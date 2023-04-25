PandoLogic Announces First-of-its-Kind AI Recruitment Solution to Reach Underrepresented Job Candidates

NEW YORK and DENVER, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PandoLogic , a wholly owned subsidiary of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) and a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) hiring solutions, today announced that its latest innovation, pandoDIVERSITY, will launch at this week’s UNLEASH Conference in Las Vegas. Designed to help customers attract and recruit underrepresented job candidates, pandoDIVERSITY uniquely supports diversity recruitment goals.

A global leader in programmatic job advertising, with the ability to post job openings to a wide range of publishers cost-effectively and track results quickly, PandoLogic’s innovative hiring solutions have earned the respect of customers and industry experts alike.

Building on the award-winning success of the pandoIQ programmatic platform, pandoDIVERSITY provides access to a robust network of publishers specializing in diverse and underrepresented candidates such as women, minorities, individuals with disabilities, and veterans. Additionally, the use of AI-based programmatic recruitment technology helps to automate and optimize hiring campaigns, remove bias in the recruitment funnel and enhance data transparency.

A study by Gartner revealed that a highly diverse workforce can improve team performance by up to 30 percent. Similarly, McKinsey & Co. found that the most diverse companies outperform their less diverse peers by 36 percent in profitability. As a result, Chief Diversity Officers and others responsible for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) recruitment are considering pandoDIVERSITY for its enhanced exposure to diverse candidates.

“We all know that a diverse workforce is vital to an organization’s success,” said PandoLogic’s CEO, Terry Baker. “Many organizations focus on diversity compliance, which is important and often difficult to execute, but pandoDIVERSITY is focused on making it easy and producing real diversity results. By dedicating a campaign exclusively targeting diversity publishers through our programmatic job advertising, which is both automated and cost-efficient, we are able to deliver a more diverse slate of candidates for hiring managers. As a result, we will expand the reach and volume of DEI hiring campaigns while increasing efficiency so that Talent Acquisition leaders have more control over their strategic recruitment plans.”

Attendees of this week’s UNLEASH Conference can learn more about pandoDIVERSITY on April 26, 2023, at 11:20 a.m. PT in the session, “ How AI Technology Enhances DEI Recruitment ,” presented by Jenny Cotie Kangas, Director Employer Branding, Awareness and Talent Acquisition for PandoLogic, and Julie Sowash, Executive Director, Disability Solutions.

For more information about pandoDIVERSITY, please visit pandologic.com/pandodiversity .

About PandoLogic

PandoLogic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence. PandoLogic is a global market leader in programmatic recruitment and generative conversational AI solutions that effectively source, qualify and engage job candidates through intelligent automation. PandoLogic’s customers consistently report significant increases in recruiter productivity, better candidate quality, faster time to hire, and reduced talent acquisition costs. More than a thousand top employers rely on PandoLogic to power their unique, specific recruiting requirements by driving superior, predictable outcomes. To learn more, please visit www.pandologic.com.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through its robust partner ecosystem and professional and managed services, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve problems of today and tomorrow.

To learn more, visit Veritone.com .

