Germany Online Advertising Industry Projected to Reach $22Bn by 2027. Explore How Consumer Will React to the Changing Landscape: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Online Advertising Market is highly competitive, owing to the existence of various prominent players operating on a global scale. Some of the major players in the market are Google LLC, Facebook Inc., and Twitter In.



As of 2021, there were 74 million people in Germany who accessed the web from anywhere via any device.

Germany's 4G Availability rises over 85%, with rural districts improving faster than urban districts.

Amazon.de is the industry leader in Germany, with e-commerce net sales of US$ 16,836 million expected in 2022 with estimated monthly traffic of 434.5 million visits.

The Surge in Paid Advertising: The marketing and advertising spend of companies are already shifting from the offline to the online space. Paid search is emerging as a great option for organizations for its cost-effectiveness and ability to adjust campaigns as and when needed. It is proving beneficial for both B2C and B2B segments. In 2022, the total mobile advertising spending is projected to reach a record of 327.1 billion U.S. dollars worldwide.

Increasing Searches for Products: E-commerce giants in the region, such as Amazon, have been investing heavily in the region to increase their market share. Many users in Germany are now searching for products more on Amazon than on Google, compelling advertisers to invest in online ads in the company. Companies, such as Facebook and Google, obtain most of their ad revenue from the Europe region. Thus, owing to increasing social media usage and advertising expense, this region is expected to hold a prominent share in the market.

Emergence of New Channels in Online Space: The total online advertising revenue in the Germany grew by a robust growth in 2021. This is mainly due to the emergence of new channels and formats, including virtual and augmented reality, podcasts, and OTT content which are gaining significance popularity in Germany. Almost half of German companies already use digital marketing channels including email, social media, search engine advertising, display, and others which can help the market to grow at exponential rate in future.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “ Germany Online Advertising Market Outlook to 2027F ” by Ken Research observed that online advertising is an emerging advertising market which has boosted after pandemic. Technological developments regarding the internet, combined with its increasing commercial use and the rapidly growing number of internet users worldwide, have not only shaped the evolution of online advertising and digital advertising but have also given rise to new advertising business models, mediums and players and is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at ~% CAGR during 2022-2026F.

Key Segments Covered in the report:-

Online Advertising Market

By Type (On the Basis of Ad Expenditure)

Digital Advertising Market

Traditional Advertising Market

By Medium (On the Basis of Ad Expenditure)

Desktop Advertising

Mobile Advertising

Interested to Know More about this Report, Request a Sample Report

By Type of Advertisement (On the Basis of Ad Expenditure)

Search Advertising

Social Media Advertising

Display Advertising

Video Advertising

Audio Advertising

Other Advertising (Native Advertising, Classifieds, Lead Generation, Buzz/Content Advertising, Email Marketing and more)

By Ad-Format on the Basis of Platforms (On the Basis of Ad Expenditure)

Social Media Advertising

Facebook

Instagram

Others

Search Advertising

Google

Yahoo & Bing

Amazon

Others

Video Advertising

YouTube

Others

Visit this Link :- Request for custom report

Further Segmentation by Medium (Desktop and Mobile, On the Basis of Ad Expenditure)

Social Media Advertising

Mobile

Desktop

Video Advertising

Mobile

Desktop

Search Advertising

Mobile

Desktop

Audio Advertising

Mobile

Desktop

Other Advertising (Native Advertising, Classifieds, Lead Generation, Buzz/Content Advertising, Email Marketing and more)

Mobile

Desktop

By Sectors (On the Basis of Ad Expenditure)

Retail

Automotive

Financial Services

Telecommunications

Leisure Travel

Consumer Packaged Goods

Electronics & Computers

Pharmaceuticals/Healthcare

Media

Entertainment

Others (Real-Estate, Education, Agrochemicals, Energy, Construction and more)

Request Free 30 Minutes Analyst Call

By Ad-Buyers (On the Basis of Ad Expenditure)

Direct

Ad Agencies

By Pricing Model (On the Basis of Ad Expenditure)

Performance

Cost Per Mile

Hybrid

Key Target Audience

Advertising Agencies

Social Networking Platforms

End User Industries Investing in Digital Advertising

Regulatory Bodies and Government Agencies

Investors

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2017-2021

Base Period: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027F

Companies Covered:-

Major Ad Agencies

TBWA Germany

DDB Group

BBDO Group

Serviceplan Group

Scholz and Friends Group

Kolle Rebbe

Major Online Platforms

Google (including YouTube)

