RC Show 2023 Brought Record Numbers and Outstanding Success

TORONTO, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada was thrilled to welcome hospitality professionals back to its annual RC Show, held over 3 action-packed days at Toronto’s Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place. From April 10-12, Canada's leading hospitality and foodservice expo offered a full lineup of solution-based content, innovation at every turn, interactive experiences, amazing competitions, and even more opportunities to network and grow, with the industry’s HEART & HUSTLE on full display.

The expanded show floor featured 9 curated pavilions, 8 world-class competitions, 7 stages of programming, spanned over 350,000 square feet and showcased more than 1,000 booths, featuring trusted brands who displayed what the future holds for the industry. RC Show 2023 had it all – from innovative technology solutions and robotics to upcycled and sustainable dinnerware, labour and wellness solutions, the latest food and beverage trends, and everything in between.

“This year’s event was an incredible success,” says Christian Buhagiar, President & CEO, Restaurants Canada. “We are back to pre-pandemic attendance numbers, welcoming over 20,000 guests and industry professionals at this year’s show. It was amazing to see the industry come together and remind the world of the Heart & Hustle that exists and continues to innovate and drive us. The show provides attendees with the space to connect with other professionals and access vital resources and information to inspire their businesses to succeed as the industry moves forward.”

This world-class event featured plenty of opportunities to learn from industry leaders, who provided practical solutions for the industry’s most pressing issues, from sustainability, mental health labour shortages, revenue generation, the tipping debate and DE&I. RC Show’s extensive programming left no stone unturned when addressing the challenges facing the industry and the innovative ways thought leaders and game changers are tackling these obstacles head-on.

In addition to the return of RC Show’s highly anticipated signature events – Opening Night Reception, Industry Night Out and Breakfast with Champions, attendees were able to go above and beyond brick and mortar with the NEW Growth Series, that provided resources to support Canadian foodservice operators, brands and entrepreneurs with new revenue opportunities including: How to prepare for financing? From Concept to Commercialization, Getting Retail Ready, Power of Sports Marketing & Events, PR Bootcamp for Entrepreneurs and Driving Success through Social Media,

This year’s show included a NEW record-number of competitions, showing off Canada’s best and brightest pizzaiolos, pastry chefs, mixologists, baristas, food truckers, oyster shuckers and sommeliers!





Garland Canada Culinary Competition announced this year’s winner and the first-ever women of colour to win the top spot: Shai-Ann Tyson, The Summit Golf & Country Club

Salar Madadi, MaiPai Pizza & Tiki Bar John Bil Oyster Shucking Competition: Eamon Clark, Rodney's Oyster House

Eamon Clark, Rodney's Oyster House Sommelier Service Competition: Justin Madol, Don Alfonso 1890

Justin Madol, Don Alfonso 1890 Beyond the Rail Cocktail Competition: Alex Lakusta & Stevie Stewart

Alex Lakusta & Stevie Stewart Twisted Tastes Competition: Haines Jones, 6 Spice Rack

Haines Jones, 6 Spice Rack National Barista Competition: Conor Conway, Epoch Chemistry Coffee House

Additional show highlights included:

The RC Pop Up Experience, designed by Yellow Bird Design with the creative vision of Chef Matt Dean Pettit. The fully functional tapas-style snack bar concept was designed as a community hub and incubator for networking, sampling, discovery, and more, and highlighted local collaborations and some of the country’s amazing and emerging talent.

Masterclasses and interactive sessions such as Shucking Oysters 101, Perfecting Latte Art, How to Build a Nolo Menu, How Food Waste Can Create Energy, The Future of Dining, Design for Functionality, Menu Engineering 101 and much more

An enhanced Food Truck’N Experience showcasing international flavours served through the windows of Toronto’s hottest food trucks as part of the World Pavilion and Opening Night Reception.

“Restaurants Canada has always been the voice of the foodservice and hospitality industry, serving the unique needs of businesses across the country,” says Buhagiar. “We’re here to support the success of the industry and the RC Show is the perfect place to do so. By providing opportunities for thought leadership, education, advocacy, support and connection, RC Show continues to champion the success of the diverse and dynamic foodservice and hospitality industry in Canada.”

Make sure you save the date for next year’s show, April 8-10, 2024. For more information on this year’s event, visit www.rcshow.com.

Follow us and the conversation on social: #RCShow @RestaurantsCanada

About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit member-based trade association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Canada’s foodservice sector is a $100 billion industry that serves 22 million customers across the country every day. As the fourth-largest private-sector employer, Canadian foodservice directly employs 1.2 million people, and indirectly supporting another 290,000+ jobs in related industries, with $32 billion in food and beverage products purchased every year.www.restaurantscanada.org



About RC Show – since 1944

Canada’s leading foodservice and hospitality event showcasing cutting-edge products, pioneering people and transformative ideas. Attendees can shop, taste, learn, connect and grow their business with multiple days of business-building action, including featured areas, competitions, workshops and RC Hospitality Week events tailored to educate, motivate and lead the industry. RC Show includes the latest trends, a dynamic selection of innovative products, and influential speakers assembled from around the globe, designed to help operators grow their businesses. An annual event not to be missed. Learn more at www.rcshow.com.