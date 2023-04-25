Sterile Filtration Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Need for Sterile Filters in Food & Beverage Industry Bolsters Sector

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sterile Filtration Market by Product (Cartridge, Capsule Filter), Application (API, Vaccine, Antibody, Media, Formulation & Fill Finish), Membrane (PES, PVDF, PTFE), Pore Size, End User (Pharma & Biotech, F&B, CMO) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sterile filtration market is projected to reach USD 15.3 billion by 2028 from USD 8.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by the demand for sterile filtration in the pharmaceutical industry.

This can be attributed to the launch of new biologics-based drugs. As biological medicines are often infused or injected, they require highly specialized manufacturing, special storage & handling, and a tightly controlled, high-quality manufacturing and distribution network to ensure their safety and effectiveness. This has increased the adoption of sterile filtration across the pharmaceutical sector, thus driving market growth.

The raw material filtration sub-segment accounted for the second-largest share of the application segment during the forecast period

In 2022, the raw material filtration segment was the second-largest and fastest-growing application segment in the global sterile filtration market. The increasing focus of regulatory bodies on ensuring the safety of the manufacturing processes has made raw material filtration a crucial process. The process analytical technology (PAT) initiative from the FDA and the resulting supervision of industry players plays a critical role in ensuring quality control of raw materials in the pharmaceutical manufacturing processes. This is a major factor driving the growth of this application segment.

Europe: The second largest region in the sterile filtration market

The region is witnessing increasing investments to develop biologics, drugs, and advanced dosage forms and the impending patent expiration of several blockbuster drugs, implying a rise in patent applications. Owing to this, several companies in the region are focusing on R&D that is boosting the demand for sterile filters which is expected to drive the sterile filtration market in Europe during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Sterile Filtration in Pharmaceutical Industry

Increasing Need for Sterile Filters in Food & Beverage Industry

Increased Demand for Sterile Water in End-use Industries

Adoption of Single-Use Devices and Disposables

Advantages of Sterile Filters Over Non-Sterile Filters

Restraints

Fouling of Membrane Filters

Requirement of High Capital Investments for New Production Facilities

Increased Regulatory Requirements for New Sterile Filtration Plants

Opportunities

Development and Use of Advanced Filters for Sterile Filtration

Developing Pharmaceutical Sector in Emerging Countries

Challenges

High Price Sensitivity Among End-users

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 301 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $15.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Sterile Filtration Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

Table 8 Sterile Filtration Market, by Product, 2021-2028 (USD Million)

6.2 Cartridge Filters

6.2.1 Increased Production of Biologics and Large Molecules to Drive Market

6.3 Capsule Filters

6.3.1 Availability of Ready-To-Use Formats to Propel Use of Capsule Filters in Drug Production Facilities

6.4 Membranes

6.4.1 Wide Applications of Membrane Filters Among End-users to Support Market

6.5 Syringe Filters

6.5.1 Syringe Filters to be Ideal for Sterile Filtration Applications in Laboratory Settings

6.6 Bottle-Top & Table-Top Filtration Systems

6.6.1 Increased Application of Single-Use and Disposable Systems for Sterile Media Preparation to Fuel Segment

6.7 Accessories

7 Sterile Filtration Market, by Membrane Type

7.1 Introduction

Table 39 Sterile Filtration Market, by Membrane Type, 2021-2028 (USD Million)

7.2 Pes

7.2.1 High Reliability and Wide Applications in Microbial Filtration to Ensure Market Dominance

7.3 Pvdf

7.3.1 Extensive Usage in Formulation & Filling Solutions and Protein Purification to Aid Demand

7.4 Nylon

7.4.1 Compatibility, Durability, and Natural Hydrophilicity to Augment Demand for Sterile Filtration

7.5 Ptfe

7.5.1 Chemical and Biological Inertness and Natural Hydrophobicity to Aid Demand in Sterile Venting of Gases

7.6 Mce & Ca

7.6.1 Wide Applications in Microbiological Analysis of Wastewater in Pharmaceutical Companies to Boost Market

7.7 Other Membrane Types

8 Sterile Filtration Market, by Membrane Pore Size

8.1 Introduction

Table 70 Sterile Filtration Market, by Membrane Pore Size, 2021-2028 (USD Million)

8.2 0.2-0.22 m

8.2.1 0.2-0.22 m Filters to be Commonly Used in Sterile Filtration of Pharma and Biopharma Drugs

8.3 0.45 m

8.3.1 0.45 m Filters to be Majorly Used in Food & Beverage Industry

8.4 0.1 m

8.4.1 0.1 m Filters to be Used in Low-Fouling Cell Culture Media and Final Dosage Preparations

9 Sterile Filtration Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Final Product Processing

9.2.1 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Filtration

9.2.1.1 Increased Requirement for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Filtration in Drug Manufacturing to Drive Market

9.2.2 Protein Purification

9.2.2.1 Recent Advancements in Protein Therapeutic Drugs to Propel Segment

9.2.3 Vaccine and Antibody Processing

9.2.3.1 Rising Incidences of COVID-19 and Increasing R&D on Vaccine Development to Fuel Market

9.2.4 Formulation and Filling Solutions

9.2.4.1 Demand for Ultra-Clean Sterilized Packaging to Augment Market

9.2.5 Viral Clearance

9.2.5.1 Growing Popularity of Sterile Filters and Protein Concentrators for Virus Inactivation to Drive Market

9.3 Raw Material Filtration

9.3.1 Media Buffer Filtration

9.3.1.1 Media Buffer Filtration to Sterilize Upstream and Downstream Processes in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

9.3.2 Prefiltration

9.3.2.1 Prefiltration to Improve Efficiency and Effectiveness of Sterile Filtration Processes

9.3.3 Bioburden Testing

9.3.3.1 Demand for Strict Quality Control of Biopharmaceutical Raw Materials to Aid Market

9.4 Cell Separation

9.4.1 Growth in Personalized Medicine to Fuel Segment

9.5 Water Purification

9.5.1 Growing Demand for Purified Water in Pharmaceutical Industry to Drive Market

9.6 Air Purification

9.6.1 Increasing Adoption of Gmp Practices for Manufacturing Medicinal Products to Propel Growth

10 Sterile Filtration Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

Table 154 Sterile Filtration Market, by End-user, 2021-2028 (USD Million)

10.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

10.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Scenario and Strict Quality Requirements to Drive Demand for Sterile Filters

10.3 Food & Beverage Companies

10.3.1 Increased Health Concerns and Stringent Contamination Control Measures to Fuel Market

10.4 Cmos & Cros

10.4.1 Increase in Outsourcing of Pharma & Biopharma Drug Products to Support Segment

10.5 Academic & Research Institutes

10.5.1 Increasing R&D Expenditure for Life Science and Biotechnology Research to Support Segment

11 Sterile Filtration Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

