.8 % 61.1 % 76.7 % +15.7





Operating Results: Legacy-DH (3)

Number of hotels Number of

rooms Unopened hotels

in pipeline Opened

in Q1 2023

Closed

in Q1 2023

Net added

in Q1 2023

As of

March 31,

2023(4)









As of

March 31,2023









As of

March 31,2023

Leased hotels 1 (2 ) (1 ) 80 15,497 25 Manachised and franchised hotels 1 (4 ) (3 ) 48 10,675 10 Total 2 (6 ) (4 ) 128 26,172 35 (3) Legacy-DH refers to DH.

(4) As of March 31, 2023, a total of 2 hotels were temporarily closed. 1 hotel was closed due to flood damage, and 1 hotel was closed due to repair work.





For the quarter ended March 31, December 31, March 31, yoy 2022 2022 2023 change Average daily room rate (in EUR) Leased hotels 90 114 108 19.9 % Manachised and franchised hotels 85 134 97 13.9 % Blended 88 122 104 17.7 % Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased hotels 34.1 % 60.0 % 53.0 % +18.9 p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 44.0 % 58.3 % 54.1 % +10.2 p.p. Blended 38.0 % 59.3 % 53.5 % +15.5 p.p. RevPAR (in EUR) Leased hotels 31 68 57 86.2 % Manachised and franchised hotels 38 78 53 40.1 % Blended 33 72 55 65.8 %





Hotel Portfolio by Brand

As of March 31, 2023 Hotels Rooms Unopened hotels in operation in pipeline Economy hotels 4,896 387,694 916 HanTing Hotel 3,285 291,489 596 Hi Inn 445 23,193 129 Ni Hao Hotel 184 13,553 153 Elan Hotel 747 35,255 1 Ibis Hotel 219 22,308 24 Zleep Hotels 16 1,896 13 Midscale hotels 2,956 322,093 1,103 Ibis Styles Hotel 87 9,114 34 Starway Hotel 563 47,691 206 JI Hotel 1,758 206,410 639 Orange Hotel 548 58,878 224 Upper midscale hotels 590 84,317 250 CitiGO Hotel 34 5,337 5 Crystal Orange Hotel 164 21,239 60 Manxin Hotel 114 10,903 57 Madison Hotel 56 7,369 41 Mercure Hotel 139 22,532 47 Novotel Hotel 19 4,734 12 IntercityHotel(5) 56 10,742 23 MAXX (6) 8 1,461 5 Upscale hotels 126 20,494 59 Jaz in the City 3 587 1 Joya Hotel 8 1,368 - Blossom House 53 2,470 46 Grand Mercure Hotel 8 1,674 4 Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts(7) 54 14,395 8 Luxury hotels 15 2,318 5 Steigenberger Icon(8) 9 1,847 1 Song Hotels 6 471 4 Others 9 3,183 6 Other hotels(9) 9 3,183 6 Total 8,592 820,099 2,339 (5) As of March 31, 2023, 5 operational hotels and 10 pipeline hotels of IntercityHotel were in China. (6) As of March 31, 2023, 3 operational hotels and 5 pipeline hotels of MAXX were in China. (7) As of March 31, 2023, 11 operational hotels and 3 pipeline hotels of Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts were in China. (8) As of March 31, 2023, 3 operational hotels of Steigenberger Icon were in China. (9) Other hotels include other partner hotels and other hotel brands in Yongle Huazhu Hotel & Resort Group (excluding Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts and Blossom House).

