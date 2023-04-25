Agricultural Films Global Market Report 2023: Rising Demand from Dairy Industry Bolsters Growth

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Films Market by Type (LLDPE, LDPE, Reclaim, EVA, HDPE), Application ((Greenhouse Films (Classic Greenhouse, Macro Tunnels), Silage Films (Silage Stretch Wraps), & Mulch Films (Transparent, Clear Mulches)), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In terms of value, the agricultural film market is estimated to grow from USD 12.2 billion in 2022 to USD 18.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9%. The rising demand from dairy production is also driving the demand for agricultural films. Manufacturers are incorporating technologies to improve the quality of agricultural films.

EVA is projected to be the fastest-growing type of agricultural film market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The EVA-type segment is estimated to behold the fastest growth in terms of value and volume during the forecast period. EVA is a biodegradable material and gives good flexibility, UV resistance, transparency, and high tensile strength to films. Along with its properties, it is cost-effective compared to other types.

Asia Pacific was the largest market and is projected to be the fastest growing region for the agricultural films market, in terms of value, during the forecast period

Due to the increasing population and changing farming patterns, the Asia Pacific agricultural films market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Additionally, the favorable government initiatives in nations like India, China, and Japan will promote demand for agricultural films market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Agricultural Output
  • Rising Demand from Dairy Industry
  • Innovation in Agricultural Films

Restraints

  • High Installation Cost
  • Adverse Effects of Plastics on the Environment

Opportunities

  • Increasing Number of Nano Greenhouses
  • Increased Use of Biodegradable Films in Developed Regions

Challenges

  • Disposal of Agricultural Films
  • Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages289
Forecast Period2022 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$12.2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$18.2 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate6.9%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Agricultural Films Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Linear Low-Density Polyethylene
7.2.1 Widely Used Among Pe Films
7.3 Low-Density Polyethylene
7.3.1 Widely Used in Packaging Applications
7.4 Reclaim
7.4.1 Use of Innovative Technologies
7.5 Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate
7.5.1 Increasing Demand from Dairy Industry
7.6 High-Density Polyethylene
7.6.1 High Barrier Properties and Lesser Transparency
7.7 Others

8 Agricultural Films Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Greenhouse Films
8.2.1 Classic Greenhouse Films
8.2.1.1 Unique Structure and Controlled Atmosphere
8.2.2 Macro Tunnels/Walking Tunnels
8.2.2.1 Low Price of Macro Tunnel Films
8.2.3 Low Tunnels
8.2.3.1 Protect Crops from Birds and Harsh Environmental Conditions
8.3 Mulch Films
8.3.1 Transparent or Clear Mulches
8.3.1.1 Use of Clear Plastic Mulches in Cooler Regions
8.3.2 Black Mulches
8.3.2.1 Increased Production of Leafy Vege Tables
8.3.3 Other Mulches
8.4 Silage Films
8.4.1 Silage Stretch Wraps
8.4.1.1 Wrap Large Quantities of Silage with Less Opacity and Thickness
8.4.2 Silage Sheets
8.4.2.1 High-Quality Barrier Films of Various Sizes
8.4.3 Silage Bags
8.4.3.1 Protect Silage from Sunlight and Facilitate Lactic Acid Fermentation

9 Agricultural Films Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Adjacent & Related Markets

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Achilles Corporation
  • Agriplast
  • Agriplast Tech India Private Limited
  • Anhui Guofeng Plastic Industry Co. Ltd.
  • Armando Alvarez Group
  • Barbier Group
  • BASF SE
  • Beijing Huadun Xuehua Plastics Group Co. Ltd.
  • Berry Plastics Group, Inc.
  • Coveris
  • Ecopolystw
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation
  • Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd.
  • Im Sanin Srl
  • Industrial Development Company Sal
  • Kuraray Co. Ltd.
  • Novamont S.P.A.
  • Plastik V Sdn. Bhd.
  • Plastika Kritis SA
  • Polifilm Group
  • Rani Group
  • Rkw Group
  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • Trioworld

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t56r68

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

