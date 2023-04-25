Laparoscopic Devices Market Size to Grow at a 7.1% CAGR by 2033: Fact.MR Study

Rockville, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The use of laparoscopic devices is expanding due to the growing desire for minimally invasive operations to reduce hospital stay, discomfort, and other consequences. As a result, overall sales of laparoscopic devices are expected to reach US$ 15.3 billion, with a 7.1% CAGR throughout the projection period (2022-2032). The global laparoscopic devices market is expected to be worth $7.8 billion in 2022, with sales increasing by 1.9x between 2022 and 2032.



Furthermore, as people with obesity become more conscious of the importance of physical fitness, the number of laparoscopic operations such as bariatric surgeries is increasing. This is expected to boost laparoscopic gadget sales.

In addition, important firms are incorporating robots, artificial intelligence, and machine learning into laparoscopic devices to do difficult procedures. This is projected to provide the market with numerous prospects for expansion.

Furthermore, growing worries about scarring after surgery are pushing the preference away from traditional surgical approaches and towards laparoscopy. This is expected to boost sales in the future years.

Laparoscopic Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2032 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.1% Market structure Fragmented Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Subsequently, increasing prevalence of uterine fibroids and endometriosis among women is surging the need of laparoscopic surgeries to avoid risks of infection. Backed by this, the use of laparoscopic devices is likely to increase over the coming years.

Key Takeaways:

In terms of end user, hospitals segment held nearly 72% of the overall market share in 2021.

of the overall market share in 2021. By product type, energy systems segment is estimated to hold maximum share in the market, expanding at 8.5% CAGR until 2032.

CAGR until 2032. Based on application, general surgery segment is expected to dominate the market, registering 7.3% CAGR during the assessment period.

North America is estimated to spearhead the growth in laparoscopic devices market, creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 2.5 Bn.

In 2021, the U.S. held nearly 83% of demand share in North America market and the trend is likely to continue over the coming years.



Growth Drivers:

Adoption of laparoscopic procedures to treat lifestyle diseases such as obesity, gall bladder-related problems, and diverticulitis will boost the market.

Growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries for reduced hospitals stay, low pain, and minimal bleeding is increasing the demand in the market.

Restraints:

Lack of skilled surgeons in underdeveloped regions might hamper the growth in the market.



Competitive Landscape:

Key players profiled in the global laparoscopic devices market are integrating innovative technologies in laparoscopic devices to gain competitive edge. Some of the players are adopting new market strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, and acquisitions to strengthen their global footprint.

For instance,

September 2021: Olympus Corporation introduced the POWERSEAL line, which are innovative bipolar surgical energy tools that provide surgeons with an advanced dissection, sealing, and gripping capabilities during laparoscopic or open surgeries.

Olympus Corporation introduced the POWERSEAL line, which are innovative bipolar surgical energy tools that provide surgeons with an advanced dissection, sealing, and gripping capabilities during laparoscopic or open surgeries. April 2021: Genesis MedTech entered into a joint venture agreement with LivsMed, for commercialization of the ArtiSential product line in Singapore and China.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Karl Storz SE & CO. Kg

BD

Medtronic

Stryker Corporation

Johnson and Johnson

Olympus Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Richard Wolf GmbH

Shenzen Mindray Bio Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

The Cooper Companies Inc.

CONMED Corporation

Microline Surgical

Intuitive Surgical

Welfare Medical Ltd.

DEAM



Market Segments Covered in Laparoscopic Devices Industry Analysis

By Product Type: Trocars Energy Systems Closure Devices Suction / Irrigation Devices Insufflation Devices Laparoscopes Hand Access Instruments Robot-assisted System

By Application: Bariatric Surgery Colorectal Surgery General Surgery Gynaecological Surgery Urological Surgery Others

By End-use: Hospitals Clinic Ambulatory

By Region: North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Key Questions Covered in the Laparoscopic Devices Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Laparoscopic Devices sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Laparoscopic Devices demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Laparoscopic Devices Market during the forecast period?



