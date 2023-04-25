Montauk Brewing Company Unveils Two New Branded Spaces at New York Mets’ Citi Field

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montauk Brewing Company (“Montauk Brewing”), the #1 and fastest selling craft brewer in Metro New York according to Nielson data¹ known for its exceptional craft beers, announced today an expanded presence at New York Mets’ Citi Field. The expansion features new Montauk Brewing-branded spaces located at the K Korner and on the Field Level down the third base line, where they will be serving up signature brews including; the popular Wave Chaser IPA on draft and in 19.2oz cans, the new Surf Beer Golden Ale on draft, Montauk Summer Ale in 19.2oz and 12oz cans, and Montauk Brewing’s delicious Juicy IPA in 16oz cans.



Ty Gilmore, President, U.S. Beer, Tilray Brands, said, "Opening two branded Montauk Brewing bars at Citi Field is a dream come true for our team and the atmosphere is a perfect match. We are thrilled to expand our long-standing relationship with this iconic New York venue and add more of our craft beers across 25 bars and restaurants in the stadium. We're looking forward to offering fans an enhanced game day experience this year."

Already a fan- favorite among Mets enthusiasts, Montauk Brewing’s exceptional quality and unique lifestyle branding are sure to impress. Fans will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the Montauk Brewing experience at the new Montauk Brew Barn inside Citi Field’s K Korner. Attached to the stadium, the Brew Barn outpost draws inspiration from the iconic Montauk tap room and carves out a nook of the restaurant for fans to enjoy craft favorites before, during, and after each game. And for those seeking a quick and convenient refreshment, Montauk Brewing also offers a portable concession stand located on the Field Level down the third base line right by the action.

Montauk Brewing’s beloved brews are now available across 3,500 retail locations and several of NYC’s major venues including Citi Field, Madison Square Garden, Moynihan Train Hall, and UBS Arena. Montauk Brewing’s distributors in the U.S. include Shore Point Distributing Company, Inc., Kramer Beverage Company, Oak Beverages Inc., Lake Beverage Corporation, Saratoga Eagle, Eagle Beverage Company, Try-It Distributing, A.L. George, Mc Craith Beverages, Dutchess Beer Distributors, Northeast Beverage, Boening Brothers, SKI Distributing, Kohler Distributing, F&F Distributors, Inc., and C&C Distributors RI.

About Montauk Brewing Company

Montauk Brewing Company (“Montauk Brewing”), founded in 2012 by longtime friends, embraces the motto “Come as You Are,” honoring adventure and passion for the simple pleasures in life. Today, the beloved brand is the #1 fastest selling Craft Brewery in Metro New York according to Nielson data and is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY).

Montauk Brewing invites you to visit their red Brew Barn in downtown Montauk, open year-round for fresh beer needs, located just steps from the surf – right where it belongs.

For further information about Montauk Brewing Company, please visit www.montaukbrewingco.com and follow @montaukbrewco.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact:

Berrin Noorata

news@tilray.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Raphael Gross 203-682-8253

Raphael.Gross@icrinc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/409149fc-c742-4e7b-8fe2-7e2a8b7643ac

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5bd6fb5f-68e9-45a0-965c-2b4ab011f7fb