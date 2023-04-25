Aptamers Global Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for High-Efficiency and Low-Cost Aptamers Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aptamers Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented by Type (DNA Aptamers, XNA Aptamers, RNA Aptamers), By Technology (SELEX, Others), By Application, By End user, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Aptamers market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2024-2028.

This can be ascribed to the increasing investments in the research and development sector by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Also, the growing demand for high-efficiency and low-cost aptamers is expected to create lucrative growth during the forecasted period.

Similarly, the growing development of novel therapies for the treatment of rare diseases will drive the growth of the aptamers market over the years.

Furthermore, rising awareness of the advantages of aptamers, such as their thermal stability, shorter production time, and cost-effective synthesis, among others, over antibodies will further boost the growth of the market.

Additionally, aptamers can target a wider spectrum of molecules, which further drives the growth of the global aptamer market. Increasing approvals of novel aptamers are also one of the major factors driving the growth of the market over the last few years.



Increasing Use Across Industries



Aptamers have been successfully used over the years for pathogen recognition, cancer recognition, and monitoring environmental contamination, among others. Additionally, aptamers are also used as stem cell markers. The growing awareness about environmental pollution and the need to reduce environmental contamination is expected to support the growth of the global aptamers market.

Besides, the increasing prevalence of life-threatening diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome are the major factors enhancing the demand for new and effective detection assays based on aptamer therapy which will further boost the growth of the market during the forecasted period.

According to the global cancer observatory, around 19,292,789 new cancer cases were reported worldwide in 2020, with Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectum Cancer, Prostate Cancer, and Stomach Cancer being the most prevalent types. The increasing use of aptamers in cancer recognition and the increasing number of clinical trials being conducted for the development of different treatments are expected to increase the demand for aptamers in the coming years.

Also, growing research and development activities for improving diagnostic devices and drugs and their carriers will enhance the demand for the aptamers market in the forecasted period. Also, private organizations are collaborating with academic institutes and research laboratories to develop next-generation products and expand their market. Similarly, growing application in the food and beverage industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market in the forecasted period.



Growing Awareness About Aptamers



The growing usage of aptamers by different industries and innovations happening related to aptamers has encouraged market growth over the years. Also, growing awareness among the industries about various benefits associated with aptamers, such as they are single-stranded DNA and RNA molecules that can selectively bind to a specific target and have numerous advantages over monoclonal antibodies, is expected to spur the market growth through 2028.

These molecules bind with targets, including proteins, peptides, small molecules, toxins, carbohydrates, and even live cells. It can be created by a selection process from a large random sequence pool, and it can be used for both clinical and research purposes.



Growing Prevalence of Chronic and Rare Diseases



The growing prevalence of rare diseases requires new treatments with advanced characteristic features to fight against the viruses, which will enhance the demand for aptamers during the forecasted period. Similarly, continuous advancements in technologies are expected to drive the growth of the market.

According to a research study by US Healthcare Agency published in Electrochimica Acta Journal in April 2022, the study results found that aptamers have come into the spotlight as bio-mimetic molecular recognition elements in the field of biomedicine due to various applications in diagnostics, drug delivery, therapeutics, and pharmaceutical analysis. Also, the development of new kits to detect cancer and other diseases increases the demand for aptamers in the forecasted period.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Aptamers market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



Aptamers Market, By Type:

DNA Aptamers

XNA Aptamers

RNA Aptamers

Aptamers Market, By Technology:

SELEX

Others

Aptamers Market, By Application:

Therapeutics Development

Research & development

Diagnostics

Others

Aptamers Market, By End User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutions

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Aptamers Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Aptamers Market Outlook

6. North America Aptamers Market Outlook



7. Europe Aptamers Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Aptamers Market Outlook



9. South America Aptamers Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Aptamers Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Global Aptamers Market: SWOT Analysis



14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Aptamer Group

Raptamer Discovery Group

Somalogic Inc.

Aptamer Sciences, Inc.

Aptagen LLC.

Maravai Lifesciences.

Kaneka Corporation.

Neoventures Biotechnology Inc.

Aptus Biotech.

Base Pair Biotechnologies.

