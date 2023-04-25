Bone Growth Stimulator Market Is Expected To Reach USD 3,208 Million by 2032, At CAGR 7.2%

New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bone growth stimulators market size is expected to be worth around USD 3,208 million by 2032 from USD 1,629 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. Bone growth stimulation is an alternate treatment that has developed approval over the previous few years, especially for bone therapy. Bone stimulators are frequently used for fractures that fail to heal individually. The cases related to bone fractures and sports injuries are rising increasingly, expanding the requirement for bone growth stimulators worldwide.

Key Takeaway:

By Product, the bone growth stimulation devices segment generated a revenue share of 54% in 2022.

the bone growth stimulation devices segment generated a revenue share of in 2022. By Indication, the spinal fusion surgeries segment registers the highest market revenue share from 2023 to 2032.

the spinal fusion surgeries segment registers the highest market revenue share from 2023 to 2032. By End-user, the hospitals & Clinics segment has dominated the market, and it is growing at a CAGR of 38% from 2023 to 2032.

the hospitals & Clinics segment has dominated the market, and it is growing at a CAGR of from 2023 to 2032. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 40%.

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of Europe held the fastest revenue share of 23.4% in 2022.

held the fastest revenue share of in 2022. Asia-Pacific will grow at a lucrative CAGR from 2023-2032.

Bone growth stimulators have positively impacted orthopedic surgeries. In addition, increase in patient consciousness, including bone growth stimulators, technical profits by bone growth stimulation strategies in bone fracture treatment, and a rise in technological developments in bone growth stimulators.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Bone Growth Stimulator Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the bone growth stimulator market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing prevalence of diseases : The rising prevalence of osteoarthritis and degenerative bone disease is contributing to the growth of the market.

: The rising prevalence of osteoarthritis and degenerative bone disease is contributing to the growth of the market. Growth in Geriatric Population : Increase in the geriatric population, rise in incidences of accidents and fractures, and rise in the inclination of patients towards minimally invasive surgical treatments are the major factors that drive the market.

: Increase in the geriatric population, rise in incidences of accidents and fractures, and rise in the inclination of patients towards minimally invasive surgical treatments are the major factors that drive the market. Increase in Technological Advancements : Increases in technological advancements in bone growth stimulators and an increase in the adoption rate by patients and prescribers contribute toward the growth of the market.

: Increases in technological advancements in bone growth stimulators and an increase in the adoption rate by patients and prescribers contribute toward the growth of the market. Growing prevalence of Bone Disease: The increasing prevalence of bone disease across the globe is one of the major factors supporting the use of stimulators, thus augmenting the market growth.

Top Trends in Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market

Growing inclination and acceptance of non-invasive bone growth stimulators are the newest trend witnessed over a few years. Non-invasive stimulators use ultrasonic signals, electrical fields, and magnetic to encourage osteogenesis in conjugation with spinal fusion. The device is useful for the location of a fracture for a period of time during the entire treatment process.

Market Growth

The increase in the geriatric population and the rise in fractures and accidents drive market growth. Additionally, an upsurge in patient awareness about bone growth stimulators and technical aids provided by bone growth stimulation devices in bone fracture treatments propels the market growth. The rising incidence of bone disease around the globe is one of the significant factors supporting the use of bone growth stimulators. In addition, the increasing number of bone fracture cases and the effectiveness of external bone growth stimulators in healing fractures fuel the market growth.

Regional Analysis

The bone growth stimulator market was dominated by North America, which acquired the most significant revenue share of 40%. The main factors assisting regional prevalence are the rising healthcare expenditures and increasing occurrence and occurrences of associated bone disorders that require the administration of bone growth stimulators. Moreover, robust procedural volumes affecting orthopedic conditions will considerably contribute to this region's high shares.

