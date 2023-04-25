Agricultural Films Global Market Report 2023: Rising Demand from Dairy Industry Bolsters Growth

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Films Market by Type (LLDPE, LDPE, Reclaim, EVA, HDPE), Application ((Greenhouse Films (Classic Greenhouse, Macro Tunnels), Silage Films (Silage Stretch Wraps), & Mulch Films (Transparent, Clear Mulches)), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In terms of value, the agricultural film market is estimated to grow from USD 12.2 billion in 2022 to USD 18.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9%. The rising demand from dairy production is also driving the demand for agricultural films. Manufacturers are incorporating technologies to improve the quality of agricultural films.

EVA is projected to be the fastest-growing type of agricultural film market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The EVA-type segment is estimated to behold the fastest growth in terms of value and volume during the forecast period. EVA is a biodegradable material and gives good flexibility, UV resistance, transparency, and high tensile strength to films. Along with its properties, it is cost-effective compared to other types.

Asia Pacific was the largest market and is projected to be the fastest growing region for the agricultural films market, in terms of value, during the forecast period

Due to the increasing population and changing farming patterns, the Asia Pacific agricultural films market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Additionally, the favorable government initiatives in nations like India, China, and Japan will promote demand for agricultural films market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Agricultural Output

Rising Demand from Dairy Industry

Innovation in Agricultural Films

Restraints

High Installation Cost

Adverse Effects of Plastics on the Environment

Opportunities

Increasing Number of Nano Greenhouses

Increased Use of Biodegradable Films in Developed Regions

Challenges

Disposal of Agricultural Films

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 289 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $18.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Agricultural Films Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Linear Low-Density Polyethylene

7.2.1 Widely Used Among Pe Films

7.3 Low-Density Polyethylene

7.3.1 Widely Used in Packaging Applications

7.4 Reclaim

7.4.1 Use of Innovative Technologies

7.5 Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate

7.5.1 Increasing Demand from Dairy Industry

7.6 High-Density Polyethylene

7.6.1 High Barrier Properties and Lesser Transparency

7.7 Others

8 Agricultural Films Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Greenhouse Films

8.2.1 Classic Greenhouse Films

8.2.1.1 Unique Structure and Controlled Atmosphere

8.2.2 Macro Tunnels/Walking Tunnels

8.2.2.1 Low Price of Macro Tunnel Films

8.2.3 Low Tunnels

8.2.3.1 Protect Crops from Birds and Harsh Environmental Conditions

8.3 Mulch Films

8.3.1 Transparent or Clear Mulches

8.3.1.1 Use of Clear Plastic Mulches in Cooler Regions

8.3.2 Black Mulches

8.3.2.1 Increased Production of Leafy Vege Tables

8.3.3 Other Mulches

8.4 Silage Films

8.4.1 Silage Stretch Wraps

8.4.1.1 Wrap Large Quantities of Silage with Less Opacity and Thickness

8.4.2 Silage Sheets

8.4.2.1 High-Quality Barrier Films of Various Sizes

8.4.3 Silage Bags

8.4.3.1 Protect Silage from Sunlight and Facilitate Lactic Acid Fermentation

9 Agricultural Films Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Adjacent & Related Markets

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Achilles Corporation

Agriplast

Agriplast Tech India Private Limited

Anhui Guofeng Plastic Industry Co. Ltd.

Armando Alvarez Group

Barbier Group

BASF SE

Beijing Huadun Xuehua Plastics Group Co. Ltd.

Berry Plastics Group, Inc.

Coveris

Ecopolystw

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd.

Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd.

Im Sanin Srl

Industrial Development Company Sal

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Novamont S.P.A.

Plastik V Sdn. Bhd.

Plastika Kritis SA

Polifilm Group

Rani Group

Rkw Group

The Dow Chemical Company

Trioworld

