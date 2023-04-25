Smart Bathroom Industry Projected to Reach US$ 21.9 Billion by 2031 Driven by Evolving Smart Home Trends: TMR Research Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Rise in demand for touchless and hands-free bathroom technologies is expected to offer significant business opportunities to companies in the smart bathroom market.



Surge in commercialization of stylish and interactive bathroom products, especially interactive LED mirrors, smart showers, and smart faucets, is likely to bolster the market. The global smart bathroom industry stood at US$ 9.0 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 21.9 Bn by 2031.

Increase in usage of IoT technology in smart home products, such as IoT smart restroom solutions, is anticipated to fuel the global smart bathroom market. Surge in popularity of touchless toilet buttons is expected to boost the market. Increase in trend toward smart cities is likely to encourage consumers to install smart lights & accessories and smart toilet products.

Surge in demand for smart LED mirrors is another trend that is anticipated to bolster the market in the near future. Significant investment in smart homes is likely to accelerate smart bathroom market development. Rise in incorporation of state-of-the-art sensor technology in bathroom products is projected to boost the market.

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Demand for Smart Faucets : Surge in demand for smart faucets is anticipated to offer significant opportunities for companies in the market. Smart faucets are becoming popular as a key technology that is useful in saving water. Thus, rise in adoption of smart water monitoring technology in bathroom products is expected to augment market value in the next few years. Touchless toilet buttons are rapidly gaining traction among consumers.





Surge in demand for smart faucets is anticipated to offer significant opportunities for companies in the market. Smart faucets are becoming popular as a key technology that is useful in saving water. Thus, rise in adoption of smart water monitoring technology in bathroom products is expected to augment market value in the next few years. Touchless toilet buttons are rapidly gaining traction among consumers. Surge in Adoption of AI- and IoT-enabled Smart Bathroom Technology: Rise in popularity of connected home products is likely to bolster the smart bathroom market. Rapid increase in popularity of IoT-enabled bathroom technology is projected to augment the global market. Furthermore, increase in awareness about the health benefits of AI-powered smart bathrooms is anticipated to bolster the market.



Key Drivers

Rapid growth of residential and commercial construction is a key driver of the smart bathroom market



Evolving smart home trends are anticipated to propel the market. Rise in inclination of residential consumers toward stylish, comfortable, and convenient bathroom products is expected to fuel the market.



Surge in government investment in smart city projects in several countries across the world is likely to augment the smart bathroom market



Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is projected to account for the leading market share from 2023 to 2031. Rise in adoption of smart bathroom technology in the U.S., especially among residential consumers, is projected to propel the market. Surge in adoption of innovative bathroom products is anticipated to bolster the market in North America.

Asia Pacific is a lucrative market for smart bathrooms. Rise in investment in smart cities is expected to fuel the market in the region. Rapid pace of organized urbanization in developing countries in the region is likely to offer lucrative opportunities to companies in the market. Surge in construction activities and rise in spending power, especially among the middle-class population, are projected to augment market outlook.

Competition Landscape

Prominent companies are focusing on product portfolio expansion, R&D activities, and mergers & acquisitions in order to increase revenue in the next few years. Presence of several local and regional players in the market has made the business landscape highly competitive.

Key players operating in the smart bathroom industry are Bradley Corporation, Cera, Kohler, Jaquar Group, Lixil Corporation, Moen, Masco, Roca, Toto Ltd., and Ningbo Kege Electronic Company.

Smart Bathroom Market Segmentation

Product Type

Smart Showers

Smart Toilet

Smart Mirror

Smart Soap Dispenser

Smart Faucet

Smart Flush & Valve

Smart Light & Accessory

Others (smart mat, smart cistern, etc.)

End-use

Residential

Commercial Hotels & Restaurants Spa & Salons Sports Clubs & Facilities Others (offices, hospitals, etc.)



Distribution Channel

Online Company-owned Websites E-commerce Websites

Offline Specialty Stores Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Others (smart retailers, etc.)





Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