Europe is anticipated to have a considerable market size during the forecast period. Strong and emerging companies are projected to contribute to the authority of the region combined with strong technical volumes in the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth throughout the forecast period. Owing to the increasing occurrence of bone disease in the region. Strong potential patients coupled with under-penetration of the market is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the bone stimulators companies to enlarge in the region and thus augment regional growth.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 1,629 Million Market Size (2032) USD 3,208 Million CAGR (from 2022 to 2032) 7.2% North America Revenue Share 40% Europe Revenue Share 23.4% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The increasing dominance of bone disease drives product demand. Moreover, the rising diagnosis of conditions and fast development of technologically advanced products for effective treatment will further support market expansion. Also, the rising number of oral and maxillofacial surgeries worldwide will drive market growth. Rising efforts from various manufacturers to develop new and innovative technologically advanced products will significantly support industry growth. In addition, minimally invasive processes are increasingly preferred due to their benefits, such as reduced postoperative hospital stay, reduced surgical trauma, painless treatment, and greater affordability.

Market Restraints

Poor medication adherence among patients owing to high burdens restricts the market growth. In addition, limited medical reimbursement for bone growth stimulation products and high costs related to treatment hamper the market growth. While bone growth stimulators have been to be effective in some clinical studies, the evidence supporting their use is limited.

Market Opportunities

Platelet-rich plasma is also effective in treating cardiac muscle injuries and nerve injuries. For example, therapy is usually preferred during hair transplantation and plastic surgeries. The clinical applications of Platelet-rich plasma are anticipated to increase across main healthcare markets in the upcoming years. Thus, it is projected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to players offering Platelet-rich plasma products. Furthermore, platelet-rich plasma is increasingly used in numerous therapeutic areas as the first–line therapy for various orthopedic disorders, such as arthritis, chronic tendinitis, and musculoskeletal injuries. This can be primarily recognized for the practical tissue growth abilities and the advantages platelet-rich plasma therapy offers.

Report Segmentation of the Bone Growth Stimulator Market

Product Insight

The bone growth stimulation devices segment dominated the bone growth stimulator market, which also held the greatest revenue share of 54%. The key factor that boosts the market growth is an increase in demand for bone growth stimulation devices, an increase in the geriatric population, a rise in the incidence of spinal deformities, and development in bone growth stimulation devices. Due to the rising focus of research to develop new non-invasive stimulating devices, there has been an increased requirement for products.

Indication Insight

The spinal fusion segment accounted for the highest market revenue share in 2022. Due to the increase in incidences of spinal cord disorders, rate of minimally invasive spinal surgeries, increase in technological advancements and degenerative spinal conditions, and rise in patient inclination concerning spinal fusion surgery processes worldwide.

End-User Insight

As the number of patients visit hospitals and clinics, the hospital and clinics category has dominated the bone growth stimulator market and held the greatest market share in 2022. The vast number of global hospitals, including in developed and emerging markets, is a major reason. In addition, government hospitals' indispensability in subsidized care in several markets, particularly developing ones, is the cause of segments and dominance.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Bone Growth Stimulation Devices

Electrical Bone Growth Stimulators

Combined magnetic Field Devices

Capacitive Coupling Devices

Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Devices

Implanted Bone Growth Stimulators

Ultrasound Bone Growth Stimulators

Bone Morphogenetic Proteins

Platelet-Derived Growth Factor

By Indication

Spinal Fusion Surgeries

Delayed Union& Non-Union Bone Fractures

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeries

Trauma Injury and Fractures

Ontogenesis

Other Indications

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care

Orthopedics Clinics

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The market key players are entering into various development strategies such as acquisitions & mergers, collaborations, and partnerships to enhance their business and remain competitive in the market. Furthermore, businesses in the bone growth stimulator market are developing a new portfolio. The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include

Medtronic plc

Zimmer Biomet

DePuy Synthes

Orthofix Holdings, Inc.

Bioventus LLC.

Arthrex, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Ossatech Benelux B.V.

BTT Health GmbH

Orthofix Medical, Inc.

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Bone Growth Stimulator Market

In November 2022, DJO, LLC proclaimed the achievement of the bone growth stimulation device industry from OrthoLogic Corporation.

In March 2021, Bioventus LLC Pronounced the acquisition of Bioness, Inc. This achievement would allow Bioventus LLC to enlarge its bone growth therapy product selection.

In April 2021, Orthofix Holdings, Inc. entered an exclusive license contract to commercialize the inventive portfolio of IGEA’s cartilage, bone, and soft tissue stimulation products in North America and Canada.

