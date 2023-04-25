Barrel Energy Provides Shareholder Update

Las Vegas, NV., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrel Energy Inc., (OTC Markets: BRLL) (the “Company” or “Barrel”) is pleased to provide a corporate update.



As of September 30th, 2021, the Company had now completed 2 years of PCAOB qualified year end financial statements. Subsequent to the filing of these audited statements, the Company will be completing its September 30th, 2022 10K Statements.

Barrel Energy Inc. has retained Olayinka Oyebola & Company as its new Auditor to complete the outstanding 10K.

The completion of these audited statements will comply with the company's return to being SEC compliant. Upon completion of these financial statements, the company will also Register a Form 10 as well as complete the application for a Form 15-C-211. BRLL management also expects corporate guidance regarding new IP developments in the near future and we look forward to updating shareholders on corporate developments.

About Barrel: Barrel Energy Inc., (OTC Markets: BRLL) is focused on several ventures within the green energy and battery minerals sector and the rapid development of valuable production opportunities throughout North America and abroad. The company holds important joint venture agreements to advance technologies and processes for Electric Vehicle batteries.

