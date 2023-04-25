Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. Enters Into a 3-Year Exclusive Agreement With ENACOMM as Its Data Integration Platform

BLUE BELL, Pa., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”) (OTCQB: RPMT), a leading white-label family digital wallet platform provider for financial institutions, announces today that it has entered into a 3-year exclusive agreement with ENACOMM, a leader in fintech data enablement, as its data integration platform.



“Since its founding, it has been our top priority to ensure REGO’s family wallet platform would integrate with as many core systems of our financial institutional customers as possible,” said Peter S. Pelullo, CEO and co-founder of REGO. “We selected ENACOMM’s OpenAPI solution because of its flexibility, security and usability, giving us access to every leading banking core in the United States.”

REGO is the only digital family wallet platform that is certified COPPA and GDPR compliant that is primarily built as a white-label solution for banks and credit unions of all sizes. As a result of this agreement with ENACOMM, REGO can now integrate with all leading banking cores used by financial institutions nationwide. Banks and credit unions can now provide REGO’s secure, parent-control banking platform to children under 17 at multiple methods of integration, such as a customized stand-alone app or fully integrated in an existing application.

“The demand for a secure family digital wallet like REGO’s shows no signs of decreasing,” says Michael Boukadakis, CEO of ENACOMM. “Financial institutions who were previously unable to offer such a product to their customers can now more easily do so with the integration into banking cores enabled by ENACOMM. We’re excited to work closely with REGO to address the needs of banks and credit unions nationwide.”

Family-oriented solution provider REGO is a privacy-first platform, best known for its award-winning super app, Mazoola®. With mounting pressure for greater safeguards of children online, and the mobile wallet space projected to surpass $3.5T by 2023, REGO provides financial institutions an opportunity to offer a safe, secure digital wallet app experience to build lasting, engaging relationships with families.

About ENACOMM

ENACOMM is a FinTech provider of an open API digital gateway that supports open banking and enables financial services companies to innovate by overcoming the complexities of integrating to core, payments, and other digital platforms. Its affordable solutions modernize the customer experience (CX) for bank customers and credit union members, rivaling the customer service technologies offered by the biggest financial institutions with the deepest pockets. ENACOMM also provides tools and products to help track fraudsters, identify fraudulent activity across customer interaction channels, and prevent fraud.

Utilizing web, mobile, real-time alerts, SMS texts, email, voice, chatbots and other communication technology channels including digital voice assistants that enable Conversational Voice Banking, ENACOMM harnesses artificial intelligence, big data, biometrics and more to help organizations provide customers and members with a best-in-class, omnichannel self-service experience that is convenient, secure, and user-friendly. A frontrunner in self-service technologies including intelligent, personalized interactive voice response (IVR) for over three decades, the company’s customer base ranges from credit unions and community banks to the largest financial institutions in the United States. Offering financial institutions intelligent interactions and user authentication technologies as hosted services or on-demand through the “cloud,” ENACOMM was named a “Top 10 Retail Banking Solution Provider” by Banking CIO Outlook magazine. ENACOMM processes more than 1,000,000 customer interactions and automated data transactions every day.

For more information, go to www.enacomm.net and follow ENACOMM on Twitter (@ENACOMM) and LinkedIn.

ENACOMM® is a registered trademark of ENACOMM, Inc.

About REGO

REGO is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today’s tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, Mazoola®, allows parents and guardians to enable online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance. Visit us at regopayments.com.

