Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, End user, Sales Channel, and Pipe Size

The global drain cleaning equipment market was valued at US$ 1,769.92 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2028 to reach US$ 2,984.48 million by 2028.



According to data available at the United Nations, Africa is poised to witness a substantial increase in its population, especially in Sub-Saharan Africa; the population is expected to double by 2050.Africa is facing the challenge of achieving equitable economic growth to accommodate a rapidly growing population.



As a result, the region has attracted notable infrastructure investments from various leading enterprises and countries.According to the Infrastructure Consortium for Africa (ICA), 21 African cities reported 28 water management projects with a collective cost of more than US$ 1 billion from 2021 to 2022.



The African Development Bank (AfDB) has claimed an investment of over US$ 44 billion in infrastructure since 2017.Per the Ministry of Commerce of China, the country has created 25 economic and trade cooperation zones in 16 African countries and has invested heavily during the COVID-19 pandemic.



China–Africa Economic and Trade Relationship Annual Report (2021) claims that the zones registered with the Ministry of Commerce (China) had attracted 623 businesses with a total investment of ~US$ 735 billion in 2020. All these investments in construction projects across Africa are expected to increase commercial and residential infrastructure. Thus, the rise in demand for drain cleaning equipment in residential and commercial buildings is expected to offer growth opportunities for numerous drain cleaning equipment providers in the coming years.



Technological advancements have broadened the scope for technology adoption in drain cleaning equipment and subsequently facilitated the development of sophisticated devices that assist in drain cleaning, maintenance, and inspection activities.Technology-driven drain cleaning products such as push rod cameras, locating equipment, and other drain inspection tools have significantly simplified drain cleaning activities compared to conventional methods.



Moreover, the integration of intelligent technologies toward developing innovative and improved drain cleaning equipment can offer a sustainable competitive advantage for the manufacturers.In March 2023, Buffalo Sewer Authority (BSA) announced savings of US$ 145 million by deploying Xylem’s Wastewater Network Optimization System.



The cutting-edge digital system aided in reducing polluted water flowing into Buffalo city’s rivers during storm events by automatically redirecting excess rainwater to underused parts of the sewer system to prevent overflows.In July 2021, South Korea’s Ministry of Environment announced adopting an artificial intelligence (AI)-based smart sewer system.



The system was planned to be installed in 33 locations after surveying them for suitability, odor status, and flood damage history, among others. Installation of such technology-driven drain cleaning equipment and systems can allow for effective monitoring of drainage systems and ensure regular cleaning of the systems for better wastewater management. Such factors are among the major factors contributing to the growth of drain cleaning equipment market size globally.



A selected number of countries predominantly dominate the SAM drain cleaning equipment market, such as Brazil, Argentina, and Chile.Most of these countries rely on imported drain cleaning equipment since manufacturers of such equipment are relatively low.



The COVID-19 pandemic had adversely affected the economic condition of the countries across the region in 2020, which led to a decline in the spending on drain cleaning equipment by users across the region.The importers providing such equipment across SAM witnessed a huge disruption of the overall supply chain.



As a result, the region saw delays in the deliveries of drain cleaning equipment.The temporary closure of international import and export operations worldwide due to the shutdown of cross-border operations was primarily responsible for the same.



Such factors thus hampered the market growth across the region during the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from Brazil, several prominent countries in South America had initiated lockdowns to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 across their countries, further declining the drain cleaning equipment market growth.



The drain cleaning equipment market is segmented on the basis of product, end user, sales channel, and pipe size.Based on product, the drain cleaning equipment market is categorized into hand tool, sink machine, sectional machines, rodders, jetters, push rod camera, locating equipment, flexible shaft machine, and drum/continuous cable machine.



By end user, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal.In terms of sales channel, the market is segmented into online, retail, and distributor.



Based on pipe size, the market is segmented into less than 3 inch, 4–8 inch, 9–11 inch, and above 12 inch.



Aussie Pumps, Duracable Manufacturing, Electric Eel Manufacturing Co, Flowplant Group Ltd, General Wire Spring Co, Goodway Technologies, Gorlitz Sewer and Drain Inc, Nilfisk, Ridgid, and Spartan Tools are a few of the key drain cleaning equipment market players operating across different regions. The drain cleaning equipment market report provides detailed insights, which helps the key players strategize their growth in the drain cleaning equipment market.

