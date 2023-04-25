Neurological Biomarkers Market to Notice Utmost Growth of USD 21.45 Billion with Healthy CAGR of 13.4% by 2030, Size, Share, Trends and Regional Analysis

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- " Neurological Biomarkers Market " is the latest report from Data Bridge Market Research, offering a comprehensive analysis of growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and the competitive landscape. Neurological Biomarkers business report gives an explanation of the vital developments in the market which range from the crucial improvements of the market, containing research and development, new item dispatch, pronouncement, coordinated efforts, associations, joint aspire, and territorial development of the key rivals working in the market on a global and local scale. Furthermore, the report also estimates essential market features that comprise of revenue (USD), price (USD), capacity utilization rate, production value, production rate, consumption, import-export, supply-demand analysis, cost, market share, gross margin, and market CAGR value. Such a wide range of market parameters makes the global Neurological Biomarkers market research report outperform.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the neurological biomarkers market, which was USD 6.92 billion in 2022, would rise to USD 21.45 billion by 2030 and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Neurological biomarkers are the biomarkers regarded as criteria for evaluating and calculating a method or symptom for acquiring a pharmacological response to a particular treatment. They are widely used for identifying numerous diseases, such as Parkinson's disease, autism, and depression. The common types of neurological biomarkers are imaging, genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics.

As per the WHO, in 2016, epilepsy accounted for about 13 million disability-adjusted life years and more than 0.5% of the global disease burden. This increasing occurrence of neurological disorders can surge the demand for neurological biomarkers as it will help detect the disease. Furthermore, advanced imaging systems are helping in the early diagnosis of various diseases while decreasing the mortality rate.

Increasing Funds by Market Players

The wide presence of organizations providing funds at numerous stages of research is expected to drive market growth. For instance, the University of North Texas Health Science Center (HSC) was awarded about USD 45.5 million in funds from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to support research associated with health disparities in Alzheimer's and brain aging. NIH is providing additional funds for biomarkers research for the current Health and Aging Brain Among Latino Elders (HABLE) study. Therefore, this factor boosts the market growth.

In 2020, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. entered into a strategic agreement with Enigma Biomedical Group to assess novel neuroimaging biomarkers-JNJ-64413739 and JNJ-64511070-to understand Alzheimer's disease and other dementias.

Some of the major players operating in the neurological biomarkers market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)

QIAGEN (Netherlands)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

McKesson Corporation (U.S)

R1 RCM Inc., (U.S)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

BGI (China), Quanterix (U.S.)

bioMérieux Inc (U.S.)

Neurosteer Inc. (U.S.)

Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc (U.S.)

Increasing Technological Advancements by Market Players

Recent advancements in biomarkers, such as biomarker signatures, make neurological diseases more treatable. This has resulted in faster drug development, noninvasive testing, and early diagnosis. Additionally, digital biomarkers offer numerous pharmaceutical companies with supplemental information to conclude clinical trial decisions. The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke provides funding, such as development grants and cooperative agreements, for researchers performing studies associated with biomarker discovery, analytical validation, and clinical validation. Thus, this factor boosts market growth.

Increasing Development of Precision Medicine

Biomarker research in neurodegenerative disease is a huge advancing area in personalized medicine. Many molecules have been assessed and associated with varied neurodegenerative disorders. This evolution within precision medicine has impacted the biopharmaceutical industry. Different players, from biopharma to diagnostics companies with several functions, such as research and development to commercial operations, will observe a huge change. This is anticipated to impact the market growth positively.

Product Type

Proteomics Biomarker

Imaging Biomarker

Metabolomics Biomarker

Indication

Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Parkinson's Disease

Schizophrenia

Huntington's Disease

Alzheimer's Disease

Depression

Multiple Sclerosis

Imaging Techniques

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

Diffusion Tensor Imaging

Conventional Structural MRI

Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Positron Emission Tomography

Services

Sample Preparation

Assay Development

Biomarker Validation and Testing

End User

Clinical Diagnostics

Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies

Research Organizations

Neurological Biomarkers Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the neurological biomarkers market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the neurological biomarkers market because of the increase in healthcare expenditure and huge commercial performances of neurological diagnostics in the U.S. Furthermore, the growing product launches combined with the increase in demand for biomarkers are anticipated to impact the regional market positively.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth because of the region's improvement in healthcare infrastructure and increase in disposable income. Also, an increasing number of clinical trials being performed in emerging countries, such as India and China, leads to market growth.

