Marigold Marketing & PR Hosts Cannabis Industry Experts and Reveals Winning B2B Strategies

Toronto, Ontario, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marigold Marketing & PR , a leading cannabis public relations agency, will host a free, virtual event that will provide valuable insights and strategies for cannabis companies seeking to establish a compelling narrative and build trust with key stakeholders. Marigold Live: B2B Marketing & PR for Cannabis Brands is an event open to businesses of all sizes, from startups to established brands, worldwide. The event will take place on May 3rd, 2023, from 2:00-3:30 p.m. ET.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with like-minded individuals in the cannabis community and learn how to leverage PR and marketing tactics to achieve success in the B2B market. The event will feature discussions with leading cannabis publications and influential B2B brands, covering topics such as leveraging thought leadership, generating leads from marketing efforts, and establishing brand awareness in a highly saturated industry.

"As the industry and regulatory landscape continue to evolve globally, B2B tactics including public relations and relationship-building become increasingly important. Marigold Live provides a platform for thought leaders to share proven PR strategies and cannabis marketing trends, as well as an opportunity for industry professionals to network and collaborate,” says Katie Pringle, CEO and Co-Founder of Marigold Marketing & PR.

​​The event will include two engaging panel discussions, featuring esteemed speakers.

Panel #1: Cannabis Trades Talk PR Tactics

Panel #2: B2B Businesses Talk Brand Awareness

"Our company was quietly earning a solid reputation as a reliable and trustworthy partner to our customers. Instead of solely relying on self-promotion to showcase our excellence, we recognized the value of investing in public relations to amplify our message through the voices of credible stakeholders," explains Sean Samuel, VP of Sales and Marketing at C15 Solutions .

Marigold Live: B2B Marketing & PR for Cannabis Brands is open to anyone of the age of majority in their province or state. Space is limited, and attendees are encouraged to register as soon as possible via Eventbrite .

For media inquiries, contact Brooke Russell at brussell@marigoldpr.com .

About Marigold Marketing & PR

Marigold PR has supported high-profile cannabis events and conferences to bring together like-minded businesses, thought leaders, and influencers in the cannabis space. The company has hosted dozens of professional events for emerging and established cannabis companies and represents top brands, clinics, technology vendors, manufacturers, and social good organizations. Since its inception in 2016, Marigold PR has raised the profile of the entire industry.