Facebook (including Instagram)

Amazon

Microsoft (including LinkedIn)

Verizon Media

Tencent

Baidu

ByteDance

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Germany Online Advertising Market Introduction (Historical Evolution, Overview, Genesis, Business Cycle)

Germany Online Advertising Market Size,

Germany Online Advertising Market Segmentation,

SWOT Analysis of Germany Online Advertising Market

Growth Drivers, Trends and Developments in Germany Online Advertising Market

Issues and Challenges in Germany Online Advertising Market

Regulatory Framework in Germany Online Advertising Market

Customer Profiling in Germany Online Advertising Market

Case Studies Covered in Germany Online Advertising Market

Competitive Landscape in Germany Online Advertising Market

Germany Online Advertising Market Future Outlook and Projections,

Analyst Recommendations

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to below link:-

Germany Online Advertising Market

Related Reports By Ken Research:-

US Online Advertising Market Outlook to 2025- By Medium (Mobile and Desktop), By Type (Search, social media, Display, Video, Audio and Others), By Sectors (Retail, Automotive, Financial Services, Telecommunications, Leisure Travel, Consumer Packaged Goods, Electronics & Computers, Pharmaceuticals/Healthcare, Media, Entertainment and Others), By Pricing Models and By Ad Buyers

The digital advertising expenditure is expected to surpass the traditional advertising owing to the spurring smart phone and internet penetration among the population in the US. The introduction of 5G internet technology is expected to be one of the major growth drivers impacting the market as advertisers are now likely to adopt new ad formats due to better internet infrastructure and speed. Adoption of new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Augmented & Virtual Reality to improve the targeting, measurability and efficiency of internet ads is further expected to positively impact the digital advertising market in the country.

France Online Advertisement Market Outlook 2027F- driven by surge in Mobile advertising, favourable government regulations, and innovative platforms of advertisements

France Online Advertisement Market witnessed a massive growth till 2018 & faced a setback in 2020-21. With a ~% decline, France witnessed one of the sharpest decline in advertisement investments in Europe. When it comes to future projections, a steady recovery& then an uptick is expected by 2027F. The Online Advertisement market in France is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~% in 2022 & ~% by 2027. France has a well-established Online Advertising Industry with a number of multinational giants competing for market power. The market is highly concentrated with big companies dominating the market. The key players include, Facebook, Meta, Amazon, Alibaba, Tencent & Alphabet.

Australia Online Advertising Market Outlook To 2027F- By Medium (Mobile and desktop), by Types of Advertising (Search, social media, Display, Video, Audio and Others), by Ad Buyers (Agencies and Direct)

According to Ken Research estimates, the Australia Online Advertising Market – which grew from approximately AUD ~ Bn in 2017 to approximately AUD ~ Bn in 2022P – is forecasted to grow further into AUD ~ Bn opportunity by 2027F, owing to the rising internet and smart phone penetration in the country as well as the rapid adoption of social media in the country among all age-groups. Widespread adoption of a standard format influences the effectiveness of advertising in online advertising market. Our report offers the challenges of advertising when a cost savings technology (that demands standard ad design) limits the ability of an ad format to grab user attention in Australian online advertising market. We also explore remedies to these challenges.

India Vernacular News and Content Market Outlook to 2027: Driven by adoption of high rural smartphone and internet penetration, shifting consumer preference towards local language and content creation

Indian Vernacular market is expected to expand with a double digit CAGR in between 2022 and 2027 on the basis of revenue generated. It is anticipated that Vernacular industry will grow owing to factors such as increasing internet penetration and better content offeringsin a competitive landscape in the coming years. Indians has been culturally conservative towards native language and serves as the perfect audience for vernacular players. The existing news and content companies not in the vernacular space are looking to expand in the industry by offering new languages and relevant information to their platforms. Emergence of Koo is the major landmark in Vernacular social media players where it is competing with the global giant Twitter through its offering in only India languages excluding English. The market growth will be driven by increasing monetization of platforms, acceptability of people to consume in native languages and Vernacular ecosystem expansion.

Follow Us –

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube