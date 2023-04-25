Cielo Completes Commissioning of Research and Development Facility and Provides Webinar Reminder

CALGARY, Alberta, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC; OTCQB:CWSFF) (“Cielo” or the “Company”), a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company, is pleased to announce the completion of the commissioning of its research and development facility (the “R&D Facility”), located in Aldersyde, Alberta.



Completion of Commissioning

Cielo is pleased to announce the completion of the commissioning of the R&D Facility located in Aldersyde, Alberta. The purpose of the R&D Facility is to achieve a high degree of detailed performance characteristics, feedstock yields, optimum carrier fluid design, reactor design, catalyst experimentation and a detailed material balance for the system. The R&D Facility is expected to give Cielo the flexibility to enhance the quality of the fuel yield. The detailed engineering output is expected to facilitate the design of the Company’s first full-scale facility, expected to be located in Dunmore, Alberta (the “Dunmore Facility”) with predictable performance, capital cost expectations and operating cost metrics.

Ryan Carruthers, Executive Vice President of Operations, commented: “Commissioning completion is a significant milestone achieved as Cielo continues to march down the path to commercialization. I am proud of the commitment and effort displayed by the Operations Team during the commissioning activities, and I look forward to the insight and subsequent advancement that the R&D unit will provide.”

Alberta Environment and Protected Areas Update

Cielo also continues to work with the Alberta Environment and Protected Areas (“EPA”) to obtain the requisite permit(s) to begin operating the R&D Facility, as information provided in the previously submitted application amendment was found to be incomplete. Cielo was advised that compositional information related to various proposed substances required more details as well as monitoring information for the proposed substances and it was confirmed that the application amendment was not rejected based on the proposed project. The EPA has continued an open dialogue with Cielo and from that dialogue it has been agreed that a new application be submitted as opposed to an application amendment.

As a result of the dialogue with EPA, Cielo has engaged Matrix Solutions Inc. Environment and Engineering (“Matrix”) to assist the Company with the completion of the application for Cielo to EPA. Management believes that based on the conversations with EPA and Matrix, a new application would be beneficial for Cielo as it would offer an opportunity to submit a cleaner application which could result in a shorter time to be reviewed/approved.

The Company has also engaged an EPA-recommended third-party laboratory to perform the railway tie compositional analysis, which will also be included in the EPA application.

Webinar

The Company’s CEO, Ryan Jackson, and CFO, Jasdeep K. Dhaliwal, along with EVP of Operations, Ryan Carruthers, will be presenting an overview of current operations and an update on upcoming milestones, while sharing excerpts of the Company’s most recent investor presentation. We invite all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below.

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Time: 1pm ET

Register: Webinar Registration

HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form or by email at: cielo@rbmilestone.com.

ABOUT CIELO

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on February 2, 2011. Cielo is a publicly traded company with its shares listed to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) under the symbol “CMC,” on the Frankfurt Exchange (“DAX”) under the symbol “C36”, as well as on the OTC Venture Market (“OTCQB”), under the symbol “CWSFF.” The Company’s strategic intent is to become a leading waste-to-fuel company using economically sustainable technology while minimizing the environmental impact. Cielo has a patented process that can convert waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste, to fuel. Having demonstrated its ability to produce diesel and naphtha from waste, Cielo’s business model is to construct additional processing facilities. Cielo’s objective is to generate value by converting waste to fuel, while fueling the sustainable energy transition.

