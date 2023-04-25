Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market Report 2023: Shift in Consumer Preference Toward Bio-Based Plastics Bolsters Industry

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market by Grade, Application (Films, Sheets & Bin Liners, Coatings & Adhesives, Molded Products, Fibers), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Agriculture, Bio-medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PBAT market is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.1% from USD 1.5 billion in 2022.

Rising demand from emerging markets and growing consumer awareness are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to manufacturers of PBAT.

The non-food packaging accounted for the largest share of the packaging segment of the PBAT market in terms of value.

PBAT is a biodegradable polymer widely used in the production of sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging materials. In the non-food packaging industry, PBAT-based packaging materials are used for products other than food items, such as cosmetics, household goods, and personal care products. Moreover, the non-food packaging industry is increasingly adopting sustainable solutions to reduce environmental impact. This trend is driving the growth of the PBAT market as more companies are looking for eco-friendly alternatives to traditional packaging materials.

Molded products are the second-fastest growing application of PBAT, in terms of value.

PBAT can be used in the manufacturing of various molded products due to its thermoplastic nature. This enables it to be easily melted and molded into different shapes. Some common applications of PBAT molded products include disposable cutlery, food packaging, medical devices, and consumer goods.

Europe is estimated to be the second-largest market for PBAT.

Europe is the second market for PBAT. Germany, Italy, France, Spain, and the UK are the major countries in the European PBAT market. The region has a strong industrial base in developed economies, such as the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany. The region is expecting a rebound in the growth of the biodegradable polymers market, with the countries investing heavily in new packaging technology to suit customer demands and needs.

Europe accounts for a significant share of the PBAT market due to the high consumer demand for sustainable packaging materials. The governments of European countries are promoting the use of biodegradable plastics, such as PBAT, by setting up the infrastructure for composting these plastics.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 242 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.1% Regions Covered Global

