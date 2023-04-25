Global E-Beam Controller Market Report 2023: Advent of 4G and 5G in Electronic Devices Boosts Sector

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global E-Beam Controller Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Industry, Type, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global E-Beam Controller Market size is expected to reach $540.7 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



The market for e-beam controllers may see new growth potential as e-beam technology can be coupled with other cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, including 3D printing and laser-based technologies. As a result, several growth opportunities exist in the e-beam controller market. Thus, manufacturers must take advantage of these chances to guarantee the market's continued expansion.



The technology of electron beam processing has many different industrial uses. It offers customers an effective and efficient way to meaningfully alter the performance and characteristics of polymers and other materials. The method is also commonly used to sterilize medications, cosmetics, and medical equipment.



Market Growth Factors

Growing demand for high-performance electronics



Emerging technologies, such as machine-to-machine (M2M), Internet of Things (IoT), vehicle automation, ultra-high-definition (UHD) televisions, and hybrid laptops, are increasing the demand for semiconductor wafers. Thus, as the demand for semiconductor wafers grows, the need for e-beam wafer inspection systems to monitor the wafers' quality and manufacturing process is anticipated to increase.

In addition, the increasing demand for semiconductor wafers will substantially impact semiconductor foundries, as they will increase their manufacturing capacities by either expanding existing fabs or constructing new fabs. These factors are further anticipated to positively impact the growth of the e-beam controller market.



Advent of 4G and 5G in electronic devices



Growing adoption of next-generation mobile networks, including 4G and 5G, will raise demand for integrated circuits, driving the expansion of the electronic products market. The development of new infrastructure is necessary for the use of next-generation mobile networks.

Chipsets like system-on-chips, radio frequency integrated circuits, cellular integrated circuits, application-specific integrated circuits, and millimeter-wave integrated circuits are used extensively to advance 5G infrastructure, increasing demand for integrated circuits. This will further propel the market expansion in the upcoming years.



Market Restraining Factors

High investment required



The preliminary investment for e-beam welding equipment is a huge financial investment. In light of these expenditures, a business will need substantial inbound work to justify the expense. Because outsourcing is more cost-effective, most businesses, unless they have a high-volume throughput for an extended time, opt to have their EBW requirements met by a third party. As a result, the adoption of e-beam technology is decreasing due to the significant financial investment required, which may impede the expansion of the market.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the e-beam controller market is segmented into integrated electron beam controller, e-beam deposition controller and others. The integrated electron beam controller segment garnered a significant revenue share in the e-beam controller market in 2021. The increasing demand for smaller semiconductor devices with greater functionality is a major driver driving the expansion of this market segment. Electrons are routinely & terminally used to sterilize surgical cloths, wound care products, cardiac catheters, and stents. Moreover, the food sector uses this strategy. The segment's growth is anticipated to be bolstered by the widespread use of technology.



Industry Outlook



On the basis of industry, the e-beam controller market is fragmented into medical & life sciences, semiconductor & electronics, packaging, manufacturing, food & beverages and others. In 2021, the manufacturing segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the e-beam controller market. E-beam additive manufacturing is a comparatively new additive manufacturing (AM) method that can build metallic components with full density directly from electronic data describing the part shape. EBAM has attracted the interest of numerous industries, including the aerospace and medicinal sectors, due to its vast application potential.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the e-beam controller market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The APAC region dominated the e-beam controller market with the maximum revenue share in 2021. This is because many semiconductor manufacturing companies are present in the region. For high-quality inspection, semiconductor makers have increasingly adopted these technologies. Wafer inspection systems are in high demand due to the expansion of the semiconductor industry and its manufacturing capacity.

Key Market Players

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation

INFICON

Serac Group

Telemark

AJA International, Inc.

Island e-Beam LLC

ACME (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd

E-BEAM Services, Inc.

Fil-Tech, Inc.

VON ARDENNE GmbH

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Global E-Beam Controller Market by Industry



Chapter 4. Global E-Beam Controller Market by Type



Chapter 5. Global E-Beam Controller Market by Region



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mv03ko

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment